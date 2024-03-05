MacKinnon extends home point streak to 30 games with 2 goals and 2 assists, Avs beat Blackhawks 5-0

DENVER (AP) — Justus Annunen saves his best for the Chicago Blackhawks. Nathan MacKinnon is at his best against just…

DENVER (AP) — Justus Annunen saves his best for the Chicago Blackhawks. Nathan MacKinnon is at his best against just about anyone, and especially at home.

MacKinnon extended his home point streak to 30 games with two goals and two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Blackhawks 5-0 on Monday.

MacKinnon’s home point streak is the second-longest to start a season in NHL history, trailing only Wayne Gretzky’s 40-game run in 1988-89. MacKinnon’s big night also was his 33rd multipoint game of the season.

“Just feel good this year on home ice, for whatever reason,” MacKinnon said. “Obviously, getting a lot of bounces as well.”

Annunen stopped 37 shots to blank the Blackhawks for a second time in less than a week. He became the first rookie goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout in back-to-back appearances, according to NHL Stats.

“He’s been awesome,” defenseman Cale Makar said. “He’s making some unreal saves.”

Makar, Jonathan Drouin and Zach Parise also scored for the Avalanche, who improved to a league-best 24-6-0 at home this season.

It was the Blackhawks’ 22nd straight loss on the road (0-21-1). Their last win away from home was Nov. 9 in Tampa against the Lightning.

The Blackhawks took some time in their dressing room before opening to the media. Chicago defenseman Seth Jones said it was a chance for reflecting.

“It’s tough and we just need to find a way to play together as a team, instead of everyone trying to do it themselves, play individual,” Jones said. “It ends up in the back of the net when that happens.”

Going forward, it’s all about building confidence, Chicago forward Anthony Beauvillier said.

“We (have) to build together and work together,” he said. “We have to bail each other out when it’s time to and really create something here to look forward to next year and feel confident about our game.”

Petr Mrazek, under constant duress, made 32 saves.

The Avalanche went 3-1 against the Blackhawks this season, outscoring them by a 16-3 margin.

MacKinnon jump-started the scoring in the first period and added his 39th goal in the third on a power play. He’s closing in on his third career 40-goal season, which would be the fourth-most in franchise history. MacKinnon trails Michel Goulet (seven), Joe Sakic (five) and Peter Stastny (five).

Drouin scored his first goal since Jan. 13 late in the first to make it 2-0. Makar also stopped a drought with his first goal since Feb. 6. Makar had an assist as well to give him 233 for his career and move past Tyson Barrie for most by a defenseman in franchise history.

Colorado was without defenseman Josh Manson (lower body) and forward Valeri Nichushkin, who could be back in the lineup soon after he recently entered the follow-up care phase of the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. He turned 29 on Monday.

Avalanche defenseman Caleb Jones got bragging rights over his big brother and Chicago defenseman Seth Jones, picking up an assist to go with the win. The siblings played together with the Blackhawks, but Monday marked the inaugural time they shared the ice as rivals in an NHL contest.

“It’s pretty special,” Seth Jones said of the moment.

They had family in the stands, too, including their dad, Popeye, who is an assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets.

The brothers remain workout buddies in the offseason, where drills can turn “super-competitive,” Seth Jones cracked after morning skate.

“But it only makes us better,” he said.

Same with their one-on-one basketball games.

“There are no free layups,” Seth Jones said. “You’re getting fouled hard out there, and so that turns pretty heated as well.”

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Arizona on Tuesday.

Avalanche: Host Detroit on Wednesday.

___

AP hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/hockey

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.