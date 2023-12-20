College Football National Signings

Mississippi Katrevrick Banks, db, 6-3, 185, Homer, Homer, La. Travaris Banks, s, 6-1.5, 195, Hillcrest, Tuscaloosa, Ala. Cedrick Beavers, db,…

Mississippi

Katrevrick Banks, db, 6-3, 185, Homer, Homer, La.

Travaris Banks, s, 6-1.5, 195, Hillcrest, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Cedrick Beavers, db, 5-10, 180, Taylorsville Attendance Center-Jones College, Taylorsville, Miss.

Kamron Beavers, dl, 6-3, 305, Bay Springs, Bay Springs, Miss.

Patrick Broomfield, cb, 6-2, 160, Clarksdale, Clarksdale, Miss.

Kavion Broussard, ol, 6-6, 276, Zachary, Zachary, La.

Cam Clark, ath, 6-4, 225, South Gibson, Medina, Tenn.

Raymon Collins, lb, 6-2, 240, Harrison Central-Jones College, Gulfport, Miss.

William Echoles, dl, 6-2.5, 295, Houston, Houston, Miss.

Jude Foster, ol, 6-3, 280, Southern Lab, Baton Rouge, La.

Kam Franklin, dl, 6-5, 265, Lake Cormorant, Lake Cormorant, Miss.

Dillon Hipp, te, 6-6, 240, Desert Mountain, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Andy Jaffe, s, 6-0, 175, Clearwater Central Catholic, Clearwater, Fla.

AJ Maddox, qb, 6-1, 165, Oak Grove, Hattiesburg, Miss.

Anthony Robinson III, ath, 6-1, 190, Destrehan, Destrehan, La.

Jeffery Rush, dl, 6-3, 250, Pascagoula, Pascagoula, Miss.

Deion Smith, wr, 6-3, 180, Jackson Academy-Holmes CC, Jackson, Miss.

John Wayne Oliver, ol, 6-5, 275, CPA, Nashville, Tenn.

Noreel White, ath, 6-0, 185, St. Martin, Ocean Springs, Miss.

Maquis Willis, wr, 6-2, 220, Rosewell-Coahoma CC, Atlanta, Ga.

Mississippi St.

Elijah Cannon, cb, 6-1, 168, Coconut Creek, Pompano Beach, Fla.

Fred Clark, lb, 6-2, 230, Winona, Winona, Miss.

Mario Craver, wr, 5-11, 165, Clay-Chalkville, Pinson, Ala.

Johnnie Daniels, rb, 5-10, 195, Crystal Springs-Copiah-Lincoln CC, Crystal Springs, Miss.

Xavier Gayten, rb, 6-0, 190, Brookhaven, Brookhaven, Miss.

JJ Harrell, wr, 6-0, 187, North Panola, Sardis, Miss.

Terrance Hibbler, dl, 6-3, 285, Holmes County Central, Lexington, Miss.

Jatavious Johnson, db, 6-2, 180, Hooks, Hooks, Texas

Jimothy Lewis Jr., ol, 6-6, 275, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

TJ Lockhart, ol, 6-6, 365, Winona, Winona, Miss.

Kai McClendon, dl, 6-2, 330, Gulfport, Gulfport, Miss.

Cyrus Reyes, s, 6-1, 190, Taylor, Katy, Texas

Marcus Ross, lb, 6-2, 220, Jefferson Davis-E. Miss. CC, New Hebron, Miss.

Ashun Shepphard, dl, 6-3, 260, Brandon-E. Miss. CC, Brandon, Miss.

Michael Van Buren, qb, 5-11.5, 185, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.

JaCorey Whitted, te, 6-5.5, 253, McAdory, McCalla, Ala.

Tyler Woodard, db, 6-2, 200, Freedom Prep-E. Miss. CC, Memphis, Tenn.

Luke Work, ol, 6-6, 285, Lausanne Collegiate School, Memphis, Tenn.

Tre Wright, cb, 6-0, 180, Perry, Perry, Ga.

Missouri

Justin Bodford, dl, 6-0.5, 295, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jaylen Brown, dl, 6-5.5, 260, James Clemens, Madison, Ala.

Talan Chandler, ol, 6-3.5, 292, Nevada, Nevada, Mo.

Courtney Crutchfield, wr, 6-2, 175, Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff, Ark.

Austyn Dendy, ath, 6-1, 190, Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff, Ark.

Aidan Glover, qb, 6-3, 191, Collierville, Collierville, Tenn.

Whit Hafer, te, 6-7, 230, Joplin, Joplin, Mo.

Jackson Hancock, ath, 6-0, 175, Sequoyah, Canton, Ga.

Brian Huff, lb, 6-3.5, 221, Valley View, Jonesboro, Ark.

Jude James, ath, 6-4, 200, Francis Howell, Saint Charles, Mo.

Ryan Jostes, ol, 6-6, 280, Washington, Washington, Mo.

Cameron Keys, cb, 6-0, 160, A. Crawford Mosley, Lynn Haven, Fla.

Kewan Lacy, rb, 6-0, 205, Lancaster, Lancaster, Texas

James Madison II, wr, 6-3, 190, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Williams Nwaneri, dl, 6-6.5, 260, Lee’s Summit North, Lees Summit, Mo.

Caleb Pyfrom, ol, 6-5, 315, Central, Omaha, Neb.

Jayven Richardson, ol, 6-6, 303, East Ascension-Hutchinson CC, Baton Rouge, La.

Nicholas Rodriguez, lb, 6-1, 190, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jaren Sensabaugh, cb, 6-0, 170, Ensworth, Nashville, Tenn.

Elias Williams, dl, 6-4, 270, Hudson, Hudson, Fla.

NC State

Joshua Alexander-Felton, dl, 6-4, 255, Edgewater, Orlando, Fla.

Terrell Anderson, wr, 6-3, 184, Grimsley, Greensboro, N.C.

Cedrick Bailey, qb, 6-6.5, 185, Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, Fla.

Jivan Baly, cb, 6-0, 170, Meadowcreek, Norcross, Ga.

Brody Barnhardt, s, 6-0, 192, Providence Day School, Charlotte, N.C.

Chase Bond, dl, 6-4, 255, Washington, Massillon, Ohio

Jimmar Boston, wr, 6-0, 175, Westside, Anderson, S.C.

Asaad Brown, cb, 6-0, 178, Mt. Zion Prep, Lanham, Md.

Dante Daniels, te, 6-6, 265, Brennan Catholic-Butler CC, Canada

Elijah Groves, lb, 6-4, 215, East Robertson, Cross Plains, Tenn.

Keenan Jackson, wr, 6-3, 185, Weddington, Matthews, N.C.

Isiah Jones, rb, 5-11, 187, Rolesville, Rolesville, N.C.

Cannon Lewis, lb, 6-2, 210, Cabell Midland, Ona, W.Va.

Robby Martin, ol, 6-4, 285, Huntington, Huntington, W.Va.

Trent Mitchell, ol, 6-6, 290, Ashbrook, Gastonia, N.C.

Joshua Ofor, lb, 6-2, 210, Mundy’s Mill, Jonesboro, Ga.

Jonathan Paylor, rb, 5-9.5, 170, Hugh M Cummings, Burlington, N.C.

Ronnie Royal III, ath, 5-9.5, 175, Gulf Shores, Gulf Shores, Ala.

Jayden Scott, rb, 5-10, 200, Stockbridge, Stockbridge, Ga.

Justin Terrell, dl, 6-2, 280, Rome, Rome, Ga.

Tyler West, ol, 6-5, 270, Andrews, Andrews, N.C.

Zane Williams, lb, 5-11, 210, Wake Forest, Wake Forest, N.C.

Wyatt Wright, dl, 6-2, 225, Woodbridge-Miss. Gulf Coast CC, Bridgeville, Del.

Christian Zachary, wr, 6-3, 190, Calhoun County, Saint Matthews, S.C.

Nebraska

Jacory Barney Jr., ath, 6-0, 160, Miami Palmetto, Miami, Fla.

Caleb Benning, ath, 5-10.5, 183, Westside, Omaha, Neb.

Grant Brix, ol, 6-5.5, 280, Logan-Magnolia, Logan, Iowa

Mario Buford, cb, 5-11, 165, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas

Quinn Clark, wr, 6-5, 190, Gallatin, Bozeman, Mont.

Landen Davidson, ol, 6-4, 308, Broomfield, Broomfield, Colo.

Ian Flynt, te, 6-4, 245, Taylor, Katy, Texas

Roger Gradney, ath, 6-1, 190, Rice Consolidated, ALTAIR, Texas

Rex Guthrie, s, 6-1, 200, Heritage, Littleton, Colo.

Dae’vonn Hall, wr, 6-1, 180, Bellevue West, Bellevue, Neb.

Eric Ingwerson, ath, 6-7, 245, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion, Neb.

Donovan Jones, ath, 6-1, 185, Omaha North, Omaha, Neb.

Daniel Kaelin, qb, 6-2, 198, Bellevue West, Bellevue, Neb.

Kamdyn Koch, P, 6-3, 195, Winters Mill, Westminster, Md.

Willis McGahee IV, edge, 6-1, 225, Columbus, Miami, Fla.

Isaiah McMorris, wr, 5-10, 168, Bellevue West, Bellevue, Neb.

Ashton Murphy, dl, 6-5, 240, Elkhorn South, Omaha, Neb.

Carter Nelson, te, 6-4, 205, Ainsworth, Ainsworth, Neb.

Jake Peters, ol, 6-3, 265, Cedar Falls, Cedar Falls, Iowa

Braylen Prude, lb, 6-4, 190, Shadow Creek, Pearland, Texas

Gibson Pyle, ol, 6-4.5, 285, Klein Cain, Houston, Texas

Dylan Raiola, qb, 6-3, 230, Buford, Buford, Ga.

Alexander Ruggeroli, ol, 6-6, 286, Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nev.

Amare Sanders, cb, 6-1, 170, Gulliver Prep HS, Miami

Vincent Shavers, OLD, 6-0, 210, Miami Central HS, Miami

Keelan Smith, te, 6-3, 205, Liberty North, Liberty, Mo.

Larry Tarver Jr., cb, 5-11, 170, TRU Prep Academy, Miami

Preston Taumua, ol, 6-4, 315, Waipahu, Aiea, Hawaii

Evan Taylor, ath, 6-3, 180, Cuthbertson High School, Waxhaw, N.C.

North Carolina

Aidan Banfield, ol, 6-3, 280, Mill Creek, Hoschton, Ga.

Evan Bennett, lb, 6-3, 210, Gatewood School, Eatonton, Ga.

Khalil Conley, ath, 6-0, 170, Christ School, Arden, N.C.

Zion Ferguson, cb, 6-0, 165, Gainesville, Gainesville, Ga.

Javarius Green, wr, 5-10, 190, Crest, Shelby, N.C.

Desmond Jackson, ol, 6-5, 290, West Forsyth, Clemmons, N.C.

Leroy Jackson, dl, 6-2, 275, Lee County, Leesburg, Ga.

Crews Law, lb, 6-1, 218, CPA, Nashville, Tenn.

Timothy Lawson, te, 6-4, 220, Bishop Verot, Fort Myers, Fla.

Michael Merdinger, qb, 6-1.5, 195, Cardinal Gibbons, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Lucas Osada, P, 6-1, 195, Woodberry Forest, Woodberry Forest, Va.

Jaiden Patterson, s, 6-1, 170, Mill Creek, Hoschton, Ga.

Peter Pesansky, dl, 6-3, 265, Jesuit, Tampa, Fla.

Andrew Rosinski, ol, 6-6.5, 275, Creekview, Canton, Ga.

Jordan Shipp, wr, 6-2, 195, Providence Day School, Charlotte, N.C.

Curtis Simpson, edge, 6-3, 200, Kings Mountain, Kings Mountain, N.C.

Alex Taylor, wr, 6-2, 175, Grimsley, Greensboro, N.C.

Jalon Thompson, s, 6-0, 170, Olympia, Orlando, Fla.

Ryan Ward, te, 6-3, 240, Rutherford, Rutherford, N.J.

Tyshun White, s, 5-11, 187, Buford, Buford, Ga.

Ashton Woods, lb, 6-3, 210, Walton, Marietta, Ga.

Malcolm Ziglar, s, 6-2, 198, Fuquay-Varina, Fuquay Varina, N.C.

Northwestern

Ryan Boe, qb, 6-2, 190, Batavia HS, Batavia, Ill.

Callen Campbell, dl, 6-4, 240, Sault Area, Sault Sainte Marie, Mich.

Idrys Cotton, ol, 6-4, 280, Plymouth, Canton, Mich.

Hayden Eligon II, wr, 6-4, 190, Los Alamitos, Los Alamitos, Calif.

Carson Grove, ath, 5-10, 170, John Hersey, Arlington Heights, Ill.

Terrion Hicks, cb, 5-11, 170, Frederick Douglass, Lexington, Ky.

Qayvier Johnson, de, 6-3, 225, Hamden Hall Country Day School, Hamden, Conn.

Sean Martin, ath, 6-1, 175, St Ignatius, Cleveland, Ohio

Timi Oke, cb, 6-0, 175, NFL Academy, London

Dashun Reeder, rb, 6-0, 190, Christ Church Episcopal School, Greenville, S.C.

Troy Regovich, dl, 6-5, 255, St. Edward, Lakewood, Ohio

Patrick Schaller, te, 6-5, 210, Glenbrook North, Northbrook, Ill.

Braxton Strong, dl, 6-4, 235, Peru, Peru, Ind.

Tito Williams, s, 6-2, 180, Bradley Central, Cleveland, Tenn.

