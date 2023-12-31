NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 31, 2023, 12:05 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 28 17 8 2 1 37 91 80
Norfolk 28 15 10 3 0 33 95 75
Newfoundland 29 14 11 4 0 32 94 108
Trois-Rivieres 31 15 14 2 0 32 84 101
Worcester 28 12 11 3 2 29 80 90
Reading 25 11 12 1 1 24 77 89
Maine 26 10 12 4 0 24 80 86

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Greenville 30 20 9 1 0 41 104 94
South Carolina 28 17 9 2 0 36 98 87
Orlando 27 16 9 1 1 34 90 76
Jacksonville 28 15 10 3 0 33 87 76
Florida 26 13 9 4 0 30 76 70
Savannah 30 10 16 3 1 24 89 102
Atlanta 28 11 17 0 0 22 83 95

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 27 19 4 1 3 42 123 92
Fort Wayne 29 15 11 1 2 33 96 98
Wheeling 27 14 11 1 1 30 89 83
Cincinnati 28 14 13 1 0 29 117 103
Indy 27 12 11 4 0 28 76 82
Iowa 30 11 14 4 1 27 87 113
Kalamazoo 27 12 14 1 0 25 76 88

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 29 22 6 0 1 45 137 93
Kansas City 30 22 7 1 0 45 111 78
Tulsa 28 13 12 3 0 29 92 91
Rapid City 29 13 14 2 0 28 95 106
Wichita 29 10 15 4 0 24 89 115
Allen 29 11 17 1 0 23 98 128
Utah 27 10 17 0 0 20 77 92

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Maine 4, Adirondack 0

Jacksonville 3, Indy 2

Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivieres 2

Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2

Worcester 5, Reading 0

Atlanta 5, Savannah 3

Florida 3, Greenville 2

Norfolk 5, Fort Wayne 2

Kansas City 5, Wichita 2

Allen 6, Idaho 2

Rapid City 4, Iowa 2

Utah 3, Tulsa 2

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Maine 2

Orlando 9, South Carolina 1

Adirondack 5, Newfoundland 4

Indy 5, Fort Wayne 2

Reading 4, Worcester 3

Savannah 5, Atlanta 2

Wheeling 5, Norfolk 3

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 6, Wichita 0

Idaho 5, Allen 1

Rapid City 3, Iowa 2

Utah 5, Tulsa 2

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Savannah, 5 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 6:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

