Police can’t ‘corroborate criminal activity’ in Giddey investigation, still under review by NBA

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey will not face charges related to an accusation that he had an improper relationship with an underage girl, police in Newport Beach, California, said Wednesday when announcing that it had closed its probe of the Thunder guard.

In a statement, the department said its investigation was complete and detectives were “unable to corroborate any criminal activity.”

In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said in November a girl who is seen with the Australian in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. Giddey turned 21 in October.

Giddey is not entirely in the clear. The NBA also is investigating, and spokesman Michael Bass said Wednesday that the league is aware of the findings in the police investigation and is “continuing our review” of the matter.

Giddey has not commented on the issue, and the Thunder did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Giddey has played throughout the investigations. He largely has been cheered at home and jeered throughout road games. He is averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for an Oklahoma City team that is off to a 27-13 start, second-best in the Western Conference.

Giddey was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 draft and was named to the All-Rookie second team during the 2021-2022 season. Last season, he averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. At the World Cup this past summer, he averaged a team-high 19.4 points for an Australia team that went 3-2.

