Veterans in Congress call for lawmakers to stop demonizing political opponents. Will their message resonate?

Military veterans who serve in Congress are urging fellow lawmakers to tone down the nasty political rhetoric and do more to work across party lines.

The “For Country Caucus” is a bipartisan group of 30 lawmakers that tries to find areas where Republicans and Democrats can come together on legislation.

The caucus posted a Memorial Day message on ‘X,’ saying its members will continue to honor the memory of fallen military men and women “by prioritizing bipartisan collaboration.”

“We need to get things done on behalf of the country they fought for,” the caucus said.

Former President Donald Trump on Monday posted a message on his “Truth Social” site, calling for Americans to remember fallen military members.

But he also posted a separate message that said: “Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country.”

It referred to the “Radical Left” and criticized a New York federal judge who presided over cases involving allegations against him made by E. Jean Carroll.

Many of the former president’s GOP supporters in Congress have echoed his allegations that the various cases brought against him are due to politics.

Several, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., have adopted a no-holds-barred approach to going after their political opponents.

Greene and Democrats clashed at a hearing earlier this month that included personal attacks and went off the rails for more than an hour.

Members of the For Country Caucus said it’s time for lawmakers of both parties to show more decorum and respect others’ positions.

“I think more than anything, we are setting a terrible example for the next generation of great Americans,” said Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., adding that “today’s role models are failing in this opportunity to be able to represent what’s good and what’s great about our nation.”

Womack and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., spoke on NewsNation’s “The Hill Sunday.”

Crow said he shared Womack’s concerns and worries that lawmakers are increasingly unable to have rational debates over issues.

“Public service implies sacrifice,” he said. “It’s not supposed to be about you.”

Sitting next to Womack, Crow said he would never call his GOP colleague “evil” or question his motivations.

“Sometimes we’ll agree, sometimes we won’t, and then we’ll move forward,” Crow said.

Congress is on its Memorial Day break and lawmakers will return next month.

