Hero Indian Open Scores

The Associated Press

March 30, 2024, 8:23 AM

Saturday

At DLF Golf & Country Club

New Delhi

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,416; Par: 72

Third Round

Keita Nakajima, Japan 65-65-68—198
Gavin Green, Malaysia 72-66-64—202
Romain Langasque, France 66-66-70—202
Jeong-Weon Ko, France 67-67-69—203
Matteo Manassero, Italy 65-68-70—203
Veer Ahlawat, India 69-66-69—204
Sam Bairstow, England 66-72-67—205
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 65-69-72—206
Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 67-70-70—207
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 67-71-69—207
Yannik Paul, Germany 71-68-68—207
Andrew Wilson, England 69-71-67—207
Manu Gandas, India 73-65-70—208
Marco Penge, England 68-71-69—208
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 71-67-70—208
Johannes Veerman, United States 70-65-73—208
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 71-72-66—209
Ugo Coussaud, France 72-65-72—209
Rhys Enoch, Wales 72-67-70—209
Max Rottluff, Germany 71-69-69—209
Callum Shinkwin, England 72-69-68—209
Jeff Winther, Denmark 69-68-72—209
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 67-70-72—209
Nicolo Galletti, United States 68-68-74—210
Matthew Jordan, England 68-69-73—210
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 68-75-67—210
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 72-65-73—210
Aman Raj, India 68-68-74—210
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 69-71-70—210
Oliver Bekker, South Africa 69-69-73—211
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 68-72-71—211
Karandeep Kochhar, India 68-70-73—211
Tom Lewis, England 71-70-70—211
James Morrison, England 71-67-73—211
Francesco Laporta, Italy 72-68-72—212
Marcel Schneider, Germany 70-72-70—212
Shubhankar Sharma, India 70-70-72—212
Jordan L. Smith, England 66-73-73—212
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 71-70-71—212
Laurie Canter, England 72-71-70—213
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 72-67-74—213
Jannik De Bruyn, Germany 67-74-72—213
Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 69-73-71—213
Calum Hill, Scotland 71-71-71—213
Frederic Lacroix, France 72-70-71—213
Pieter Moolman, South Africa 70-72-71—213
Matthias Schwab, Austria 70-72-71—213
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 74-66-74—214
Will Enefer, England 69-70-75—214
Rashid Khan, India 71-69-74—214
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 67-73-74—214
Garrick Porteous, England 73-70-71—214
Matthis Besard, Belgium 69-74-72—215
Joe Dean, England 70-72-73—215
Simon Forsstrom, Sweden 71-72-72—215
Espen Kofstad, Norway 81-62-72—215
John Parry, England 71-72-72—215
Brandon Stone, South Africa 71-71-73—215
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 71-72-72—215
Adam Blomme, Sweden 69-73-74—216
Jens Dantorp, Sweden 72-70-74—216
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 67-74-75—216
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 72-69-75—216
Stuart Manley, Wales 73-68-75—216
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 70-72-75—217
Lukas Nemecz, Austria 75-68-74—217
Casey Jarvis, South Africa 69-74-75—218
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 75-67-76—218
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 70-69-80—219
Matthew Southgate, England 72-69-78—219
Richard Mansell, England 73-68-79—220
Jairaj Singh Sandhu, India 72-70-78—220

