Sports on TV for Monday, October 30

Monday, October 30

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Texas at Arizona, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at New Orleans

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Orlando at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Detroit

ESPN — Las Vegas at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Playoff: Nashville SC at Orlando City SC, Game 1

FS2 — MLS Playoff: Nashville SC at Orlando City SC, Game 1 (Spanish Telecast)

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Playoff: FC Dallas at Seattle, Game 1

FS2 — MLS Playoff: FC Dallas at Seattle, Game 1 (Spanish Telecast)

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Round Robin; Paris-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Round Robin; Paris-ATP Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team Edmond, Mesa, Ariz.

