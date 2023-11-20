NCAA 2023 FCS Playoff Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, November 25
Mercer (8-3) vs. Gardner-Webb (7-4), 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. (7-4) vs. Duquesne (7-4), 5 p.m.
Richmond (8-3) vs. N.C. Central (9-2), 2 p.m.
Southern Ill. (7-4) vs. Nicholls (6-4), 3 p.m.
North Dakota (7-4) vs. Sacramento St. (7-4), 1 p.m.
North Dakota St. (8-3) vs. Drake (8-3), 3:30 p.m.
Austin Peay (9-2) vs. Chattanooga (7-4), 3 p.m.
Delaware (8-3) vs. Lafayette (9-2), 2 p.m.
Second Round
Saturday, December 2
South Dakota St. (11-0) vs. Mercer-Gardner-Webb-winner, 2 p.m.
Villanova (9-2) vs. Youngstown St.-Duquesne-winner, Noon
UAlbany (9-3) vs. Richmond-N.C. Central-winner, Noon
Idaho (8-3) vs. Southern Ill.-Nicholls-winner, 10 p.m.
South Dakota (9-2) vs. North Dakota-Sacramento St.-winner, 2 p.m.
Montana St. (8-3) vs. North Dakota St.-Drake-winner, 3 p.m.
Furman (9-2) vs. Austin Peay-Chattanooga-winner, 1 p.m.
Montana (10-1) vs. Delaware-Lafayette-winner, 9 p.m.
Quarterfinals
South Dakota St.-Mercer-Gardner-Webb-winner vs. Villanova-Youngstown St.-Duquesne-winner, TBA
UAlbany-Richmond-N.C. Central-winner vs. Idaho-Southern Ill.-Nicholls-winner, TBA
South Dakota-North Dakota-Sacramento St.-winner vs. Montana St.-North Dakota St.-Drake-winner, TBA
Furman-Austin Peay-Chattanooga-winner vs. Montana-Delaware-Lafayette-winner, TBA
Semifinals
South Dakota St.-Mercer-Gardner-Webb-Villanova-Youngstown St.-Duquesne-winner vs. UAlbany-Richmond-N.C. Central-Idaho-Southern Ill.-Nicholls-winner, TBA
South Dakota-North Dakota-Sacramento St.-Montana St.-North Dakota St.-Drake-winner vs. Furman-Austin Peay-Chattanooga-Montana-Delaware-Lafayette-winner, TBA
Championship
Saturday, January 7
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
