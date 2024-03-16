BNP Paribas Open Results

Friday
At Indian Wells Tennis Garden
Indian Wells, Calif.
Purse: $9,258,080
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Friday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Marta Kostyuk (31), Ukraine, 6-2, 6-1.
Maria Sakkari (9), Greece, def. Coco Gauff (3), United States, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (5), Argentina, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).
