All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|28
|17
|8
|2
|1
|37
|91
|80
|Norfolk
|28
|15
|10
|3
|0
|33
|95
|75
|Newfoundland
|29
|14
|11
|4
|0
|32
|94
|108
|Trois-Rivieres
|31
|15
|14
|2
|0
|32
|84
|101
|Worcester
|28
|12
|11
|3
|2
|29
|80
|90
|Reading
|25
|11
|12
|1
|1
|24
|77
|89
|Maine
|26
|10
|12
|4
|0
|24
|80
|86
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|30
|20
|9
|1
|0
|41
|104
|94
|South Carolina
|28
|17
|9
|2
|0
|36
|98
|87
|Orlando
|27
|16
|9
|1
|1
|34
|90
|76
|Jacksonville
|28
|15
|10
|3
|0
|33
|87
|76
|Florida
|26
|13
|9
|4
|0
|30
|76
|70
|Savannah
|30
|10
|16
|3
|1
|24
|89
|102
|Atlanta
|28
|11
|17
|0
|0
|22
|83
|95
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|27
|19
|4
|1
|3
|42
|123
|92
|Fort Wayne
|29
|15
|11
|1
|2
|33
|96
|98
|Wheeling
|27
|14
|11
|1
|1
|30
|89
|83
|Cincinnati
|28
|14
|13
|1
|0
|29
|117
|103
|Indy
|27
|12
|11
|4
|0
|28
|76
|82
|Iowa
|30
|11
|14
|4
|1
|27
|87
|113
|Kalamazoo
|27
|12
|14
|1
|0
|25
|76
|88
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|29
|22
|6
|0
|1
|45
|137
|93
|Kansas City
|30
|22
|7
|1
|0
|45
|111
|78
|Tulsa
|28
|13
|12
|3
|0
|29
|92
|91
|Rapid City
|29
|13
|14
|2
|0
|28
|95
|106
|Wichita
|29
|10
|15
|4
|0
|24
|89
|115
|Allen
|29
|11
|17
|1
|0
|23
|98
|128
|Utah
|27
|10
|17
|0
|0
|20
|77
|92
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Maine 4, Adirondack 0
Jacksonville 3, Indy 2
Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivieres 2
Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2
Worcester 5, Reading 0
Atlanta 5, Savannah 3
Florida 3, Greenville 2
Norfolk 5, Fort Wayne 2
Kansas City 5, Wichita 2
Allen 6, Idaho 2
Rapid City 4, Iowa 2
Utah 3, Tulsa 2
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 3, Maine 2
Orlando 9, South Carolina 1
Adirondack 5, Newfoundland 4
Indy 5, Fort Wayne 2
Reading 4, Worcester 3
Savannah 5, Atlanta 2
Wheeling 5, Norfolk 3
Toledo 4, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 6, Wichita 0
Idaho 5, Allen 1
Rapid City 3, Iowa 2
Utah 5, Tulsa 2
Sunday’s Games
Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Savannah, 5 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 5 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 6:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 7:10 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.