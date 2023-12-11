Highest Baseball Salaries

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts with average annual values of $35 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:
|Player, Club
|Years
|Avg.
|Salary
|Shohei Ohtani, LAD
|2024-33
|$70,000,000
|Max Scherzer, NYM-Tex
|2022-24
|$43,333,333
|Justin Verlander, NYM-Hou
|2023-24
|$43,333,333
|Aaron Judge, NYY
|2023-31
|$40,000,000
|Jacob deGrom, Tex
|2023-27
|$37,000,000
|Gerrit Cole, NYY
|2020-28
|$36,000,000
|Mike Trout, LAA
|2019-30
|$35,514,667
|Stephen Strasburg, Was
|2020-26
|$35,000,000
|Anthony Rendon, LAA
|2020-26
|$35,000,000
|Marcus Semien, Tex
|2022-27
|$35,000,000
