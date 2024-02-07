Andy Reid Coaching Record

|Regular Season
Year, Team W L T Pct
1999 Philadelphia 5 11 0 .313
2000 Philadelphia 11 5 0 .688
2001 Philadelphia 11 5 0 .688
2002 Philadelphia 12 4 0 .750
2003 Philadelphia 12 4 0 .750
2004 Philadelphia 13 3 0 .813
2005 Philadelphia 6 10 0 .375
2006 Philadelphia 10 6 0 .625
2007 Philadelphia 8 8 0 .500
2008 Philadelphia 9 6 1 .594
2009 Philadelphia 11 5 0 .688
2010 Philadelphia 10 6 0 .625
2011 Philadelphia 8 8 0 .500
2012 Philadelphia 4 12 0 .250
2013 Kansas City 11 5 0 .688
2014 Kansas City 9 7 0 .563
2015 Kansas City 11 5 0 .688
2016 Kansas City 12 4 0 .750
2017 Kansas City 10 6 0 .625
2018 Kansas City 12 4 0 .750
2019 Kansas City 12 4 0 .750
2020 Kansas City 14 2 0 .875
2021 Kansas City 12 5 0 .706
2022 Kansas City 14 3 0 .824
2023 Kansas City 11 6 0 .647
Philadelphia Total 130 93 1 .583
Kansas City Total 128 51 0 .715
Overall Total 258 144 1 .641
___
|Playoffs
Year, Team W L Pct
2000 Philadelphia 1 1 .500
2001 Philadelphia 2 1 .667
2002 Philadelphia 1 1 .500
2003 Philadelphia 1 1 .500
2004 Philadelphia 2 1 .667
2006 Philadelphia 1 1 .500
2008 Philadelphia 2 1 .667
2009 Philadelphia 0 1 .000
2010 Philadelphia 0 1 .000
2013 Kansas City 0 1 .000
2015 Kansas City 1 1 .500
2016 Kansas City 0 1 .000
2017 Kansas City 0 1 .000
2018 Kansas City 1 1 .500
2019 Kansas City 3 0 1.000
2020 Kansas City 2 1 .667
2021 Kansas City 2 1 .667
2022 Kansas City 3 0 1.000
2023 Kansas City 3 0 1.000
Philadelphia Total 10 9 .526
Kansas City Total 15 7 .682
Overall Total 25 16 .610
___
2000 — Won wild card against Tampa Bay 21-3; lost divisional playoff against N.Y. Giants 20-10.
2001 — Won wild card against Tampa Bay 31-9; won divisional playoff against Chicago 33-19; lost NFC championship to St. Louis 29-24.
2002 — Won divisional playoff against Atlanta 20-6; lost NFC championship to Tampa Bay 27-10.
2003 — Won divisional playoff against Green Bay 20-17, OT; lost NFC championship to Carolina 14-3.
2004 — Won divisional playoff Minnesota 27-14; won NFC championship against Atlanta 27-10; lost Super Bowl to New England 24-21.
2006 — Won wild card against New York Giants 23-20; lost divisional playoff to New Orleans 27-24.
2008 — Won wild card against Minnesota 26-14; won divisional playoff against N.Y. Giants 23-11; lost NFC championship to Arizona 32-25.
2009 — Lost wild card to Dallas 34-14.
2010 — Lost wild card to Green Bay 21-16.
2013 — Lost wild card to Indianapolis 26-24.
2015 — Won wild card against Houston 30-0; lost divisional playoff to New England 27-20.
2016 — Lost divisional to Pittsburgh 18-16.
2017 — Lost wild card to Tennessee 22-21.
2018 — Won divisional playoff against Indianapolis 31-13; lost AFC championship to New England 37-31, OT.
2019 — Won divisional playoff against Houston 51-31; won AFC championship against Tennessee 35-24.
2020 — Won divisional playoff against Cleveland 22-17; won AFC championship against Buffalo 38-24; lost Super Bowl to Tampa Bay 31-9.
2021 — Won wild card against Pittsburgh 42-21; won divisional playff against Buffalo 42-36, OT; lost AFC championship to Cincinnati 27-24, OT.
2022 — Won divisional playoff against Jacksonville 27-20; won AFC championship against Cincinnati 23-20.
2023 — Won divisional playoff against Buffalo 27-24; won AFC championship against Baltimore 17-10.
