Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EST GP W L OW OL SOW SOL Pts GF GA Minnesota 5 3 0 1 1 0…

All Times EST GP W L OW OL SOW SOL Pts GF GA Minnesota 5 3 0 1 1 0 0 12 14 8 Montreal 5 2 1 1 1 0 0 9 13 12 Boston 3 1 1 1 0 0 0 5 8 7 New York 5 1 3 1 0 0 0 5 13 13 Ottawa 3 1 0 0 2 0 0 5 9 7 Toronto 5 1 4 0 0 0 0 3 7 17

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Minnesota 3 Ottawa 2

Boston 3, Toronto 2

Saturday, Jan. 20

New York at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.