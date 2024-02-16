New Bayern Munich signing Sacha Boey out for weeks with torn hamstring

MUNICH (AP) — New Bayern Munich signing Sacha Boey will be out for weeks with a severe hamstring tear, the…

MUNICH (AP) — New Bayern Munich signing Sacha Boey will be out for weeks with a severe hamstring tear, the club said Friday, further limiting under-pressure coach Thomas Tuchel’s options.

Bayern said Friday that the French full back had suffered a “a large tear in his left hamstring in training” and that he would be unavailable for “the coming weeks.”

Boey joined Bayern from Turkish club Galatasaray last month in a deal that could be worth more than 35 million euros ($38 million). He has played in two of Bayern’s three games since then and was benched for Wednesday’s 1-0 loss at Lazio in the Champions League.

His absence is likely to mean Tuchel needs to stay with Raphaël Guerreiro at left back and Noussair Mazraoui at right back when Bayern visits Bochum in the Bundesliga on Sunday. First-choice left back Alphonso Davies strained a knee ligament Feb. 4 and only returned to restricted training Thursday.

Bayern’s 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen last week left Tuchel’s team five points off the lead. Bayern is also without injured forwards Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman, midfielder Konrad Laimer and full back Bouna Sarr.

