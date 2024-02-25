English League Cup Champions

2024 — Liverpool 2023 — Manchester United 2022 — Liverpool 2021 — Manchester City 2020 — Manchester Citiy 2019 —…

2024 — Liverpool

2023 — Manchester United

2022 — Liverpool

2021 — Manchester City

2020 — Manchester Citiy

2019 — Manchester City

2018 — Manchester City

2017 — Manchester United

2016 — Manchester City

2015 — Chelsea

2014 — Manchester City

2013 — Swansea

2012 — Liverpool

2011 — Birmingham

2010 — Manchester United

2009 — Manchester United

2008 — Tottenham

2007 — Chelsea

2006 — Manchester United

2005 — Chelsea

2004 — Middlesbrough

2003 — Liverpool

2002 — Blackburn

2001 — Liverpool

2000 — Leicester City

1999 — Tottenham

1998 — Chelsea

1997 — Leicester City

1996 — Aston Villa

1995 — Liverpool

1994 — Aston Villa

1993 — Arsenal

1992 — Manchester United

1991 — Sheffield Wednesday

1990 — Nottingham Forest

1989 — Nottingham Forest

1988 — Luton Town

1987 — Arsenal

1986 — Oxford United

1985 — Norwich City

1984 — Liverpool

1983 — Liverpool

1982 — Liverpool

1981 — Liverpool

1980 — Wolverhampton Wanderers

1979 — Nottingham Forest

1978 — Nottingham Forest

1977 — Aston Villa

1976 — Manchester City

1975 — Aston Villa

1974 — Wolverhampton Wanderers

1973 — Tottenham

1972 — Stoke City

1971 — Tottenham

1970 — Manchester City

1969 — Swindon Town

1968 — Leeds United

1967 — Queen’s Park Rangers

1966 — West Bromwich Albion

1965 — Chelsea

1964 — Leicester City

1963 — Birmingham City

1962 — Norwich City

1961 — Aston Villa

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.