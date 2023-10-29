Soccer fan arrested and banned for life after apparent ‘racist gesture’

GILLINGHAM, England (AP) — A soccer fan was arrested and issued with a lifetime ban after appearing to make a…

GILLINGHAM, England (AP) — A soccer fan was arrested and issued with a lifetime ban after appearing to make a racially offensive gesture during an English fourth division match.

Gillingham said it had banned a supporter for life after a video widely shared on social media showed a man make what the club described as a “racist” gesture to Newport striker Omar Bogle.

“A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of a racially-aggravated public order offence and taken into police custody,” said Kent police in a statement.

Gillingham said a number of fans had come forward to report the incident and that it had been dealt with quickly.

“The club can confirm a lifetime ban has been issued to an individual following an incident during Saturday’s game at home to Newport County,” it said in a statement.

“We are absolutely disgusted,” said Gillingham director of operations, Joe Comper. “I think it is quite clear – everyone has seen the video and everyone can see what has happened. But it’s important that we, as a club, show that we take it very seriously.”

Bogle scored two goals – both penalties – in Newport’s 2-0 win.

The English Football Association said it strongly condemned the “discriminatory and offensive incident.”

“We are investigating the matter and will work with the club and the relevant authorities to ensure the appropriate action is taken,” it said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

