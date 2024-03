BNP Paribas Open Results

Monday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $9,495,555 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results…

Listen now to WTOP News

Monday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $9,495,555

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Monday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Holger Rune (7), Denmark, def. Lorenzo Musetti (26), Italy, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Gael Monfils, France, def. Cameron Norrie (28), Britain, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Tommy Paul (17), United States, def. Ugo Humbert (14), France, 6-4, 6-4.

Casper Ruud (9), Norway, def. Arthur Fils, France, 6-2, 6-4.

Taylor Fritz (12), United States, def. Sebastian Baez (19), Argentina, 6-2, 6-2.

Grigor Dimitrov (13), Bulgaria, def. Adrian Mannarino (21), France, 6-3, 6-3.

Luca Nardi, Italy, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev (4), Russia, def. Sebastian Korda (29), United States, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Marta Kostyuk (31), Ukraine, def. Marketa Vondrousova (7), Czech Republic, walkover.

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Yuan Yue, China, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Emma Raducanu, Britain, 6-3, 7-5.

Daria Kasatkina (11), Russia, def. Sloane Stephens, United States, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Elise Mertens (24), Belgium, def. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 7-5, 6-4.

Diane Parry, France, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Maria Sakkari (9), Greece, def. Caroline Garcia (20), France, 6-3, 6-4.

Emma Navarro (23), United States, def. Elina Svitolina (16), Ukraine, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (8), Britain, walkover.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (5), Argentina, def. Lorenzo Sonego and Jannik Sinner, Italy, 7-6 (0), 6-3.

Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-4, 7-5.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (2), United States, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Jack Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, def. John Peers, Australia, and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, 6-4, 6-1.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Ryan Seggerman and Patrik Trhac, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (7), Germany, def. Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, 5-7, 6-4, 10-5.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Storm Hunter, Australia, and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-0.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (8), Latvia, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Shuko Aoyama, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (7), Brazil, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 10-7.

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Luisa Stefani (6), Brazil, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Hanyu Guo, China, 6-2, 6-4.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (5), United States, def. Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide, United States, 7-6 (10), 6-2.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Ena Shibahara, Japan, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (2), New Zealand, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 12-10.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.