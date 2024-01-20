Live Radio
Home » Sports » Tanzania replaces head coach…

Tanzania replaces head coach after just one game at Africa Cup of Nations

The Associated Press

January 20, 2024, 8:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Tanzania has suspended coach Adel Amrouche after just one game at the Africa Cup of Nations following an apparent eight-game ban he received for comments he made about Morocco.

The Tanzania soccer federation said Friday that the African soccer federation (CAF) banned the 55-year-old Amrouche following a complaint from the Morocco federation.

Morocco beat the “Taifa Stars” 3-0 in their opening game in Group F on Wednesday.

Amrouche, an Algerian who has coached several African national teams, had suggested that Morocco exerted undue influence on CAF for favorable treatment, making it harder for his team to compete.

CAF has not confirmed the ban.

Tanzania’s other group games are against Zambia on Sunday and Congo on Wednesday. Assistant coaches were expected to take charge for those matches.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up