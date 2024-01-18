Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Andrew Bailey pitching coach, Andy Fox first base coach and Kyle Hudson third base coach.
National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Ryan Burr, Nick Snyder and Jose Ruiz on minor league contracts.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jordan Hicks on a four-year contract. Designated RHP Devin Sweet for assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted RB Dalvin Cook from the practice squad to the active roster.
DETROIT LIONS — Reinstated LB James Houston from injured reserve. Waived LB Julian Okwara.
Canadian Football league
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired a fifth-round 2024 draft selection from Ottawa in exchange for QB Dru Brown. Signed QB Eric Barriere.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled RW Adam Klapka from Calgary (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Returned D David Jiricek to Cleveland (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Brendan Smith on injured reserve. Recalled D Santeri Hatakka from Utica (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned F Daylan Kuefler from Worcester (ECHL) to Bridgeport (AHL).
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled F Ashton Calder from Worcester (ECHL).
CALGARY WRANGLERS — Recalled G Connor Murphy from Rapid City (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled G Brannon Halverson from Orlando (ECHL). Signed D Cole Moberg to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed D DeJuan Jones to a four-year contract extension.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired D Jamir Berdecio loan from Club Deportivo Oriente Petrolero (Bolivian Primera Division) through 2024, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
SAN ANTONIO FC — Signed D Lucas Silva pending league and federation approval.
