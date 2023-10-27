Reilly Smith scores twice, Penguins end Colorado’s NHL-record road winning streak, 4-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Reilly Smith scored twice, Tristan Jarry stopped 30 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins ended Colorado’s NHL-record road…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Reilly Smith scored twice, Tristan Jarry stopped 30 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins ended Colorado’s NHL-record road winning streak with a decisive 4-0 victory on Thursday.

The Avalanche had won 15 straight away from Ball Arena dating to March and came in as one of three teams in the league unbeaten on the young season. Both runs came to a halt.

Smith beat Alexandar Georgiev twice in the first period to put Colorado down multiple goals for the first time all season. Lars Eller added his first goal for Pittsburgh in the second period and Sidney Crosby scored his fourth goal of the season midway through the third.

Jarry picked up his 15th career shutout.

DUCKS 4, BRUINS 3, OT

BOSTON (AP) — Mason McTavish scored on a 2-on-1 break with 2:52 remaining in overtime to give Anaheim the victory and hand Boston its first loss of the season.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, while Charlie McAvoy added three assists, but Boston surrendered a 3-1 lead in the third period. Charlie Coyle and Matt Grzelcyk also scored for the Bruins, now 6-1.

Anaheim forced overtime on Troy Terry’s goal with 14.7 seconds left in regulation.

Boston’s Linus Ullmark made 28 saves while John Gibson stopped 30 shots for the Ducks.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, a four-year player at the University of Maine, took time before the game to offer his condolences to the victims of the mass shootings in Lewiston.

ISLANDERS 3, SENATORS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Bo Horvat and Noah Dobson each had a goal and an assist, and New York held on for a win over Ottawa, which lost defenseman Erik Brannstrom to an injury.

Brannstrom was stretchered off the ice after a check along the boards from Cal Clutterbuck at 8:43 of the middle period. The team announced that Brannstrom was alert, had use of his extremities and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Clutterbuck also scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 46 saves, including one in the final seconds, as the Islanders snapped a three-game skid.

Claude Giroux and Jacob Chychrun scored for Ottawa, which lost its third straight. Joonas Korpisalo finished with 35 saves.

LIGHTNING 6, SHARKS 0

TAMPA (AP) — Jonas Johansson made 23 saves for his second consecutive shutout, Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Tampa Bay hammered winless San Jose.

Tampa Bay also got goals from Brayden Point, Michael Eyssimont, Brandon Hagel, Nicholas Paul and Luke Glendening.

San Jose goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, under constant siege, was pulled at 7:29 of the second after allowing five goals on 21 shots.

The Sharks have opened the season at 0-6-1.

BLUES 3, FLAMES 0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Oskar Sundqvist had a goal and an assist and Joel Hofer made 27 saves in his first career shutout as St. Louis beat Calgary.

Kasperi Kapanen and Nick Leddy scored in the first period as St. Louis evened its record at 1-1-0 on its four-game trip. Sundqvist added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Calgary lost its fourth straight game to fall to 2-4-1 and has been held without a goal at home for nearly six periods.

The memorable night for Hofer came in his second start of the season. His best stop came with four minutes left in the second when he got his blocker on Walker Duehr’s 20-foot wrist shot from the slot on a 3-on-1 rush.

Jacob Markstrom made 32 stops for the Flames.

RANGERS 3, OILERS 0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Adam Fox and Braden Schneider each had a goal and an assist, Jonathan Quick made 29 saves and New York beat Edmonton.

Alexis Lafreniere also scored for the Rangers, who have won three games in a row. Quick earned his 59th career shutout.

The Rangers broke a scoreless deadlock on the power play 3:32 into the second period as Fox took a feed from Vincent Trocheck and sent a slapshot that eluded Stuart Skinner, who finished with 29 saves.

The Oilers, who played without the injured Connor McDavid, have lost four straight.

HURRICANES 3, KRAKEN 2, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas scored his second goal of the game with 9.7 seconds left in overtime, and Carolina beat Seattle to snap a three-game skid.

Necas got the puck in the slot and delivered the winning shot after receiving a pass from Tony DeAngelo.

Carolina’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored with 4:24 left in regulation to force the extra session. Necas had an assist on that goal. Frederik Andersen stopped 23 shots for the Hurricanes.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Devin Shore scored for the Kraken, and Joey Daccord made 43 saves.

FLYERS 6, WILD 2

Bobby Brink scored his first two NHL goals, Sean Couturier, Owen Tippett, Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim each added one and Philadelphia beat Minnesota.

Carter Hart made 26 saves while Cam Atkinson had three assists for Philadelphia.

Dakota Mermis and Marcus Foligno scored for Minnesota while Filip Gustavsson had 29 saves on the first stop of the Wild’s four-day, three-city trip to the East Coast.

JETS 4, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor scored in the first period and Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves, leading Winnipeg to a win over Detroit.

Ehlers opened the scoring with his first goal of the season at 16:28 of the first period. Just over a minute later, Connor added his team-leading fifth goal at 17:30. Mason Appleton and Nino Niederreiter scored into an empty net in the third period.

Lucas Raymond scored at 3:18 of the second period for Detroit and James Reimer finished with 28 saves.

CANADIENS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3, OT

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored with 43 seconds left in overtime and Montreal rallied to beat Columbus in overtime.

Caufield, who also had two assists, beat Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on the glove side with a wrist shot.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists and Mike Matheson had a goal and an assist for Montreal. Sean Monahan also scored and Samuel Montembeault stopped 31 shots as Montreal overcame an early 2-0 deficit.

Emil Bemstrom scored two power-play goals and Jack Roslovic finished with a goal and two assists for Columbus. Merzlikins made 23 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, STARS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Morgan Rielly opened the scoring and had the assist on the first power-play goal scored against Dallas this season as Toronto beat the Stars.

Mitchell Marner, Tyler Bertuzzi and John Tavares also scored for the Leafs, who won their third straight game.

Mason Marchment scored for the Stars, who lost in regulation for the first time in six games this season and had their three-game winning streak ended.

Joseph Woll won the matchup of backup goaltenders against Scott Wedgewood, stopping 30 shots while making consecutive starts for the first time this season in relief of Ilya Samsonov.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.