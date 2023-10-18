All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Evansville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fayetteville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huntsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knoxville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pensacola
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peoria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quad City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roanoke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Knoxville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
