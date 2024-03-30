Hero Indian Open Scores

Saturday
At DLF Golf & Country Club
New Delhi
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,416; Par: 72
Third Round
|Keita Nakajima, Japan
|65-65-68—198
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|72-66-64—202
|Romain Langasque, France
|66-66-70—202
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France
|67-67-69—203
|Matteo Manassero, Italy
|65-68-70—203
|Veer Ahlawat, India
|69-66-69—204
|Sam Bairstow, England
|66-72-67—205
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|65-69-72—206
|Joel Girrbach, Switzerland
|67-70-70—207
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands
|67-71-69—207
|Yannik Paul, Germany
|71-68-68—207
|Andrew Wilson, England
|69-71-67—207
|Manu Gandas, India
|73-65-70—208
|Marco Penge, England
|68-71-69—208
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|71-67-70—208
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|70-65-73—208
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand
|71-72-66—209
|Ugo Coussaud, France
|72-65-72—209
|Rhys Enoch, Wales
|72-67-70—209
|Max Rottluff, Germany
|71-69-69—209
|Callum Shinkwin, England
|72-69-68—209
|Jeff Winther, Denmark
|69-68-72—209
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|67-70-72—209
|Nicolo Galletti, United States
|68-68-74—210
|Matthew Jordan, England
|68-69-73—210
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|68-75-67—210
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark
|72-65-73—210
|Aman Raj, India
|68-68-74—210
|Lorenzo Scalise, Italy
|69-71-70—210
|Oliver Bekker, South Africa
|69-69-73—211
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland
|68-72-71—211
|Karandeep Kochhar, India
|68-70-73—211
|Tom Lewis, England
|71-70-70—211
|James Morrison, England
|71-67-73—211
|Francesco Laporta, Italy
|72-68-72—212
|Marcel Schneider, Germany
|70-72-70—212
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|70-70-72—212
|Jordan L. Smith, England
|66-73-73—212
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands
|71-70-71—212
|Laurie Canter, England
|72-71-70—213
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|72-67-74—213
|Jannik De Bruyn, Germany
|67-74-72—213
|Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark
|69-73-71—213
|Calum Hill, Scotland
|71-71-71—213
|Frederic Lacroix, France
|72-70-71—213
|Pieter Moolman, South Africa
|70-72-71—213
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|70-72-71—213
|Jamie Donaldson, Wales
|74-66-74—214
|Will Enefer, England
|69-70-75—214
|Rashid Khan, India
|71-69-74—214
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|67-73-74—214
|Garrick Porteous, England
|73-70-71—214
|Matthis Besard, Belgium
|69-74-72—215
|Joe Dean, England
|70-72-73—215
|Simon Forsstrom, Sweden
|71-72-72—215
|Espen Kofstad, Norway
|81-62-72—215
|John Parry, England
|71-72-72—215
|Brandon Stone, South Africa
|71-71-73—215
|Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa
|71-72-72—215
|Adam Blomme, Sweden
|69-73-74—216
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden
|72-70-74—216
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|67-74-75—216
|Masahiro Kawamura, Japan
|72-69-75—216
|Stuart Manley, Wales
|73-68-75—216
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|70-72-75—217
|Lukas Nemecz, Austria
|75-68-74—217
|Casey Jarvis, South Africa
|69-74-75—218
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy
|75-67-76—218
|Gaganjeet Bhullar, India
|70-69-80—219
|Matthew Southgate, England
|72-69-78—219
|Richard Mansell, England
|73-68-79—220
|Jairaj Singh Sandhu, India
|72-70-78—220
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.