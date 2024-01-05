Tajon Buchanan set to become 1st Canadian to play in Serie A after transfer to Italian leader Inter

MILAN (AP) — Tajon Buchanan is set to become the first Canadian to play in Serie A after his transfer…

MILAN (AP) — Tajon Buchanan is set to become the first Canadian to play in Serie A after his transfer from Brugge to Italian leader Inter Milan was announced Friday.

“I’m really proud to be the first Canadian in the Italian league,” Buchanan said. “It’s a big achievement.”

The transfer fee for the 24-year-old Buchanan was 7 million euros ($7.7 million) but could rise to 10 million euros ($11 million) with bonuses, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport.

Having signed a contract through 2027-28, Buchanan will earn about 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) per season.

With Juan Cuadrado injured and Denzel Dumfries’ contract still not renewed, Buchanan gives coach Simone Inzaghi a new option on the right wing. He has played at both right back and in midfield as a winger.

“I’m a versatile player. I can play in a number of (positions) but my aim is just to learn as much as possible, make myself available for the team and adapt to a new style of play,” Buchanan told Inter’s website.

Buchanan played on Canada’s team at the last World Cup and is part of a strong generation of young players from his country alongside Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David.

“I’m a really direct player and I like to go one-on-one with the defender and operate in the half spaces around the opposition penalty area, creating numerical superiority,” Buchanan said. “I can definitely improve in the defensive phase.”

