FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|3
|0
|101
|72
|6
|1
|215
|136
|SMU
|3
|0
|120
|26
|5
|2
|255
|102
|UTSA
|3
|0
|126
|64
|4
|3
|203
|176
|Memphis
|2
|1
|94
|76
|5
|2
|249
|159
|Rice
|2
|1
|95
|69
|4
|3
|238
|192
|FAU
|2
|1
|86
|67
|3
|4
|169
|175
|South Florida
|2
|2
|135
|171
|4
|4
|224
|274
|Navy
|2
|2
|95
|96
|3
|4
|128
|155
|North Texas
|1
|2
|97
|76
|3
|4
|242
|248
|Tulsa
|1
|2
|75
|88
|3
|4
|166
|218
|Charlotte
|1
|2
|26
|55
|2
|5
|102
|159
|UAB
|1
|3
|120
|156
|2
|6
|232
|301
|Temple
|0
|4
|74
|197
|2
|6
|153
|304
|East Carolina
|0
|3
|34
|65
|1
|6
|122
|169
___
Saturday’s Games
Navy at Temple, 2 p.m.
UTSA at North Texas, 3 p.m.
South Florida at Memphis, 3 p.m.
FAU at UAB, 3 p.m.
Tulane at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Tulsa, 4 p.m.
SMU at Rice, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 27
FAU at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Tulsa at SMU, Noon
Memphis at North Texas, 3 p.m.
East Carolina at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at Rice, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida St.
|5
|0
|180
|93
|7
|0
|291
|130
|Louisville
|3
|1
|129
|110
|6
|1
|239
|144
|North Carolina
|3
|1
|149
|93
|6
|1
|251
|157
|Duke
|2
|1
|72
|48
|5
|2
|207
|97
|Virginia Tech
|2
|1
|85
|73
|3
|4
|171
|173
|Boston College
|2
|2
|122
|134
|4
|3
|204
|213
|Georgia Tech
|2
|2
|110
|113
|3
|4
|208
|212
|Clemson
|2
|3
|99
|113
|4
|3
|213
|144
|Miami
|1
|2
|79
|84
|5
|2
|254
|134
|NC State
|1
|2
|37
|58
|4
|3
|178
|165
|Virginia
|1
|2
|76
|78
|2
|5
|165
|218
|Wake Forest
|1
|3
|62
|94
|4
|3
|162
|155
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|100
|121
|2
|5
|172
|172
|Syracuse
|0
|3
|24
|112
|4
|3
|201
|155
___
Thursday’s Games
Wake Forest at Duke, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston College at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Campbell at North Carolina, Noon
Florida St. at Pittsburgh, TBA
Notre Dame at Clemson, TBA
Georgia Tech at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at NC State, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26
Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Florida St. at Wake Forest, Noon
Uconn at Boston College, Noon
Clemson at NC State, 2 p.m.
Virginia at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Duke at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|4
|0
|135
|85
|7
|0
|302
|113
|Texas
|3
|1
|139
|78
|6
|1
|241
|122
|Kansas St.
|3
|1
|144
|84
|5
|2
|258
|127
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|1
|143
|121
|5
|2
|204
|182
|Iowa St.
|3
|1
|111
|101
|4
|3
|161
|140
|BYU
|2
|2
|100
|123
|5
|2
|193
|170
|Kansas
|2
|2
|135
|128
|5
|2
|248
|192
|West Virginia
|2
|2
|117
|123
|4
|3
|205
|184
|Baylor
|2
|2
|88
|141
|3
|4
|162
|210
|TCU
|2
|3
|118
|116
|4
|4
|235
|184
|Texas Tech
|2
|3
|136
|127
|3
|5
|240
|203
|Houston
|1
|3
|106
|155
|3
|4
|202
|219
|UCF
|0
|4
|117
|162
|3
|4
|239
|198
|Cincinnati
|0
|4
|72
|117
|2
|5
|189
|182
___
Thursday’s Games
TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas St. at Texas, TBA
Kansas at Iowa St., TBA
Houston at Baylor, TBA
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., TBA
BYU at West Virginia, TBA
UCF at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Houston at Kansas St., Noon
West Virginia at UCF, Noon
Oklahoma at Kansas, Noon
BYU at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|4
|0
|179
|71
|6
|1
|315
|131
|Montana
|3
|1
|96
|92
|6
|1
|191
|135
|Idaho
|3
|1
|143
|100
|5
|2
|235
|154
|Idaho St.
|3
|1
|135
|114
|3
|4
|208
|269
|Sacramento St.
|2
|2
|109
|121
|5
|2
|211
|174
|UC Davis
|2
|2
|95
|87
|4
|3
|173
|173
|E. Washington
|2
|2
|135
|133
|3
|4
|216
|231
|Portland St.
|2
|2
|150
|118
|3
|4
|265
|230
|N. Arizona
|2
|2
|106
|100
|2
|5
|167
|225
|Cal Poly
|1
|4
|91
|208
|3
|5
|162
|297
|Weber St.
|1
|4
|77
|136
|3
|5
|153
|194
|N. Colorado
|0
|4
|72
|108
|0
|7
|111
|245
___
Saturday’s Games
Idaho at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Portland St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
N. Colorado at Montana, 3 p.m.
Montana St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Portland St., 4 p.m.
UC Davis at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|3
|0
|65
|37
|6
|1
|213
|144
|SE Missouri
|3
|0
|108
|38
|3
|4
|204
|188
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|37
|45
|5
|2
|169
|152
|Bryant
|1
|1
|67
|49
|3
|4
|169
|194
|Charleston Southern
|1
|1
|24
|27
|3
|4
|95
|205
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|1
|56
|43
|3
|4
|163
|232
|E. Illinois
|1
|2
|80
|87
|5
|3
|186
|176
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|2
|40
|69
|3
|4
|187
|218
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|40
|74
|2
|5
|162
|220
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|2
|3
|51
|2
|5
|75
|186
___
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Tennessee Tech at Robert Morris, Noon
UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.
Bryant at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|5
|0
|229
|31
|8
|0
|325
|47
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|121
|39
|7
|0
|236
|70
|Penn St.
|3
|1
|114
|46
|6
|1
|278
|68
|Rutgers
|3
|2
|102
|100
|6
|2
|225
|126
|Maryland
|2
|2
|116
|90
|5
|2
|234
|130
|Indiana
|0
|4
|41
|150
|2
|5
|125
|205
|Michigan St.
|0
|4
|49
|133
|2
|5
|132
|195
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|3
|1
|93
|66
|5
|2
|188
|128
|Iowa
|3
|2
|71
|79
|6
|2
|156
|116
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|69
|109
|4
|3
|142
|170
|Nebraska
|2
|2
|54
|74
|4
|3
|131
|135
|Northwestern
|1
|3
|66
|116
|3
|4
|141
|181
|Purdue
|1
|3
|82
|118
|2
|5
|161
|209
|Illinois
|1
|4
|87
|143
|3
|5
|163
|222
___
Saturday’s Games
Nebraska at Michigan St., Noon
Wisconsin at Indiana, Noon
Ohio St. at Rutgers, Noon
Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern vs. Iowa at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Indiana at Penn St., Noon
Maryland at Northwestern, Noon
Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|4
|0
|134
|47
|6
|1
|226
|141
|Richmond
|4
|1
|133
|108
|5
|3
|195
|176
|Elon
|4
|1
|97
|80
|4
|4
|164
|185
|Villanova
|3
|1
|103
|54
|5
|2
|197
|131
|Albany (NY)
|3
|1
|121
|75
|5
|3
|215
|157
|Campbell
|3
|2
|157
|148
|4
|3
|261
|204
|New Hampshire
|2
|2
|159
|128
|4
|3
|276
|197
|William & Mary
|2
|2
|92
|75
|4
|3
|143
|115
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|2
|160
|106
|3
|4
|249
|183
|Towson
|2
|2
|128
|141
|3
|4
|168
|210
|Rhode Island
|2
|3
|105
|125
|4
|4
|223
|223
|Hampton
|1
|3
|71
|152
|3
|4
|164
|248
|Maine
|1
|4
|135
|166
|2
|6
|178
|237
|NC A&T
|0
|4
|33
|118
|1
|6
|83
|209
|Stony Brook
|0
|5
|88
|193
|0
|7
|102
|250
___
Saturday’s Games
Campbell at North Carolina, Noon
Towson at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Hampton at Maine, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Villanova at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Elon at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Towson, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Villanova, 2 p.m.
NC A&T at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|6
|0
|207
|116
|8
|0
|296
|167
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|1
|130
|120
|6
|2
|216
|153
|New Mexico St.
|4
|1
|133
|94
|6
|3
|265
|193
|W. Kentucky
|2
|2
|112
|100
|4
|4
|239
|236
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|3
|121
|120
|3
|6
|237
|247
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|3
|106
|141
|2
|6
|190
|265
|UTEP
|1
|3
|58
|83
|2
|6
|131
|211
|FIU
|1
|4
|87
|148
|4
|4
|171
|216
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|4
|84
|116
|0
|7
|94
|181
___
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville St. at South Carolina, Noon
Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 24
New Mexico St. 27, Louisiana Tech 24
Liberty 42, W. Kentucky 29
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|2
|1
|89
|75
|5
|1
|220
|123
|Penn
|2
|1
|67
|57
|5
|1
|166
|123
|Cornell
|2
|1
|82
|76
|3
|3
|143
|152
|Dartmouth
|2
|1
|67
|60
|3
|3
|132
|128
|Princeton
|2
|1
|58
|49
|3
|3
|103
|89
|Brown
|1
|2
|73
|97
|3
|3
|174
|176
|Yale
|1
|2
|69
|74
|3
|3
|169
|129
|Columbia
|0
|3
|33
|50
|2
|4
|82
|74
___
Friday’s Games
Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Yale at Brown, Noon
Harvard at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.
Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 27
Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Columbia at Yale, Noon
Princeton at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Harvard, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|1
|101
|45
|6
|2
|238
|155
|Ohio
|3
|1
|113
|64
|6
|2
|180
|111
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|88
|53
|3
|5
|207
|231
|Bowling Green
|2
|2
|72
|93
|4
|4
|178
|200
|Akron
|0
|4
|48
|126
|1
|7
|123
|235
|Kent St.
|0
|4
|40
|117
|1
|7
|100
|264
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|4
|0
|118
|87
|7
|1
|279
|161
|N. Illinois
|3
|1
|131
|75
|4
|4
|194
|170
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|2
|73
|94
|4
|4
|176
|238
|E. Michigan
|2
|2
|88
|70
|4
|4
|146
|156
|Ball St.
|1
|3
|64
|96
|2
|6
|129
|232
|W. Michigan
|1
|3
|111
|127
|2
|6
|191
|274
___
Tuesday’s Games
N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Ball St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Akron, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|1
|0
|16
|10
|6
|1
|228
|180
|Howard
|1
|0
|27
|23
|3
|4
|211
|191
|SC State
|1
|0
|35
|7
|3
|4
|152
|160
|Norfolk St.
|0
|1
|23
|27
|2
|5
|151
|190
|Morgan St.
|0
|1
|10
|16
|1
|5
|78
|138
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|7
|35
|1
|6
|136
|275
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.
Howard at SC State, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26
SC State at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Howard at Delaware St., Noon
Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|140
|58
|7
|0
|275
|88
|South Dakota
|4
|0
|113
|60
|6
|1
|182
|101
|N. Iowa
|3
|1
|104
|102
|4
|3
|171
|183
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|2
|133
|90
|5
|2
|261
|138
|S. Illinois
|2
|2
|73
|74
|5
|2
|162
|133
|Illinois St.
|2
|2
|137
|106
|4
|3
|239
|137
|North Dakota
|2
|2
|119
|103
|4
|3
|229
|174
|Youngstown St.
|2
|2
|144
|119
|4
|3
|251
|192
|Missouri St.
|2
|2
|106
|102
|3
|4
|213
|202
|Murray St.
|1
|3
|67
|121
|2
|5
|122
|222
|Indiana St.
|0
|4
|58
|118
|0
|7
|72
|231
|W. Illinois
|0
|4
|42
|183
|0
|7
|120
|321
___
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
North Dakota at Murray St., 2 p.m.
South Dakota at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.
W. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Indiana St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Murray St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|4
|0
|167
|78
|7
|0
|239
|94
|UNLV
|3
|0
|114
|70
|6
|1
|250
|184
|Fresno St.
|2
|1
|83
|65
|6
|1
|238
|141
|Wyoming
|2
|1
|86
|79
|5
|2
|184
|179
|Boise St.
|2
|1
|99
|89
|3
|4
|208
|216
|San Jose St.
|2
|2
|141
|125
|3
|5
|262
|247
|Colorado St.
|1
|2
|78
|99
|3
|4
|209
|235
|New Mexico
|1
|2
|92
|108
|3
|4
|209
|228
|Nevada
|1
|2
|42
|72
|1
|6
|110
|237
|San Diego St.
|1
|3
|82
|123
|3
|5
|157
|225
|Utah St.
|1
|3
|118
|142
|3
|5
|282
|272
|Hawaii
|0
|3
|75
|127
|2
|6
|188
|291
___
Friday’s Games
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Air Force vs. Army at Denver, 2:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Nevada, 4 p.m.
UNLV at New Mexico, 6 p.m.
Utah St. at San Diego St., 7 p.m.
Boise St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Wyoming at Boise St., 5:30 p.m.
Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
UNLV at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29
San Jose St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|3
|0
|113
|83
|4
|3
|203
|255
|Merrimack
|3
|1
|128
|71
|4
|3
|204
|127
|Stonehill
|2
|2
|99
|109
|3
|4
|139
|224
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|2
|115
|92
|2
|5
|167
|200
|Wagner
|2
|2
|57
|85
|2
|5
|76
|207
|CCSU
|1
|2
|67
|80
|3
|4
|192
|204
|LIU Brooklyn
|1
|2
|51
|83
|1
|6
|91
|185
|Sacred Heart
|1
|4
|86
|113
|1
|7
|113
|190
___
Saturday’s Games
CCSU at Sacred Heart, Noon
Duquesne at Wagner, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Merrimack at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26
LIU Brooklyn at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Duquesne at Sacred Heart, Noon
Stonehill at Wagner, Noon
Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|4
|0
|141
|96
|7
|0
|281
|132
|Southern Cal
|4
|1
|221
|154
|6
|2
|363
|244
|Oregon
|3
|1
|155
|72
|6
|1
|329
|119
|Oregon St.
|3
|1
|144
|109
|6
|1
|267
|142
|Utah
|3
|1
|89
|74
|6
|1
|164
|105
|UCLA
|2
|2
|98
|74
|5
|2
|219
|104
|Arizona
|2
|2
|130
|100
|4
|3
|223
|144
|Colorado
|1
|3
|117
|160
|4
|3
|241
|251
|Washington St.
|1
|3
|85
|142
|4
|3
|230
|209
|California
|1
|3
|110
|166
|3
|4
|209
|218
|Stanford
|1
|4
|89
|204
|2
|5
|149
|258
|Arizona St.
|0
|4
|80
|108
|1
|6
|119
|185
___
Saturday’s Games
Arizona St. at Utah, 2 p.m.
California at Oregon, 5:30 p.m.
Washington at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Stanford at Washington St., 9 p.m.
Oregon St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Oregon at Utah, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at California, 4 p.m.
Washington at Stanford, 7 p.m.
Colorado at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lafayette
|2
|0
|94
|57
|6
|1
|184
|145
|Holy Cross
|2
|1
|137
|72
|4
|3
|284
|185
|Georgetown
|2
|1
|63
|59
|4
|4
|198
|171
|Fordham
|1
|1
|62
|63
|5
|2
|231
|157
|Colgate
|1
|1
|35
|65
|3
|4
|122
|241
|Lehigh
|1
|2
|69
|73
|2
|6
|137
|229
|Bucknell
|0
|3
|67
|138
|2
|5
|133
|239
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross at Lehigh, Noon
Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Lafayette at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|4
|0
|181
|108
|5
|2
|303
|159
|Drake
|4
|0
|113
|64
|4
|3
|151
|216
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|1
|131
|110
|5
|3
|180
|205
|Marist
|4
|1
|140
|129
|4
|3
|147
|194
|Butler
|3
|2
|135
|97
|5
|3
|243
|166
|Morehead St.
|2
|2
|92
|79
|3
|4
|151
|204
|Presbyterian
|1
|3
|71
|91
|3
|4
|152
|169
|Stetson
|1
|3
|76
|124
|3
|4
|168
|242
|San Diego
|1
|3
|109
|135
|1
|6
|152
|213
|Dayton
|0
|5
|73
|148
|2
|6
|187
|233
|Valparaiso
|0
|4
|86
|122
|1
|6
|134
|213
___
Saturday’s Games
Drake at Marist, Noon
San Diego at Presbyterian, Noon
Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Butler at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
Dayton at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Valparaiso at Butler, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Drake, 1 p.m.
Marist at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Presbyterian at Davidson, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|4
|0
|139
|67
|7
|0
|281
|98
|Missouri
|3
|1
|149
|103
|7
|1
|271
|186
|Florida
|3
|1
|122
|102
|5
|2
|204
|140
|Kentucky
|2
|2
|112
|131
|5
|2
|219
|165
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|97
|96
|5
|2
|221
|136
|South Carolina
|1
|4
|122
|170
|2
|5
|186
|222
|Vanderbilt
|0
|4
|83
|158
|2
|6
|222
|275
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|5
|0
|148
|88
|7
|1
|245
|132
|LSU
|4
|1
|221
|157
|6
|2
|379
|212
|Mississippi
|3
|1
|120
|114
|6
|1
|278
|164
|Texas A&M
|2
|2
|94
|78
|4
|3
|226
|139
|Mississippi St.
|1
|3
|68
|121
|4
|3
|188
|180
|Auburn
|0
|4
|69
|130
|3
|4
|187
|167
|Arkansas
|0
|5
|97
|126
|2
|6
|212
|183
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M at Mississippi, Noon
Arkansas at Florida, Noon
Uconn at Tennessee, Noon
Jacksonville St. at South Carolina, Noon
Missouri at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
LSU at Alabama, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
South Carolina at Texas A&M, Noon
Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Furman
|4
|0
|122
|66
|6
|1
|219
|151
|Chattanooga
|5
|1
|224
|105
|6
|2
|278
|166
|W. Carolina
|3
|1
|148
|100
|5
|2
|265
|201
|Mercer
|3
|2
|117
|86
|5
|3
|189
|188
|Samford
|3
|3
|152
|156
|4
|4
|234
|215
|VMI
|2
|2
|51
|92
|3
|4
|83
|165
|ETSU
|1
|3
|78
|110
|2
|5
|126
|222
|The Citadel
|0
|4
|44
|142
|0
|7
|61
|263
|Wofford
|0
|5
|64
|143
|0
|8
|97
|234
___
Saturday’s Games
VMI at ETSU, 1 p.m.
Furman at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at Wofford, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.
Mercer at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|3
|0
|96
|61
|6
|1
|242
|119
|Lamar
|3
|0
|78
|56
|4
|3
|153
|157
|Nicholls
|3
|0
|96
|24
|3
|3
|133
|139
|Houston Christian
|1
|2
|60
|78
|3
|4
|185
|196
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|2
|59
|65
|1
|6
|111
|213
|SE Louisiana
|1
|3
|106
|117
|1
|7
|172
|254
|McNeese St.
|0
|3
|44
|107
|0
|7
|116
|256
|Northwestern St.
|0
|2
|33
|64
|0
|6
|84
|213
___
Saturday’s Games
Houston Christian at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.
Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Lamar, 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Texas A&M Commerce at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|5
|0
|139
|67
|6
|1
|194
|115
|Jackson St.
|4
|2
|144
|118
|5
|3
|215
|202
|Alabama St.
|3
|2
|87
|89
|3
|3
|104
|110
|Alabama A&M
|2
|2
|116
|113
|4
|3
|238
|176
|MVSU
|1
|3
|67
|100
|1
|6
|98
|204
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|4
|79
|103
|1
|6
|131
|213
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|3
|1
|99
|74
|4
|3
|140
|155
|Prairie View
|3
|1
|111
|101
|3
|4
|127
|245
|Southern U.
|3
|3
|118
|95
|4
|3
|163
|113
|Grambling St.
|2
|2
|118
|113
|3
|4
|217
|242
|Texas Southern
|1
|3
|112
|134
|2
|5
|174
|271
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|4
|48
|131
|1
|6
|90
|217
___
Thursday’s Games
MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Alabama St. vs. Grambling St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Texas Southern at Southern U., 5 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|4
|0
|108
|59
|7
|0
|227
|135
|Georgia St.
|3
|1
|98
|86
|6
|1
|216
|160
|Old Dominion
|3
|1
|118
|106
|4
|3
|169
|178
|Georgia Southern
|2
|1
|89
|97
|5
|2
|226
|170
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|2
|99
|109
|4
|3
|208
|159
|Marshall
|1
|2
|74
|96
|4
|3
|191
|191
|Appalachian St.
|1
|2
|86
|95
|3
|4
|227
|209
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas State
|2
|1
|101
|90
|5
|2
|268
|199
|Troy
|2
|1
|79
|26
|5
|2
|186
|122
|South Alabama
|2
|1
|133
|41
|4
|3
|248
|136
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|2
|82
|88
|4
|3
|230
|195
|Arkansas St.
|1
|2
|64
|101
|3
|4
|150
|246
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|4
|95
|155
|2
|5
|139
|229
|Southern Miss.
|0
|4
|89
|166
|1
|6
|145
|267
___
Thursday’s Games
South Alabama at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
James Madison at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.
Marshall at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Southern Miss. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Marshall at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
Troy at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at James Madison, 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|2
|0
|70
|65
|5
|2
|262
|171
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|0
|105
|65
|5
|2
|257
|176
|E. Kentucky
|2
|0
|73
|57
|3
|4
|200
|251
|Abilene Christian
|2
|1
|81
|92
|4
|3
|208
|191
|Utah Tech
|1
|1
|67
|62
|2
|5
|184
|304
|Tarleton St.
|1
|2
|113
|99
|5
|3
|251
|200
|S. Utah
|1
|2
|99
|103
|2
|5
|194
|208
|North Alabama
|1
|3
|97
|144
|3
|5
|186
|232
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|4
|99
|117
|3
|5
|264
|209
___
Saturday’s Games
Lincoln University (CA) at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Utah Tech at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Abilene Christian at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|6
|2
|287
|131
|Army
|2
|5
|147
|183
|Uconn
|1
|6
|144
|213
|Umass
|1
|7
|183
|339
___
Saturday’s Games
Uconn at Tennessee, Noon
Notre Dame at Clemson, TBA
Air Force vs. Army at Denver, 2:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Umass at Army, Noon
Uconn at Boston College, Noon
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|5
|123
|122
___
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Lincoln University (CA) at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.