All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|36
|17
|.679
|—
|Baltimore
|31
|18
|.633
|3
|Boston
|26
|25
|.510
|9
|Tampa Bay
|25
|27
|.481
|10½
|Toronto
|23
|27
|.460
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|34
|17
|.667
|—
|Kansas City
|33
|19
|.635
|1½
|Minnesota
|27
|23
|.540
|6½
|Detroit
|24
|27
|.471
|10
|Chicago
|15
|37
|.288
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|27
|25
|.519
|—
|Texas
|24
|28
|.462
|3
|Houston
|23
|28
|.451
|3½
|Oakland
|21
|32
|.396
|6½
|Los Angeles
|20
|31
|.392
|6½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|37
|15
|.712
|—
|Atlanta
|29
|19
|.604
|6
|Washington
|22
|27
|.449
|13½
|New York
|21
|29
|.420
|15
|Miami
|18
|34
|.346
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|29
|21
|.580
|—
|Chicago
|27
|24
|.529
|2½
|St. Louis
|23
|26
|.469
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|24
|28
|.462
|6
|Cincinnati
|21
|30
|.412
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|33
|20
|.623
|—
|San Diego
|27
|27
|.500
|6½
|San Francisco
|26
|26
|.500
|6½
|Arizona
|24
|27
|.471
|8
|Colorado
|17
|33
|.340
|14½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 0
Philadelphia 5, Texas 2
Oakland 10, Colorado 9, 11 innings
Toronto 9, Detroit 1
Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Friday’s Games
Washington 6, Seattle 1
Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 6, Toronto 2
Minnesota 3, Texas 2
Milwaukee 7, Boston 2
Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 6, Oakland 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, San Diego 0
Cleveland 10, L.A. Angels 4
Saturday’s Games
Toronto (Berríos 5-3) at Detroit (Olson 0-5), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 4-1), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Lorenzen 2-3) at Minnesota (Paddack 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 3-2) at Washington (Williams 4-0), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 2-4) at Oakland (Sears 3-3), 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Civale 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-4), 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 3-2) at San Diego (Cease 5-3), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 7, Pittsburgh 6
Philadelphia 5, Texas 2
San Diego 6, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings
Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Oakland 10, Colorado 9, 11 innings
Friday’s Games
Washington 6, Seattle 1
Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 5
Milwaukee 7, Boston 2
San Francisco 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 6
Colorado 3, Philadelphia 2, 11 innings
Miami 3, Arizona 0
N.Y. Yankees 8, San Diego 0
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco (Hicks 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta (López 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-3), 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 3-2) at Washington (Williams 4-0), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-5), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-2) at Colorado (Hudson 1-7), 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 3-2) at San Diego (Cease 5-3), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Sánchez 0-2) at Arizona (Montgomery 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:10 p.m.
