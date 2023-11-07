Live Radio
FBC Glance

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 7:59 PM

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tulane 5 0 144 110 8 1 258 174
SMU 5 0 225 67 7 2 360 143
UTSA 5 0 204 120 6 3 281 232
Memphis 4 1 198 168 7 2 353 251
FAU 3 2 166 128 4 5 249 236
Rice 2 3 154 135 4 5 297 258
South Florida 2 3 185 230 4 5 274 333
Navy 2 3 113 128 3 5 146 187
Charlotte 2 3 75 119 3 6 151 223
UAB 2 3 165 198 3 6 277 343
North Texas 1 4 168 158 3 6 313 330
Temple 1 4 106 215 3 6 185 322
Tulsa 1 4 111 190 3 6 202 320
East Carolina 0 5 71 119 1 8 159 223

___

Friday’s Games

North Texas at SMU, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at Tulane, Noon

Temple at South Florida, Noon

Memphis at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

UAB at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at FAU, 4 p.m.

Rice at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

South Florida at UTSA, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

SMU at Memphis, Noon

Tulane at FAU, Noon

East Carolina at Navy, Noon

Rice at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

North Texas at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Temple at UAB, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida St. 7 0 245 116 9 0 356 153
Louisville 5 1 186 113 8 1 296 147
Georgia Tech 4 2 201 172 5 4 299 271
North Carolina 3 2 191 139 7 2 352 210
Boston College 3 2 139 144 6 3 242 237
Duke 3 2 96 92 6 3 231 141
NC State 3 2 81 81 6 3 222 188
Virginia Tech 3 2 126 117 4 5 212 217
Miami 2 3 114 130 6 3 289 180
Clemson 2 4 116 137 5 4 261 191
Pittsburgh 1 4 107 145 2 7 186 254
Virginia 1 4 119 152 2 7 208 292
Wake Forest 1 5 99 159 4 5 199 220
Syracuse 0 5 44 167 4 5 221 210

___

Thursday’s Games

Virginia at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Boston College, Noon

Georgia Tech at Clemson, Noon

NC State at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Miami at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh at Bronx, N.Y., 3:30 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Boston College at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Louisville at Miami, Noon

Duke at Virginia, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas 5 1 207 114 8 1 309 158
Oklahoma St. 5 1 215 158 7 2 276 219
Kansas 4 2 201 182 7 2 314 246
Oklahoma 4 2 192 150 7 2 359 178
Kansas St. 4 2 215 117 6 3 329 160
West Virginia 4 2 195 158 6 3 283 219
Iowa St. 4 2 162 147 5 4 212 186
Texas Tech 3 3 171 155 4 5 275 231
BYU 2 4 113 195 5 4 206 242
Houston 2 4 131 220 4 5 227 284
TCU 2 4 146 151 4 5 263 219
Baylor 2 4 130 196 3 6 204 265
UCF 1 5 173 229 4 5 295 265
Cincinnati 0 6 111 190 2 7 228 255

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech at Kansas, Noon

Baylor at Kansas St., 3 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 7 p.m.

Texas at TCU, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Kansas St. at Kansas, TBA

UCF at Texas Tech, TBA

Oklahoma at BYU, TBA

Oklahoma St. at Houston, TBA

Baylor at TCU, TBA

Cincinnati at West Virginia, TBA

Texas at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana 5 1 170 99 8 1 265 142
Idaho 5 1 194 134 7 2 286 188
Montana St. 5 1 245 116 7 2 381 176
Sacramento St. 3 3 167 171 6 3 269 224
UC Davis 3 3 153 148 5 4 231 234
E. Washington 3 3 218 193 4 5 299 291
Portland St. 3 3 220 190 4 5 335 302
Idaho St. 3 3 172 198 3 6 245 353
N. Arizona 3 3 165 166 3 6 226 291
Weber St. 2 4 110 157 4 5 186 215
Cal Poly 1 5 104 256 3 6 175 345
N. Colorado 0 6 85 175 0 9 124 312

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Weber St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

UC Davis at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Montana at Portland St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Montana St. at Montana, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Idaho, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UT Martin 4 1 143 116 7 2 291 223
SE Missouri 4 1 163 90 4 5 259 240
Gardner-Webb 3 1 139 121 5 4 246 310
E. Illinois 2 2 96 97 6 3 202 186
Tennessee St. 2 2 101 100 6 3 233 207
Bryant 2 2 158 118 4 5 260 263
Charleston Southern 2 2 83 95 4 5 154 273
Robert Morris 1 3 74 132 3 6 196 278
Tennessee Tech 1 3 82 108 3 6 154 243
Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 4 70 128 3 6 217 277

___

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Robert Morris, Noon

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

E. Illinois at Robert Morris, Noon

UT Martin at Samford, 1 p.m.

SE Missouri at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 6 0 270 44 9 0 366 60
Ohio St. 6 0 180 65 9 0 295 96
Penn St. 5 1 198 85 8 1 362 107
Rutgers 3 3 118 135 6 3 241 161
Maryland 2 4 158 174 5 4 276 214
Indiana 1 5 85 197 3 6 169 252
Michigan St. 1 5 81 177 3 6 164 239

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa 4 2 81 86 7 2 166 123
Minnesota 3 3 122 148 5 4 195 209
Nebraska 3 3 102 108 5 4 179 169
Wisconsin 3 3 117 110 5 4 212 172
Illinois 2 4 114 169 4 5 190 248
Northwestern 2 4 106 153 4 5 181 218
Purdue 1 5 109 190 2 7 188 281

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan at Penn St., Noon

Maryland at Nebraska, Noon

Indiana at Illinois, Noon

Rutgers at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Rutgers at Penn St., Noon

Illinois at Iowa, TBA

Purdue at Northwestern, TBA

Minnesota at Ohio St., TBA

Michigan St. at Indiana, TBA

Michigan at Maryland, TBA

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 5 1 212 93 7 2 304 187
Villanova 5 1 196 100 7 2 290 177
Albany (NY) 5 1 182 104 7 3 276 186
Richmond 5 1 177 121 6 3 239 189
Elon 5 1 130 107 5 4 197 212
Hampton 3 3 139 211 5 4 232 307
Rhode Island 3 3 139 153 5 4 257 251
William & Mary 3 3 131 127 5 4 182 167
Campbell 3 3 170 192 4 5 281 307
Monmouth (NJ) 3 3 244 154 4 5 333 231
Towson 3 3 183 224 4 5 223 293
New Hampshire 2 4 220 207 4 5 337 276
Maine 1 6 191 245 2 8 234 316
NC A&T 0 6 89 186 1 8 139 277
Stony Brook 0 7 118 297 0 9 132 354

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

Towson at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Elon at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Monmouth (NJ) at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Villanova at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Campbell at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Elon, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Towson, 1 p.m.

Richmond at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Liberty 7 0 263 146 9 0 352 197
Jacksonville St. 5 1 171 136 7 3 285 207
New Mexico St. 5 1 146 101 7 3 278 200
W. Kentucky 3 2 133 113 5 4 260 249
Louisiana Tech 2 4 151 176 3 7 267 303
UTEP 2 4 108 138 3 7 181 266
Middle Tennessee 1 4 113 154 2 7 197 278
FIU 1 5 103 189 4 5 187 257
Sam Houston St. 0 5 118 153 1 8 152 239

___

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

FIU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Umass at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.

FIU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Harvard 4 1 144 108 7 1 275 156
Penn 3 2 116 95 6 2 215 161
Yale 3 2 140 98 5 3 240 153
Dartmouth 3 2 99 98 4 4 164 166
Princeton 3 2 93 75 4 4 138 115
Brown 2 3 120 159 4 4 221 238
Cornell 2 3 93 113 3 5 154 189
Columbia 0 5 64 123 2 6 113 147

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Princeton, Noon

Brown at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Penn at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Harvard at Yale, Noon

Dartmouth at Brown, Noon

Princeton at Penn, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Cornell, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami (Ohio) 4 1 131 61 7 2 268 171
Ohio 3 2 129 94 6 3 196 141
Bowling Green 3 2 96 114 5 4 202 221
Buffalo 3 2 101 84 3 6 220 262
Akron 1 4 79 153 2 7 154 262
Kent St. 0 5 67 148 1 8 127 295

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 5 0 149 100 8 1 310 174
Cent. Michigan 3 2 110 125 5 4 213 269
N. Illinois 3 2 162 112 4 5 225 207
E. Michigan 2 3 109 115 4 5 167 201
W. Michigan 2 3 156 148 3 6 236 295
Ball St. 1 4 85 120 2 7 150 256

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Akron at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Kent St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Akron at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Kent St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 3 0 116 62 8 1 328 232
Howard 2 1 68 60 4 5 252 228
SC State 2 1 90 93 4 5 207 246
Morgan St. 2 1 66 61 3 5 134 183
Norfolk St. 0 3 75 97 2 7 203 260
Delaware St. 0 3 34 76 1 8 163 316

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at SC State, Noon

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., Noon

NC Central at Howard, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Morgan St. at Howard, 1 p.m.

SC State at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Dakota St. 6 0 210 77 9 0 345 107
South Dakota 5 1 130 104 7 2 199 145
N. Iowa 5 1 178 129 6 3 245 210
North Dakota 4 2 200 167 6 3 310 238
Youngstown St. 4 2 207 154 6 3 314 227
N. Dakota St. 3 3 187 129 6 3 315 177
S. Illinois 3 3 143 88 6 3 232 147
Illinois St. 3 3 194 165 5 4 296 196
Missouri St. 2 4 169 182 3 6 276 282
Murray St. 1 5 104 204 2 7 159 305
Indiana St. 0 6 98 173 0 9 112 286
W. Illinois 0 6 48 296 0 9 126 434

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., Noon

Murray St. at Illinois St., Noon

North Dakota at South Dakota, 1 p.m.

W. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Youngstown St. at Murray St., 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Air Force 5 0 197 91 8 1 272 130
Fresno St. 4 1 151 119 8 1 306 195
UNLV 4 1 194 115 7 2 330 229
Wyoming 3 2 117 126 6 3 215 226
Boise St. 3 2 161 133 4 5 270 260
San Jose St. 3 2 176 125 4 5 297 247
Utah St. 2 3 150 166 4 5 314 296
Nevada 2 3 90 123 2 7 158 288
Colorado St. 1 4 106 153 3 6 237 289
New Mexico 1 4 130 198 3 6 247 318
San Diego St. 1 4 106 155 3 6 181 257
Hawaii 1 4 102 176 3 7 215 340

___

Friday’s Games

Wyoming at UNLV, 10:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nevada at Utah St., 3 p.m.

San Diego St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise St., 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Air Force at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

New Mexico at Fresno St., TBA

Hawaii at Wyoming, 2 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado St., 3 p.m.

UNLV at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 5 0 174 109 6 3 264 281
Merrimack 3 2 149 99 4 5 246 186
LIU Brooklyn 3 2 104 134 3 6 144 236
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 3 171 142 3 6 223 250
Wagner 3 3 111 136 3 6 130 258
Stonehill 2 3 116 137 3 5 156 252
Sacred Heart 2 5 117 164 2 8 144 241
CCSU 1 4 114 135 3 6 239 259

___

Saturday’s Games

Stonehill at Duquesne, Noon

CCSU at Merrimack, Noon

Wagner at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 18

Duquesne at Merrimack, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, Noon

Post at Wagner, Noon

Sacred Heart at Uconn, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 6 0 235 171 9 0 375 207
Oregon 5 1 253 97 8 1 427 144
Southern Cal 5 2 313 255 7 3 455 345
Oregon St. 4 2 194 155 7 2 317 188
Utah 4 2 150 112 7 2 225 143
Arizona 4 2 184 134 6 3 277 178
UCLA 3 3 136 117 6 3 257 147
Stanford 2 5 132 253 3 6 192 307
Colorado 1 5 152 214 4 5 276 305
Washington St. 1 5 119 190 4 5 264 257
California 1 5 178 279 3 6 277 331
Arizona St. 1 5 121 190 2 7 160 267

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at California, 4 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

Colorado at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

UCLA at Southern Cal, TBA

Oregon at Arizona St., TBA

Utah at Arizona, TBA

California at Stanford, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 4 1 214 143 6 3 361 256
Lafayette 3 1 163 119 7 2 253 207
Fordham 2 2 136 133 6 3 305 227
Colgate 2 2 106 148 4 5 193 324
Georgetown 2 2 88 94 4 5 223 206
Lehigh 1 3 93 101 2 7 161 257
Bucknell 1 4 137 199 3 6 203 300

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Army, Noon

Fordham at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon

Bucknell at Marist, Noon

Georgetown at Holy Cross, Noon

Fordham at Colgate, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Davidson 6 0 287 177 7 2 409 228
Drake 6 0 156 74 6 3 194 226
St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 1 180 124 6 3 229 219
Butler 5 2 201 111 7 3 309 180
Marist 4 3 157 188 4 5 164 253
San Diego 3 3 149 159 3 6 192 237
Morehead St. 2 4 110 145 3 6 169 270
Presbyterian 1 5 112 159 3 6 193 237
Stetson 1 5 124 218 3 6 216 336
Valparaiso 1 5 114 146 2 7 162 237
Dayton 0 6 80 169 2 7 194 254

___

Saturday’s Games

Marist at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Stetson at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Drake, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Drake at Butler, Noon

San Diego at Stetson, Noon

Bucknell at Marist, Noon

Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Dayton at Davidson, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 6 0 212 108 9 0 354 139
Missouri 3 2 170 133 7 2 292 216
Tennessee 3 2 130 123 7 2 313 166
Kentucky 3 3 163 167 6 3 270 201
Florida 3 3 178 184 5 4 260 222
South Carolina 1 5 139 200 3 6 241 280
Vanderbilt 0 6 105 222 2 8 244 339

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 6 0 190 116 8 1 287 160
Mississippi 5 1 191 156 8 1 349 206
LSU 4 2 249 199 6 3 407 254
Texas A&M 3 3 159 133 5 4 291 194
Auburn 2 4 127 158 5 4 245 195
Mississippi St. 1 5 84 172 4 5 204 231
Arkansas 1 5 136 162 3 6 251 219

___

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, Noon

Alabama at Kentucky, Noon

Tennessee at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Florida at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, Noon

Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., Noon

Chattanooga at Alabama, Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi, Noon

Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

FIU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Furman 6 0 155 88 8 1 252 173
Chattanooga 6 2 262 145 7 3 316 206
Mercer 5 2 200 140 7 3 272 242
W. Carolina 4 2 214 170 6 3 331 271
Samford 4 3 189 163 5 4 271 222
VMI 3 3 105 140 4 5 137 213
ETSU 1 5 110 157 2 7 158 269
The Citadel 0 6 67 217 0 9 84 338
Wofford 0 6 89 171 0 9 122 262

___

Saturday’s Games

ETSU at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

VMI at Furman, 1 p.m.

Wofford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

W. Carolina at VMI, Noon

Furman at Wofford, Noon

Chattanooga at Alabama, Noon

The Citadel at ETSU, 1 p.m.

UT Martin at Samford, 1 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 4 1 145 113 7 2 291 171
Lamar 4 1 126 94 5 4 201 195
Nicholls 4 1 172 91 4 4 209 206
Houston Christian 2 2 77 91 4 4 202 209
SE Louisiana 2 3 144 141 2 7 210 278
Texas A&M Commerce 1 4 93 123 1 8 145 271
McNeese St. 0 4 68 145 0 8 140 294
Northwestern St. 0 2 33 64 0 6 84 213

___

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.

Houston Christian at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Incarnate Word at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida A&M 7 0 226 102 8 1 281 150
Jackson St. 6 2 205 151 7 3 276 235
Alabama St. 5 2 135 111 5 3 152 132
Alabama A&M 2 4 160 186 4 5 282 249
Bethune-Cookman 1 5 113 138 2 7 165 248
MVSU 1 5 77 144 1 8 108 248

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 5 1 167 98 6 3 208 179
Prairie View 4 2 156 160 4 5 172 304
Southern U. 4 4 162 156 5 4 207 174
Grambling St. 3 3 152 144 4 5 251 273
Texas Southern 1 5 148 178 2 7 210 315
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 6 76 209 1 8 118 295

___

Friday’s Games

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 1 p.m.

Prairie View at Southern U., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 6 0 180 100 9 0 299 176
Coastal Carolina 4 2 161 139 6 3 270 189
Georgia Southern 3 2 157 169 6 3 294 242
Appalachian St. 3 2 165 142 5 4 306 256
Georgia St. 3 3 139 172 6 3 257 246
Old Dominion 3 3 169 164 4 5 220 236
Marshall 1 4 89 161 4 5 206 256

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 4 1 138 49 7 2 245 145
Texas State 3 2 159 145 6 3 326 254
Arkansas St. 3 2 135 142 5 4 221 287
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 3 132 145 5 4 280 252
South Alabama 2 3 163 102 4 5 278 197
Southern Miss. 1 5 151 221 2 7 207 322
Louisiana-Monroe 0 6 126 213 2 7 170 287

___

Thursday’s Games

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 2 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Uconn at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Texas State at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi, Noon

Coastal Carolina at Army, Noon

Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., Noon

Appalachian St. at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Old Dominion at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Georgia St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Austin Peay 4 0 152 134 7 2 344 240
Cent. Arkansas 4 1 155 104 6 3 307 215
E. Kentucky 3 1 137 120 4 5 264 314
Tarleton St. 3 2 197 139 7 3 335 240
Abilene Christian 3 2 119 151 5 4 246 250
S. Utah 2 2 151 117 4 5 281 228
Utah Tech 1 3 104 120 2 7 221 362
North Alabama 1 5 150 220 3 7 239 308
Stephen F. Austin 0 5 116 176 3 6 281 268

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah Tech at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, Noon

Cent. Arkansas at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 7 3 368 169
Army 3 6 184 207
Umass 3 7 235 374
Uconn 1 8 161 293

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Army, Noon

Uconn at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Coastal Carolina at Army, Noon

Sacred Heart at Uconn, Noon

Umass at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 2 6 172 158

___

Saturday’s Games

Va. Lynchburg at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Post at Wagner, Noon

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

