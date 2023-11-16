PGA Tour RSM Classic Par Scores

Thursday At Sea Island Golf Club St. Simons Island, Ga. Purse: $8.4 million Seaside Course (SS) Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70…

Thursday At Sea Island Golf Club St. Simons Island, Ga. Purse: $8.4 million Seaside Course (SS) Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70 Plantation Course (PL) Yardage: 7,060; Par: 72 Partial First Round Suspended for Darkness Eric Cole (PL) 33-33—66 -6 Cameron Young (PL) 32-34—66 -6 Davis Thompson (PL) 34-32—66 -6 Matt Kuchar (SS) 33-32—65 -5 Ludvig Aberg (PL) 34-33—67 -5 Ricky Barnes (PL) 32-35—67 -5 Russelll Knox (SS) 32-34—66 -4 Tommy Gainey (SS) 33-33—66 -4 Robert Streb (SS) 33-33—66 -4 Brendon Todd (PL) 33-35—68 -4 Brandon Wu (SS) 33-34—67 -3 Luke List (SS) 33-34—67 -3 Kelly Kraft (PL) 32-37—69 -3 Robby Shelton (PL) 35-34—69 -3 Mark Hubbard (PL) 35-34—69 -3 Stephan Jaeger (PL) 33-36—69 -3 Nico Echavarria (PL) 36-33—69 -3 Chris Kirk (PL) 33-36—69 -3 Ryan Moore (PL) 34-36—70 -2 Aaron Baddeley (PL) 34-36—70 -2 Sung Kang (PL) 35-35—70 -2 Kevin Chappell (PL) 33-37—70 -2 Paul Haley II (PL) 35-35—70 -2 Carson Young (SS) 35-33—68 -2 J.J. Spaun (SS) 34-34—68 -2 Tyler Duncan (SS) 33-35—68 -2 Adam Schenk (SS) 35-35—68 -2 Matt NeSmith (PL) 35-36—71 -1 Will Gordon (PL) 37-34—71 -1 M.J. Daffue (PL) 34-37—71 -1 Justin Lower (PL) 37-34—71 -1 Harrison Endycott (PL) 35-36—71 -1 Brian Harman (PL) 36-35—71 -1 Matthias Schwab (PL) 35-36—71 -1 a-David Ford (PL) 36-35—71 -1 Kevin Tway (SS) 34-35—69 -1 David Lingmerth (SS) 34-35—69 -1 Francesco Molinari (SS) 33-36—69 -1 Stewart Cink (SS) 34-35—69 -1 Peter Malnati (SS) 33-36—69 -1 Andrew Novak (SS) 34-35—69 -1 Ben Martin (SS) 37-33—70 E Zecheng Dou (SS) 35-35—70 E Josh Teater (SS) 35-35—70 E Martin Laird (SS) 34-36—70 E Zach Johnson (SS) 34-36—70 E K.H. Lee (SS) 34-36—70 E Cameron Champ (SS) 35-35—70 E Sean O’Hair (PL) 37-35—72 E Zac Blair (PL) 36-36—72 E Brian Gay (PL) 36-36—72 E Corey Conners (PL) 36-36—72 E Martin Trainer (PL) 35-37—72 E Davis Love III (PL) 33-39—72 E Jonas Blixt (SS) 39-32—71 +1 Chesson Hadley (SS) 33-38—71 +1 Max McGreevy (SS) 37-34—71 +1 a-Maxwell Ford (PL) 39-35—74 +2 Ryan Palmer (SS) 35-37—73 +3 Dylan Frittelli (PL) 34-40—75 +3 Andrew Landry (PL) 40-37—77 +5 Greg Chalmers (PL) 43-35—78 +6 Did Not Finish McKenzie Hughes (PL) Ben Kohles (SS) Peter Kuest (PL) Harry Higgs (PL) William McGirt (SS) Nicholas Lindheim (PL) Greyson Sigg (SS) Maverick McNealy (SS) Scott Harrington (SS) Ben Carr (PL) Taylor Montgomery (PL) Camilo Villegas (SS) Kramer Hickok (PL) Denny McCarthy (PL) Curtis Thompson (PL) Tano Goya (SS) Jacob Solomon (PL) Jason Dufner (SS) Vince Whaley (SS) Justin Suh (PL) Thomas Detry (PL) Austin Eckroat (PL) Si Woo Kim (PL) J.T Poston (SS) Kevin Kisner (PL) Sam Ryder (SS) Alex Noren (PL) Cody Gribble (PL) Kyle Westmoreland (PL) Matt Atkins (PL) Patton Kizzire (SS) Grayson Murray (SS) Adam Long (SS) Kevin Roy (SS) Hayden Buckley (SS) Charley Hoffman (SS) Taylor Pendrith (SS) Callum Tarren (PL) Brian Stuard (PL) Billy Horschel (SS) Harris English (SS) Akshay Bhatia (PL) Richy Werenski (PL) Carl Yuan (SS) Brice Garnett (PL) Cameron Percy (SS) Henrik Norlander (SS) Augusto Nunez (SS) Matti Schmid (PL) Kevin Wu (SS) Nate Lashley (SS) S.Y. Noh (SS) Fred Biondi (PL) Trevor Werbylo (PL) Wesley Bryan (SS) Dylan Wu (SS) Doug Ghim (PL) Keith Mitchell (PL) Austin Smotherman (PL) Nick Watney (PL) Webb Simpson (PL) Russell Henley (SS) Jim Herman (SS) Rya Brehm (PL) Adam Svensson (SS) Tyson Alexander (SS) Doc Redman (SS) Scott Piercy (SS) Rafael Campos (PL) Michael Gligic (SS) Hank Lebioda (PL) Kevin Streelman (SS) Satoshi Kodaira (SS) Ben Crane (SS) Fabian Gomez (SS) Nick Hardy (SS) Scott Stallings (SS) Ryan Armour (SS) Troy Merritt (PL) Brent Grant (PL) Ryan Gerard (SS) Alex Smalley (SS) Sam Stevens (PL) Trevor Cone (SS) Padraig Harrington (SS) Jimmy Walker (SS) Ben Taylor (SS) Lanto Griffin (PL) Chris Stroud (PL) Jacob Tilton (SS) Withdrew C.T. Pan Leaderboard Name Par Thru 1. Eric Cole -6 18 2. Cameron Young -6 18 3. Davis Thompson -6 18 4. Matt Kuchar -5 18 5. Ludvig Aberg -5 18 6. Ricky Barnes -5 18 7. Ben Carr -5 17 8. Peter Kuest -5 17 9. Nicholas Lindheim -5 13

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.