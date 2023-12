Hawaii Bowl Winner

Dec. 23, 2023 — HAWAII BOWL: Coastal Carolina 24, San Jose St. 14 Dec. 24, 2022 — HAWAII BOWL: Middle…

Dec. 23, 2023 — HAWAII BOWL: Coastal Carolina 24, San Jose St. 14

Dec. 24, 2022 — HAWAII BOWL: Middle Tennessee 25, San Diego St. 23

Dec. 24, 2021 — Canceled

Dec. 24, 2020 — Canceled – No Game 2020 (Covid 19)

Dec. 24, 2019 — HAWAII BOWL: Hawaii 38, BYU 34

Dec. 22, 2018 — HAWAII BOWL: Louisiana Tech 31, Hawaii 14

Dec. 24, 2016 — HAWAII BOWL: Hawaii 52, Middle Tennessee 35

Dec. 24, 2014 — HAWAII BOWL: Rice 30, Fresno St. 6

Dec. 24, 2013 — HAWAII BOWL: Oregon St. 38, Boise St. 23

Dec. 24, 2012 — HAWAII BOWL: SMU 43, Fresno St. 10

Dec. 24, 2011 — HAWAII BOWL: Southern Miss. 24, Nevada 17

Dec. 24, 2010 — HAWAII BOWL: Tulsa 62, Hawaii 35

Dec. 24, 2008 — HAWAII BOWL: Notre Dame 49, Hawaii 21

Dec. 23, 2007 — HAWAII BOWL: East Carolina 41, Boise St. 38

Dec. 24, 2006 — HAWAII BOWL: Hawaii 41, Arizona St. 24

Dec. 24, 2006 — HAWAII BOWL: Hawaii 41, Arizona St. 24

Dec. 25, 2004 — HAWAII BOWL: Hawaii 59, UAB 40

Dec. 25, 2003 — HAWAII BOWL: Hawaii 54, Houston 48, 3OT

Dec. 25, 2002 — HAWAII BOWL: Tulane 36, Hawaii 28

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.