Sports on TV for Sunday, Feb. 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Feb. 18 AUTO RACING 2:30 p.m. FOX — NASCAR Cup…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Feb. 18

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The DAYTONA 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:20 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Belarus, Group C, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

7:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Oman, Group D, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

10:20 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Senegal vs. Colombia, Group C, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Portugal, Group D, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

6:20 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Egypt vs. U.S., Group A, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

BOWLING

1 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Pete Weber Missouri Classic, Springfield, Mo.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Rhode Island

ESPN — FAU at South Florida

ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Charlotte

1 p.m.

CBS — Purdue at Ohio St.

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Chattanooga at Furman

ESPN2 — Bradley at N. Iowa

3 p.m.

FS1 — Northwestern at Indiana

4 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at SMU

5 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at St. John’s

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota

7 p.m.

FS1 — Utah at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Clemson

BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan

CW — Georgia Tech at NC State

SECN — Florida at Kentucky

1 p.m.

ABC — Georgia at South Carolina

2 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia

ESPN — Virginia Tech at Louisville

ESPNU — Columbia at Harvard

SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon St.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Miami

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Baylor

SECN — Missouri at Arkansas

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Loyola (Md.) at Johns Hopkins

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

9:30 a.m.

ACCN — Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational: Washington vs. North Carolina, Clearwater, Fla.

ESPN2 — Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational: Texas vs. Northwestern, Clearwater, Fla.

SECN — Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational: Minnesota vs. LSU, Clearwater, Fla.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational: UCF vs. UCLA, Clearwater, Fla.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational: Florida St. vs. Tennessee, Clearwater, Fla.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

2 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Iowa

4 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Final Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Riviera Golf Course, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Riviera Golf Course, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Black Course, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — NBA All-Star Game: West vs. East, Indianapolis

TNT — NBA All-Star Game: West vs. East, Indianapolis

TRUTV — NBA All-Star Game: West vs. East, Indianapolis (Alternate Cast)

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

ABC — Stadium Series: NY Rangers vs. NY Islanders, East Rutherford, N.J.

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Championship Round, Los Angeles (Taped)

SKIING

3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Deer Valley, Utah

4 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Minneapolis

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Sheffield United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Luton Town

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

CBSSN — Bundesliga: Essen at Bayern

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA Early Rounds; Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Finals

2 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.