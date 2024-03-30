Hero Indian Open Scores

Saturday At DLF Golf & Country Club New Delhi Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,416; Par: 72 Third Round Keita Nakajima,…

Saturday

At DLF Golf & Country Club

New Delhi

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,416; Par: 72

Third Round

Keita Nakajima, Japan 65-65-68—198 Gavin Green, Malaysia 72-66-64—202 Romain Langasque, France 66-66-70—202 Jeong-Weon Ko, France 67-67-69—203 Matteo Manassero, Italy 65-68-70—203 Veer Ahlawat, India 69-66-69—204 Sam Bairstow, England 66-72-67—205 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 65-69-72—206 Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 67-70-70—207 Daan Huizing, Netherlands 67-71-69—207 Yannik Paul, Germany 71-68-68—207 Andrew Wilson, England 69-71-67—207 Manu Gandas, India 73-65-70—208 Marco Penge, England 68-71-69—208 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 71-67-70—208 Johannes Veerman, United States 70-65-73—208 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 71-72-66—209 Ugo Coussaud, France 72-65-72—209 Rhys Enoch, Wales 72-67-70—209 Max Rottluff, Germany 71-69-69—209 Callum Shinkwin, England 72-69-68—209 Jeff Winther, Denmark 69-68-72—209 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 67-70-72—209 Nicolo Galletti, United States 68-68-74—210 Matthew Jordan, England 68-69-73—210 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 68-75-67—210 Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 72-65-73—210 Aman Raj, India 68-68-74—210 Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 69-71-70—210 Oliver Bekker, South Africa 69-69-73—211 Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 68-72-71—211 Karandeep Kochhar, India 68-70-73—211 Tom Lewis, England 71-70-70—211 James Morrison, England 71-67-73—211 Francesco Laporta, Italy 72-68-72—212 Marcel Schneider, Germany 70-72-70—212 Shubhankar Sharma, India 70-70-72—212 Jordan L. Smith, England 66-73-73—212 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 71-70-71—212 Laurie Canter, England 72-71-70—213 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 72-67-74—213 Jannik De Bruyn, Germany 67-74-72—213 Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 69-73-71—213 Calum Hill, Scotland 71-71-71—213 Frederic Lacroix, France 72-70-71—213 Pieter Moolman, South Africa 70-72-71—213 Matthias Schwab, Austria 70-72-71—213 Jamie Donaldson, Wales 74-66-74—214 Will Enefer, England 69-70-75—214 Rashid Khan, India 71-69-74—214 Adrian Otaegui, Spain 67-73-74—214 Garrick Porteous, England 73-70-71—214 Matthis Besard, Belgium 69-74-72—215 Joe Dean, England 70-72-73—215 Simon Forsstrom, Sweden 71-72-72—215 Espen Kofstad, Norway 81-62-72—215 John Parry, England 71-72-72—215 Brandon Stone, South Africa 71-71-73—215 Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 71-72-72—215 Adam Blomme, Sweden 69-73-74—216 Jens Dantorp, Sweden 72-70-74—216 Angel Hidalgo, Spain 67-74-75—216 Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 72-69-75—216 Stuart Manley, Wales 73-68-75—216 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 70-72-75—217 Lukas Nemecz, Austria 75-68-74—217 Casey Jarvis, South Africa 69-74-75—218 Edoardo Molinari, Italy 75-67-76—218 Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 70-69-80—219 Matthew Southgate, England 72-69-78—219 Richard Mansell, England 73-68-79—220 Jairaj Singh Sandhu, India 72-70-78—220

