FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|5
|0
|144
|110
|8
|1
|258
|174
|SMU
|5
|0
|225
|67
|7
|2
|360
|143
|UTSA
|5
|0
|204
|120
|6
|3
|281
|232
|Memphis
|4
|1
|198
|168
|7
|2
|353
|251
|FAU
|3
|2
|166
|128
|4
|5
|249
|236
|Rice
|2
|3
|154
|135
|4
|5
|297
|258
|South Florida
|2
|3
|185
|230
|4
|5
|274
|333
|Navy
|2
|3
|113
|128
|3
|5
|146
|187
|Charlotte
|2
|3
|75
|119
|3
|6
|151
|223
|UAB
|2
|3
|165
|198
|3
|6
|277
|343
|North Texas
|1
|4
|168
|158
|3
|6
|313
|330
|Temple
|1
|4
|106
|215
|3
|6
|185
|322
|Tulsa
|1
|4
|111
|190
|3
|6
|202
|320
|East Carolina
|0
|5
|71
|119
|1
|8
|159
|223
___
Friday’s Games
North Texas at SMU, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tulsa at Tulane, Noon
Temple at South Florida, Noon
Memphis at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
UAB at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
East Carolina at FAU, 4 p.m.
Rice at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 17
South Florida at UTSA, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
SMU at Memphis, Noon
Tulane at FAU, Noon
East Carolina at Navy, Noon
Rice at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
North Texas at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Temple at UAB, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida St.
|7
|0
|245
|116
|9
|0
|356
|153
|Louisville
|5
|1
|186
|113
|8
|1
|296
|147
|Georgia Tech
|4
|2
|201
|172
|5
|4
|299
|271
|North Carolina
|3
|2
|191
|139
|7
|2
|352
|210
|Boston College
|3
|2
|139
|144
|6
|3
|242
|237
|Duke
|3
|2
|96
|92
|6
|3
|231
|141
|NC State
|3
|2
|81
|81
|6
|3
|222
|188
|Virginia Tech
|3
|2
|126
|117
|4
|5
|212
|217
|Miami
|2
|3
|114
|130
|6
|3
|289
|180
|Clemson
|2
|4
|116
|137
|5
|4
|261
|191
|Pittsburgh
|1
|4
|107
|145
|2
|7
|186
|254
|Virginia
|1
|4
|119
|152
|2
|7
|208
|292
|Wake Forest
|1
|5
|99
|159
|4
|5
|199
|220
|Syracuse
|0
|5
|44
|167
|4
|5
|221
|210
___
Thursday’s Games
Virginia at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Virginia Tech at Boston College, Noon
Georgia Tech at Clemson, Noon
NC State at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
Miami at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh at Bronx, N.Y., 3:30 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 16
Boston College at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Louisville at Miami, Noon
Duke at Virginia, 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas
|5
|1
|207
|114
|8
|1
|309
|158
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|1
|215
|158
|7
|2
|276
|219
|Kansas
|4
|2
|201
|182
|7
|2
|314
|246
|Oklahoma
|4
|2
|192
|150
|7
|2
|359
|178
|Kansas St.
|4
|2
|215
|117
|6
|3
|329
|160
|West Virginia
|4
|2
|195
|158
|6
|3
|283
|219
|Iowa St.
|4
|2
|162
|147
|5
|4
|212
|186
|Texas Tech
|3
|3
|171
|155
|4
|5
|275
|231
|BYU
|2
|4
|113
|195
|5
|4
|206
|242
|Houston
|2
|4
|131
|220
|4
|5
|227
|284
|TCU
|2
|4
|146
|151
|4
|5
|263
|219
|Baylor
|2
|4
|130
|196
|3
|6
|204
|265
|UCF
|1
|5
|173
|229
|4
|5
|295
|265
|Cincinnati
|0
|6
|111
|190
|2
|7
|228
|255
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas Tech at Kansas, Noon
Baylor at Kansas St., 3 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 7 p.m.
Texas at TCU, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Kansas St. at Kansas, TBA
UCF at Texas Tech, TBA
Oklahoma at BYU, TBA
Oklahoma St. at Houston, TBA
Baylor at TCU, TBA
Cincinnati at West Virginia, TBA
Texas at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|5
|1
|170
|99
|8
|1
|265
|142
|Idaho
|5
|1
|194
|134
|7
|2
|286
|188
|Montana St.
|5
|1
|245
|116
|7
|2
|381
|176
|Sacramento St.
|3
|3
|167
|171
|6
|3
|269
|224
|UC Davis
|3
|3
|153
|148
|5
|4
|231
|234
|E. Washington
|3
|3
|218
|193
|4
|5
|299
|291
|Portland St.
|3
|3
|220
|190
|4
|5
|335
|302
|Idaho St.
|3
|3
|172
|198
|3
|6
|245
|353
|N. Arizona
|3
|3
|165
|166
|3
|6
|226
|291
|Weber St.
|2
|4
|110
|157
|4
|5
|186
|215
|Cal Poly
|1
|5
|104
|256
|3
|6
|175
|345
|N. Colorado
|0
|6
|85
|175
|0
|9
|124
|312
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Weber St., 3 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.
UC Davis at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Montana at Portland St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Montana St. at Montana, 2 p.m.
Portland St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at Idaho, 7 p.m.
Weber St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|4
|1
|143
|116
|7
|2
|291
|223
|SE Missouri
|4
|1
|163
|90
|4
|5
|259
|240
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|1
|139
|121
|5
|4
|246
|310
|E. Illinois
|2
|2
|96
|97
|6
|3
|202
|186
|Tennessee St.
|2
|2
|101
|100
|6
|3
|233
|207
|Bryant
|2
|2
|158
|118
|4
|5
|260
|263
|Charleston Southern
|2
|2
|83
|95
|4
|5
|154
|273
|Robert Morris
|1
|3
|74
|132
|3
|6
|196
|278
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|3
|82
|108
|3
|6
|154
|243
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|4
|70
|128
|3
|6
|217
|277
___
Saturday’s Games
Charleston Southern at Robert Morris, Noon
Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
E. Illinois at Robert Morris, Noon
UT Martin at Samford, 1 p.m.
SE Missouri at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|6
|0
|270
|44
|9
|0
|366
|60
|Ohio St.
|6
|0
|180
|65
|9
|0
|295
|96
|Penn St.
|5
|1
|198
|85
|8
|1
|362
|107
|Rutgers
|3
|3
|118
|135
|6
|3
|241
|161
|Maryland
|2
|4
|158
|174
|5
|4
|276
|214
|Indiana
|1
|5
|85
|197
|3
|6
|169
|252
|Michigan St.
|1
|5
|81
|177
|3
|6
|164
|239
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|4
|2
|81
|86
|7
|2
|166
|123
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|122
|148
|5
|4
|195
|209
|Nebraska
|3
|3
|102
|108
|5
|4
|179
|169
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|117
|110
|5
|4
|212
|172
|Illinois
|2
|4
|114
|169
|4
|5
|190
|248
|Northwestern
|2
|4
|106
|153
|4
|5
|181
|218
|Purdue
|1
|5
|109
|190
|2
|7
|188
|281
___
Saturday’s Games
Michigan at Penn St., Noon
Maryland at Nebraska, Noon
Indiana at Illinois, Noon
Rutgers at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Rutgers at Penn St., Noon
Illinois at Iowa, TBA
Purdue at Northwestern, TBA
Minnesota at Ohio St., TBA
Michigan St. at Indiana, TBA
Michigan at Maryland, TBA
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|5
|1
|212
|93
|7
|2
|304
|187
|Villanova
|5
|1
|196
|100
|7
|2
|290
|177
|Albany (NY)
|5
|1
|182
|104
|7
|3
|276
|186
|Richmond
|5
|1
|177
|121
|6
|3
|239
|189
|Elon
|5
|1
|130
|107
|5
|4
|197
|212
|Hampton
|3
|3
|139
|211
|5
|4
|232
|307
|Rhode Island
|3
|3
|139
|153
|5
|4
|257
|251
|William & Mary
|3
|3
|131
|127
|5
|4
|182
|167
|Campbell
|3
|3
|170
|192
|4
|5
|281
|307
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|3
|244
|154
|4
|5
|333
|231
|Towson
|3
|3
|183
|224
|4
|5
|223
|293
|New Hampshire
|2
|4
|220
|207
|4
|5
|337
|276
|Maine
|1
|6
|191
|245
|2
|8
|234
|316
|NC A&T
|0
|6
|89
|186
|1
|8
|139
|277
|Stony Brook
|0
|7
|118
|297
|0
|9
|132
|354
___
Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire at Monmouth (NJ), Noon
Towson at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Hampton, 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Elon at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Monmouth (NJ) at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Villanova at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Campbell at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Hampton at Elon, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Towson, 1 p.m.
Richmond at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|7
|0
|263
|146
|9
|0
|352
|197
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|1
|171
|136
|7
|3
|285
|207
|New Mexico St.
|5
|1
|146
|101
|7
|3
|278
|200
|W. Kentucky
|3
|2
|133
|113
|5
|4
|260
|249
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|4
|151
|176
|3
|7
|267
|303
|UTEP
|2
|4
|108
|138
|3
|7
|181
|266
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|4
|113
|154
|2
|7
|197
|278
|FIU
|1
|5
|103
|189
|4
|5
|187
|257
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|5
|118
|153
|1
|8
|152
|239
___
Saturday’s Games
Old Dominion at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.
FIU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Umass at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.
FIU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|4
|1
|144
|108
|7
|1
|275
|156
|Penn
|3
|2
|116
|95
|6
|2
|215
|161
|Yale
|3
|2
|140
|98
|5
|3
|240
|153
|Dartmouth
|3
|2
|99
|98
|4
|4
|164
|166
|Princeton
|3
|2
|93
|75
|4
|4
|138
|115
|Brown
|2
|3
|120
|159
|4
|4
|221
|238
|Cornell
|2
|3
|93
|113
|3
|5
|154
|189
|Columbia
|0
|5
|64
|123
|2
|6
|113
|147
___
Saturday’s Games
Yale at Princeton, Noon
Brown at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.
Penn at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Harvard at Yale, Noon
Dartmouth at Brown, Noon
Princeton at Penn, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Cornell, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|1
|131
|61
|7
|2
|268
|171
|Ohio
|3
|2
|129
|94
|6
|3
|196
|141
|Bowling Green
|3
|2
|96
|114
|5
|4
|202
|221
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|101
|84
|3
|6
|220
|262
|Akron
|1
|4
|79
|153
|2
|7
|154
|262
|Kent St.
|0
|5
|67
|148
|1
|8
|127
|295
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|5
|0
|149
|100
|8
|1
|310
|174
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|2
|110
|125
|5
|4
|213
|269
|N. Illinois
|3
|2
|162
|112
|4
|5
|225
|207
|E. Michigan
|2
|3
|109
|115
|4
|5
|167
|201
|W. Michigan
|2
|3
|156
|148
|3
|6
|236
|295
|Ball St.
|1
|4
|85
|120
|2
|7
|150
|256
___
Tuesday’s Games
Ball St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Akron at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Kent St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 14
W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Akron at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Kent St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|3
|0
|116
|62
|8
|1
|328
|232
|Howard
|2
|1
|68
|60
|4
|5
|252
|228
|SC State
|2
|1
|90
|93
|4
|5
|207
|246
|Morgan St.
|2
|1
|66
|61
|3
|5
|134
|183
|Norfolk St.
|0
|3
|75
|97
|2
|7
|203
|260
|Delaware St.
|0
|3
|34
|76
|1
|8
|163
|316
___
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. at SC State, Noon
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., Noon
NC Central at Howard, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Morgan St. at Howard, 1 p.m.
SC State at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Delaware St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|6
|0
|210
|77
|9
|0
|345
|107
|South Dakota
|5
|1
|130
|104
|7
|2
|199
|145
|N. Iowa
|5
|1
|178
|129
|6
|3
|245
|210
|North Dakota
|4
|2
|200
|167
|6
|3
|310
|238
|Youngstown St.
|4
|2
|207
|154
|6
|3
|314
|227
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|3
|187
|129
|6
|3
|315
|177
|S. Illinois
|3
|3
|143
|88
|6
|3
|232
|147
|Illinois St.
|3
|3
|194
|165
|5
|4
|296
|196
|Missouri St.
|2
|4
|169
|182
|3
|6
|276
|282
|Murray St.
|1
|5
|104
|204
|2
|7
|159
|305
|Indiana St.
|0
|6
|98
|173
|0
|9
|112
|286
|W. Illinois
|0
|6
|48
|296
|0
|9
|126
|434
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., Noon
Murray St. at Illinois St., Noon
North Dakota at South Dakota, 1 p.m.
W. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
N. Iowa at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Youngstown St. at Murray St., 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
South Dakota at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|5
|0
|197
|91
|8
|1
|272
|130
|Fresno St.
|4
|1
|151
|119
|8
|1
|306
|195
|UNLV
|4
|1
|194
|115
|7
|2
|330
|229
|Wyoming
|3
|2
|117
|126
|6
|3
|215
|226
|Boise St.
|3
|2
|161
|133
|4
|5
|270
|260
|San Jose St.
|3
|2
|176
|125
|4
|5
|297
|247
|Utah St.
|2
|3
|150
|166
|4
|5
|314
|296
|Nevada
|2
|3
|90
|123
|2
|7
|158
|288
|Colorado St.
|1
|4
|106
|153
|3
|6
|237
|289
|New Mexico
|1
|4
|130
|198
|3
|6
|247
|318
|San Diego St.
|1
|4
|106
|155
|3
|6
|181
|257
|Hawaii
|1
|4
|102
|176
|3
|7
|215
|340
___
Friday’s Games
Wyoming at UNLV, 10:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Nevada at Utah St., 3 p.m.
San Diego St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Boise St., 10 p.m.
Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Air Force at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
New Mexico at Fresno St., TBA
Hawaii at Wyoming, 2 p.m.
Nevada at Colorado St., 3 p.m.
UNLV at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.
San Diego St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|5
|0
|174
|109
|6
|3
|264
|281
|Merrimack
|3
|2
|149
|99
|4
|5
|246
|186
|LIU Brooklyn
|3
|2
|104
|134
|3
|6
|144
|236
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|3
|171
|142
|3
|6
|223
|250
|Wagner
|3
|3
|111
|136
|3
|6
|130
|258
|Stonehill
|2
|3
|116
|137
|3
|5
|156
|252
|Sacred Heart
|2
|5
|117
|164
|2
|8
|144
|241
|CCSU
|1
|4
|114
|135
|3
|6
|239
|259
___
Saturday’s Games
Stonehill at Duquesne, Noon
CCSU at Merrimack, Noon
Wagner at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Saturday, Nov. 18
Duquesne at Merrimack, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, Noon
Post at Wagner, Noon
Sacred Heart at Uconn, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|6
|0
|235
|171
|9
|0
|375
|207
|Oregon
|5
|1
|253
|97
|8
|1
|427
|144
|Southern Cal
|5
|2
|313
|255
|7
|3
|455
|345
|Oregon St.
|4
|2
|194
|155
|7
|2
|317
|188
|Utah
|4
|2
|150
|112
|7
|2
|225
|143
|Arizona
|4
|2
|184
|134
|6
|3
|277
|178
|UCLA
|3
|3
|136
|117
|6
|3
|257
|147
|Stanford
|2
|5
|132
|253
|3
|6
|192
|307
|Colorado
|1
|5
|152
|214
|4
|5
|276
|305
|Washington St.
|1
|5
|119
|190
|4
|5
|264
|257
|California
|1
|5
|178
|279
|3
|6
|277
|331
|Arizona St.
|1
|5
|121
|190
|2
|7
|160
|267
___
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at California, 4 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.
Southern Cal at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 17
Colorado at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
UCLA at Southern Cal, TBA
Oregon at Arizona St., TBA
Utah at Arizona, TBA
California at Stanford, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|4
|1
|214
|143
|6
|3
|361
|256
|Lafayette
|3
|1
|163
|119
|7
|2
|253
|207
|Fordham
|2
|2
|136
|133
|6
|3
|305
|227
|Colgate
|2
|2
|106
|148
|4
|5
|193
|324
|Georgetown
|2
|2
|88
|94
|4
|5
|223
|206
|Lehigh
|1
|3
|93
|101
|2
|7
|161
|257
|Bucknell
|1
|4
|137
|199
|3
|6
|203
|300
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross at Army, Noon
Fordham at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon
Bucknell at Marist, Noon
Georgetown at Holy Cross, Noon
Fordham at Colgate, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|6
|0
|287
|177
|7
|2
|409
|228
|Drake
|6
|0
|156
|74
|6
|3
|194
|226
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|5
|1
|180
|124
|6
|3
|229
|219
|Butler
|5
|2
|201
|111
|7
|3
|309
|180
|Marist
|4
|3
|157
|188
|4
|5
|164
|253
|San Diego
|3
|3
|149
|159
|3
|6
|192
|237
|Morehead St.
|2
|4
|110
|145
|3
|6
|169
|270
|Presbyterian
|1
|5
|112
|159
|3
|6
|193
|237
|Stetson
|1
|5
|124
|218
|3
|6
|216
|336
|Valparaiso
|1
|5
|114
|146
|2
|7
|162
|237
|Dayton
|0
|6
|80
|169
|2
|7
|194
|254
___
Saturday’s Games
Marist at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Stetson at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Drake, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Drake at Butler, Noon
San Diego at Stetson, Noon
Bucknell at Marist, Noon
Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Dayton at Davidson, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|6
|0
|212
|108
|9
|0
|354
|139
|Missouri
|3
|2
|170
|133
|7
|2
|292
|216
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|130
|123
|7
|2
|313
|166
|Kentucky
|3
|3
|163
|167
|6
|3
|270
|201
|Florida
|3
|3
|178
|184
|5
|4
|260
|222
|South Carolina
|1
|5
|139
|200
|3
|6
|241
|280
|Vanderbilt
|0
|6
|105
|222
|2
|8
|244
|339
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|6
|0
|190
|116
|8
|1
|287
|160
|Mississippi
|5
|1
|191
|156
|8
|1
|349
|206
|LSU
|4
|2
|249
|199
|6
|3
|407
|254
|Texas A&M
|3
|3
|159
|133
|5
|4
|291
|194
|Auburn
|2
|4
|127
|158
|5
|4
|245
|195
|Mississippi St.
|1
|5
|84
|172
|4
|5
|204
|231
|Arkansas
|1
|5
|136
|162
|3
|6
|251
|219
___
Saturday’s Games
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, Noon
Alabama at Kentucky, Noon
Tennessee at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Mississippi at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Florida at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, Noon
Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., Noon
Chattanooga at Alabama, Noon
Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi, Noon
Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
FIU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Furman
|6
|0
|155
|88
|8
|1
|252
|173
|Chattanooga
|6
|2
|262
|145
|7
|3
|316
|206
|Mercer
|5
|2
|200
|140
|7
|3
|272
|242
|W. Carolina
|4
|2
|214
|170
|6
|3
|331
|271
|Samford
|4
|3
|189
|163
|5
|4
|271
|222
|VMI
|3
|3
|105
|140
|4
|5
|137
|213
|ETSU
|1
|5
|110
|157
|2
|7
|158
|269
|The Citadel
|0
|6
|67
|217
|0
|9
|84
|338
|Wofford
|0
|6
|89
|171
|0
|9
|122
|262
___
Saturday’s Games
ETSU at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.
VMI at Furman, 1 p.m.
Wofford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Samford at Mercer, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
W. Carolina at VMI, Noon
Furman at Wofford, Noon
Chattanooga at Alabama, Noon
The Citadel at ETSU, 1 p.m.
UT Martin at Samford, 1 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|4
|1
|145
|113
|7
|2
|291
|171
|Lamar
|4
|1
|126
|94
|5
|4
|201
|195
|Nicholls
|4
|1
|172
|91
|4
|4
|209
|206
|Houston Christian
|2
|2
|77
|91
|4
|4
|202
|209
|SE Louisiana
|2
|3
|144
|141
|2
|7
|210
|278
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|4
|93
|123
|1
|8
|145
|271
|McNeese St.
|0
|4
|68
|145
|0
|8
|140
|294
|Northwestern St.
|0
|2
|33
|64
|0
|6
|84
|213
___
Saturday’s Games
Lamar at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.
Houston Christian at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 16
Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Incarnate Word at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|7
|0
|226
|102
|8
|1
|281
|150
|Jackson St.
|6
|2
|205
|151
|7
|3
|276
|235
|Alabama St.
|5
|2
|135
|111
|5
|3
|152
|132
|Alabama A&M
|2
|4
|160
|186
|4
|5
|282
|249
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|5
|113
|138
|2
|7
|165
|248
|MVSU
|1
|5
|77
|144
|1
|8
|108
|248
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|5
|1
|167
|98
|6
|3
|208
|179
|Prairie View
|4
|2
|156
|160
|4
|5
|172
|304
|Southern U.
|4
|4
|162
|156
|5
|4
|207
|174
|Grambling St.
|3
|3
|152
|144
|4
|5
|251
|273
|Texas Southern
|1
|5
|148
|178
|2
|7
|210
|315
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|6
|76
|209
|1
|8
|118
|295
___
Friday’s Games
Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 1 p.m.
Prairie View at Southern U., 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 16
MVSU at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|6
|0
|180
|100
|9
|0
|299
|176
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|2
|161
|139
|6
|3
|270
|189
|Georgia Southern
|3
|2
|157
|169
|6
|3
|294
|242
|Appalachian St.
|3
|2
|165
|142
|5
|4
|306
|256
|Georgia St.
|3
|3
|139
|172
|6
|3
|257
|246
|Old Dominion
|3
|3
|169
|164
|4
|5
|220
|236
|Marshall
|1
|4
|89
|161
|4
|5
|206
|256
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|4
|1
|138
|49
|7
|2
|245
|145
|Texas State
|3
|2
|159
|145
|6
|3
|326
|254
|Arkansas St.
|3
|2
|135
|142
|5
|4
|221
|287
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|3
|132
|145
|5
|4
|280
|252
|South Alabama
|2
|3
|163
|102
|4
|5
|278
|197
|Southern Miss.
|1
|5
|151
|221
|2
|7
|207
|322
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|6
|126
|213
|2
|7
|170
|287
___
Thursday’s Games
Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Old Dominion at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 2 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Uconn at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Texas State at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi, Noon
Coastal Carolina at Army, Noon
Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., Noon
Appalachian St. at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Texas State at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Old Dominion at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Georgia St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|4
|0
|152
|134
|7
|2
|344
|240
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|1
|155
|104
|6
|3
|307
|215
|E. Kentucky
|3
|1
|137
|120
|4
|5
|264
|314
|Tarleton St.
|3
|2
|197
|139
|7
|3
|335
|240
|Abilene Christian
|3
|2
|119
|151
|5
|4
|246
|250
|S. Utah
|2
|2
|151
|117
|4
|5
|281
|228
|Utah Tech
|1
|3
|104
|120
|2
|7
|221
|362
|North Alabama
|1
|5
|150
|220
|3
|7
|239
|308
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|5
|116
|176
|3
|6
|281
|268
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah Tech at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, Noon
Cent. Arkansas at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|7
|3
|368
|169
|Army
|3
|6
|184
|207
|Umass
|3
|7
|235
|374
|Uconn
|1
|8
|161
|293
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross at Army, Noon
Uconn at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Coastal Carolina at Army, Noon
Sacred Heart at Uconn, Noon
Umass at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|6
|172
|158
___
Saturday’s Games
Va. Lynchburg at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Post at Wagner, Noon
