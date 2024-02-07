Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alburnett 70, East Buchanan, Winthrop 45
Algona 54, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 48
Ames 64, Marshalltown 25
Ankeny 76, Urbandale 39
Ankeny Centennial 64, Southeast Polk 53
Ankeny Christian Academy 67, Lamoni 32
Aplington-Parkersburg 77, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 37
Assumption, Davenport 64, Davenport, West 46
Audubon 56, IKM-Manning 50
Belle Plaine 64, H-L-V, Victor 55
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 74, Easton Valley 29
Bettendorf 70, Clinton 44
Boyden-Hull 58, Sioux Center 56
CAM, Anita 91, Nodaway Valley 59
Carroll 68, Carlisle 51
Cascade,Western Dubuque 61, Beckman Dyersville 51
Cedar Falls 64, Wahlert, Dubuque 44
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 71, Iowa City West 57
Chariton 69, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 58
Charles City 76, Waukon 64
Cherokee 77, MVAOCOU 33
Clarinda 59, Shenandoah 42
Clarke, Osceola 77, Central Decatur, Leon 38
Clear Creek-Amana 56, Williamsburg 55
Clear Lake 80, Humboldt 67
Colfax-Mingo 67, Tri-County, Thornburg 38
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 81, Le Mars 60
Dallas Center-Grimes 69, Pella Christian 48
Denison-Schleswig 63, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 61
Denver 52, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 43
Des Moines Christian 84, Earlham 62
Des Moines, North 78, Des Moines, East 42
Dubuque Senior 76, Madison East, Wis. 34
Eagle Grove 60, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58
East Marshall, LeGrand 75, AGWSR, Ackley 41
East Mills 67, Sidney 50
Epworth, Western Dubuque 58, Waterloo, West 50
Essex 65, Griswold 55
Estherville-Lincoln Central 68, Emmetsburg 52
Exira-EHK 81, Red Oak 67
Forest City 71, Belmond-Klemme 49
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 48, West Sioux 36
George-Little Rock 57, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 37
Gilbert 76, Boone 39
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 48, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 39
Glidden-Ralston 61, Paton-Churdan 47
Grinnell 78, Vinton-Shellsburg 41
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 45
Harlan 53, Atlantic 33
Hillcrest 75, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 42
Hinton 83, Akron-Westfield 61, 2OT
Holy Trinity 107, Highland, Riverside 46
Hudson 63, Dunkerton 35
Iowa City 65, Cedar Rapids, Washington 57
Iowa City Liberty 73, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 65
Iowa Valley, Marengo 48, BGM 30
Jesup 75, Dike-New Hartford 69
Kee 75, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 38
Keota 75, Sigourney 23
Knoxville 70, Centerville 38
Lake Mills 70, North Union 68
Linn-Mar, Marion 83, Dubuque, Hempstead 53
Lisbon 64, Midland, Wyoming 32
Louisa-Muscatine 61, Wapello 59
Lynnville-Sully 65, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54
MFL-Mar-Mac 87, Central Elkader 43
MOC-Floyd Valley 79, Rock Valley 40
Madrid 82, AC/GC 76
Manson Northwest Webster 72, Pocahontas 50
Maquoketa 70, Bellevue 64
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 52, Central City 39
Marion 61, Center Point-Urbana 33
Mason City 86, Fort Dodge 61
Mediapolis 65, Central Lee, Donnellson 57
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 65, Fairfield 55
Missouri Valley 61, West Monona 56
Montezuma 59, English Valleys, North English 29
Monticello 69, Camanche 53
Moravia 69, Davis County, Bloomfield 53
Moulton-Udell 52, Twin Cedars, Bussey 45
Mt Vernon 58, West Delaware, Manchester 38
Murray 62, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 49
Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 67, Hamburg 20
Nevada 65, PCM 63
North Butler, Greene 55, Nashua-Plainfield 52
North Fayette Valley 75, West Central, Maynard 15
North Linn, Troy Mills 99, Starmont 16
North Polk, Alleman 55, Bondurant Farrar 45
North Scott, Eldridge 61, Muscatine 52
Northeast, Goose Lake 82, Anamosa 52
OABCIG 53, Alta-Aurelia 44
Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 54, Heartland Christian 30
Ottumwa 43, Des Moines, Lincoln 34
Panorama, Panora 68, Ogden 66
Pella 54, Indianola 51
Perry 72, Greene County 64
Pleasant Valley 54, Davenport, Central 46
Pleasantville 60, I-35 40
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 71, Cedar Rapids Xavier 63
Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 77, North Cedar, Stanwood 73
Regina, Iowa City 54, West Liberty 39
Riceville 71, Tripoli 44
Riverside, Oakland 56, Logan-Magnolia 38
Roland-Story, Story City 75, South Hamilton, Jewell 52
Saydel 57, West Marshall, State Center 47
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Sioux City, West 46
Sheldon 50, Okoboji, Milford 45
Sioux City, East 82, Sioux City, North 40
Solon 78, Independence 52
South Central Calhoun 61, East Sac County 58
South Hardin 66, BCLUW, Conrad 26
South O’Brien, Paullina 65, HMS 7
South Tama County, Tama 44, Benton Community 43
South Winneshiek 61, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 36
Southwest Valley 71, Fremont Mills, Tabor 58
Spencer 60, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50
Springville 65, Edgewood-Colesburg 53
St Ansgar 40, Rockford 36
St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 72, Trinity Christian 35
Storm Lake 81, Newell-Fonda 58
Tri-Center, Neola 57, AHSTW 40
Underwood 65, Treynor 56
Unity Christian 77, Central Lyon 51
Valley, West Des Moines 76, Waukee 62
Van Buren, Keosauqua 83, Eldon Cardinal 51
WACO, Wayland 70, Pekin 42
Waukee Northwest 81, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61
Wayne, Corydon 82, Melcher-Dallas 30
Webster City 54, Iowa Falls-Alden 53
West Bend-Mallard 86, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 17
West Branch 55, Tipton 43
West Burlington 72, Burlington 46
West Lyon, Inwood 70, Sibley-Ocheyedan 30
Western Christian 62, Spirit Lake 57
Winterset 80, ADM 70
Woodbine 79, Westwood, Sloan 69
Woodbury Central, Moville 51, West Harrison, Mondamin 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
