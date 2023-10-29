Sports on TV for Monday, October 30

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, October 30
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — The East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Texas at Arizona, Game 3
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Golden State at New Orleans
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Orlando at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Detroit
ESPN — Las Vegas at Detroit
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Playoff: Nashville SC at Orlando City SC, Game 1
FS2 — MLS Playoff: Nashville SC at Orlando City SC, Game 1 (Spanish Telecast)
9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Playoff: FC Dallas at Seattle, Game 1
FS2 — MLS Playoff: FC Dallas at Seattle, Game 1 (Spanish Telecast)
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Round Robin; Paris-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Round Robin; Paris-ATP Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team Edmond, Mesa, Ariz.
_____
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.