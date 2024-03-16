BNP Paribas Open Results

Friday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $9,258,080 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results…

Friday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $9,258,080

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Friday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Marta Kostyuk (31), Ukraine, 6-2, 6-1.

Maria Sakkari (9), Greece, def. Coco Gauff (3), United States, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (5), Argentina, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).

