NCAA 2023 FCS Playoff Glance

NCAA 2023 FCS Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

November 20, 2023, 8:03 PM

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 25

Mercer (8-3) vs. Gardner-Webb (7-4), 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. (7-4) vs. Duquesne (7-4), 5 p.m.

Richmond (8-3) vs. N.C. Central (9-2), 2 p.m.

Southern Ill. (7-4) vs. Nicholls (6-4), 3 p.m.

North Dakota (7-4) vs. Sacramento St. (7-4), 1 p.m.

North Dakota St. (8-3) vs. Drake (8-3), 3:30 p.m.

Austin Peay (9-2) vs. Chattanooga (7-4), 3 p.m.

Delaware (8-3) vs. Lafayette (9-2), 2 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday, December 2

South Dakota St. (11-0) vs. Mercer-Gardner-Webb-winner, 2 p.m.

Villanova (9-2) vs. Youngstown St.-Duquesne-winner, Noon

UAlbany (9-3) vs. Richmond-N.C. Central-winner, Noon

Idaho (8-3) vs. Southern Ill.-Nicholls-winner, 10 p.m.

South Dakota (9-2) vs. North Dakota-Sacramento St.-winner, 2 p.m.

Montana St. (8-3) vs. North Dakota St.-Drake-winner, 3 p.m.

Furman (9-2) vs. Austin Peay-Chattanooga-winner, 1 p.m.

Montana (10-1) vs. Delaware-Lafayette-winner, 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals

South Dakota St.-Mercer-Gardner-Webb-winner vs. Villanova-Youngstown St.-Duquesne-winner, TBA

UAlbany-Richmond-N.C. Central-winner vs. Idaho-Southern Ill.-Nicholls-winner, TBA

South Dakota-North Dakota-Sacramento St.-winner vs. Montana St.-North Dakota St.-Drake-winner, TBA

Furman-Austin Peay-Chattanooga-winner vs. Montana-Delaware-Lafayette-winner, TBA

Semifinals

South Dakota St.-Mercer-Gardner-Webb-Villanova-Youngstown St.-Duquesne-winner vs. UAlbany-Richmond-N.C. Central-Idaho-Southern Ill.-Nicholls-winner, TBA

South Dakota-North Dakota-Sacramento St.-Montana St.-North Dakota St.-Drake-winner vs. Furman-Austin Peay-Chattanooga-Montana-Delaware-Lafayette-winner, TBA

Championship

Saturday, January 7

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

