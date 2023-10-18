All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Evansville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fayetteville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Knoxville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Macon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pensacola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Peoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quad City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Roanoke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

