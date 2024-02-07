Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alburnett 70, East Buchanan, Winthrop 45 Algona 54, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 48 Ames 64, Marshalltown 25 Ankeny 76, Urbandale…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alburnett 70, East Buchanan, Winthrop 45

Algona 54, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 48

Ames 64, Marshalltown 25

Ankeny 76, Urbandale 39

Ankeny Centennial 64, Southeast Polk 53

Ankeny Christian Academy 67, Lamoni 32

Aplington-Parkersburg 77, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 37

Assumption, Davenport 64, Davenport, West 46

Audubon 56, IKM-Manning 50

Belle Plaine 64, H-L-V, Victor 55

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 74, Easton Valley 29

Bettendorf 70, Clinton 44

Boyden-Hull 58, Sioux Center 56

CAM, Anita 91, Nodaway Valley 59

Carroll 68, Carlisle 51

Cascade,Western Dubuque 61, Beckman Dyersville 51

Cedar Falls 64, Wahlert, Dubuque 44

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 71, Iowa City West 57

Chariton 69, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 58

Charles City 76, Waukon 64

Cherokee 77, MVAOCOU 33

Clarinda 59, Shenandoah 42

Clarke, Osceola 77, Central Decatur, Leon 38

Clear Creek-Amana 56, Williamsburg 55

Clear Lake 80, Humboldt 67

Colfax-Mingo 67, Tri-County, Thornburg 38

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 81, Le Mars 60

Dallas Center-Grimes 69, Pella Christian 48

Denison-Schleswig 63, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 61

Denver 52, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 43

Des Moines Christian 84, Earlham 62

Des Moines, North 78, Des Moines, East 42

Dubuque Senior 76, Madison East, Wis. 34

Eagle Grove 60, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58

East Marshall, LeGrand 75, AGWSR, Ackley 41

East Mills 67, Sidney 50

Epworth, Western Dubuque 58, Waterloo, West 50

Essex 65, Griswold 55

Estherville-Lincoln Central 68, Emmetsburg 52

Exira-EHK 81, Red Oak 67

Forest City 71, Belmond-Klemme 49

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 48, West Sioux 36

George-Little Rock 57, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 37

Gilbert 76, Boone 39

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 48, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 39

Glidden-Ralston 61, Paton-Churdan 47

Grinnell 78, Vinton-Shellsburg 41

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 45

Harlan 53, Atlantic 33

Hillcrest 75, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 42

Hinton 83, Akron-Westfield 61, 2OT

Holy Trinity 107, Highland, Riverside 46

Hudson 63, Dunkerton 35

Iowa City 65, Cedar Rapids, Washington 57

Iowa City Liberty 73, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 65

Iowa Valley, Marengo 48, BGM 30

Jesup 75, Dike-New Hartford 69

Kee 75, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 38

Keota 75, Sigourney 23

Knoxville 70, Centerville 38

Lake Mills 70, North Union 68

Linn-Mar, Marion 83, Dubuque, Hempstead 53

Lisbon 64, Midland, Wyoming 32

Louisa-Muscatine 61, Wapello 59

Lynnville-Sully 65, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54

MFL-Mar-Mac 87, Central Elkader 43

MOC-Floyd Valley 79, Rock Valley 40

Madrid 82, AC/GC 76

Manson Northwest Webster 72, Pocahontas 50

Maquoketa 70, Bellevue 64

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 52, Central City 39

Marion 61, Center Point-Urbana 33

Mason City 86, Fort Dodge 61

Mediapolis 65, Central Lee, Donnellson 57

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 65, Fairfield 55

Missouri Valley 61, West Monona 56

Montezuma 59, English Valleys, North English 29

Monticello 69, Camanche 53

Moravia 69, Davis County, Bloomfield 53

Moulton-Udell 52, Twin Cedars, Bussey 45

Mt Vernon 58, West Delaware, Manchester 38

Murray 62, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 49

Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 67, Hamburg 20

Nevada 65, PCM 63

North Butler, Greene 55, Nashua-Plainfield 52

North Fayette Valley 75, West Central, Maynard 15

North Linn, Troy Mills 99, Starmont 16

North Polk, Alleman 55, Bondurant Farrar 45

North Scott, Eldridge 61, Muscatine 52

Northeast, Goose Lake 82, Anamosa 52

OABCIG 53, Alta-Aurelia 44

Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 54, Heartland Christian 30

Ottumwa 43, Des Moines, Lincoln 34

Panorama, Panora 68, Ogden 66

Pella 54, Indianola 51

Perry 72, Greene County 64

Pleasant Valley 54, Davenport, Central 46

Pleasantville 60, I-35 40

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 71, Cedar Rapids Xavier 63

Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 77, North Cedar, Stanwood 73

Regina, Iowa City 54, West Liberty 39

Riceville 71, Tripoli 44

Riverside, Oakland 56, Logan-Magnolia 38

Roland-Story, Story City 75, South Hamilton, Jewell 52

Saydel 57, West Marshall, State Center 47

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Sioux City, West 46

Sheldon 50, Okoboji, Milford 45

Sioux City, East 82, Sioux City, North 40

Solon 78, Independence 52

South Central Calhoun 61, East Sac County 58

South Hardin 66, BCLUW, Conrad 26

South O’Brien, Paullina 65, HMS 7

South Tama County, Tama 44, Benton Community 43

South Winneshiek 61, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 36

Southwest Valley 71, Fremont Mills, Tabor 58

Spencer 60, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50

Springville 65, Edgewood-Colesburg 53

St Ansgar 40, Rockford 36

St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 72, Trinity Christian 35

Storm Lake 81, Newell-Fonda 58

Tri-Center, Neola 57, AHSTW 40

Underwood 65, Treynor 56

Unity Christian 77, Central Lyon 51

Valley, West Des Moines 76, Waukee 62

Van Buren, Keosauqua 83, Eldon Cardinal 51

WACO, Wayland 70, Pekin 42

Waukee Northwest 81, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61

Wayne, Corydon 82, Melcher-Dallas 30

Webster City 54, Iowa Falls-Alden 53

West Bend-Mallard 86, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 17

West Branch 55, Tipton 43

West Burlington 72, Burlington 46

West Lyon, Inwood 70, Sibley-Ocheyedan 30

Western Christian 62, Spirit Lake 57

Winterset 80, ADM 70

Woodbine 79, Westwood, Sloan 69

Woodbury Central, Moville 51, West Harrison, Mondamin 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

