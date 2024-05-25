All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 36 17 .679 — Baltimore 31 18 .633 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 36 17 .679 — Baltimore 31 18 .633 3 Boston 26 25 .510 9 Tampa Bay 25 27 .481 10½ Toronto 23 27 .460 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 34 17 .667 — Kansas City 33 19 .635 1½ Minnesota 27 23 .540 6½ Detroit 24 27 .471 10 Chicago 15 37 .288 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 27 25 .519 — Texas 24 28 .462 3 Houston 23 28 .451 3½ Oakland 21 32 .396 6½ Los Angeles 20 31 .392 6½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 37 15 .712 — Atlanta 29 19 .604 6 Washington 22 27 .449 13½ New York 21 29 .420 15 Miami 18 34 .346 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 29 21 .580 — Chicago 27 24 .529 2½ St. Louis 23 26 .469 5½ Pittsburgh 24 28 .462 6 Cincinnati 21 30 .412 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 33 20 .623 — San Diego 27 27 .500 6½ San Francisco 26 26 .500 6½ Arizona 24 27 .471 8 Colorado 17 33 .340 14½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 0

Philadelphia 5, Texas 2

Oakland 10, Colorado 9, 11 innings

Toronto 9, Detroit 1

Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Friday’s Games

Washington 6, Seattle 1

Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 6, Toronto 2

Minnesota 3, Texas 2

Milwaukee 7, Boston 2

Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 6, Oakland 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, San Diego 0

Cleveland 10, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Berríos 5-3) at Detroit (Olson 0-5), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Lorenzen 2-3) at Minnesota (Paddack 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-2) at Washington (Williams 4-0), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 2-4) at Oakland (Sears 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Civale 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-4), 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 3-2) at San Diego (Cease 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 7, Pittsburgh 6

Philadelphia 5, Texas 2

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Oakland 10, Colorado 9, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Washington 6, Seattle 1

Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 5

Milwaukee 7, Boston 2

San Francisco 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 6

Colorado 3, Philadelphia 2, 11 innings

Miami 3, Arizona 0

N.Y. Yankees 8, San Diego 0

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Hicks 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta (López 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-2) at Washington (Williams 4-0), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-5), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-2) at Colorado (Hudson 1-7), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 3-2) at San Diego (Cease 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Sánchez 0-2) at Arizona (Montgomery 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:10 p.m.

