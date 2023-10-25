VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
FBC Glance

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 10:05 AM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tulane 3 0 101 72 6 1 215 136
SMU 3 0 120 26 5 2 255 102
UTSA 3 0 126 64 4 3 203 176
Memphis 2 1 94 76 5 2 249 159
Rice 2 1 95 69 4 3 238 192
FAU 2 1 86 67 3 4 169 175
South Florida 2 2 135 171 4 4 224 274
Navy 2 2 95 96 3 4 128 155
North Texas 1 2 97 76 3 4 242 248
Tulsa 1 2 75 88 3 4 166 218
Charlotte 1 2 26 55 2 5 102 159
UAB 1 3 120 156 2 6 232 301
Temple 0 4 74 197 2 6 153 304
East Carolina 0 3 34 65 1 6 122 169

___

Saturday’s Games

Navy at Temple, 2 p.m.

UTSA at North Texas, 3 p.m.

South Florida at Memphis, 3 p.m.

FAU at UAB, 3 p.m.

Tulane at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

SMU at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

FAU at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Tulsa at SMU, Noon

Memphis at North Texas, 3 p.m.

East Carolina at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Rice, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida St. 5 0 180 93 7 0 291 130
Louisville 3 1 129 110 6 1 239 144
North Carolina 3 1 149 93 6 1 251 157
Duke 2 1 72 48 5 2 207 97
Virginia Tech 2 1 85 73 3 4 171 173
Boston College 2 2 122 134 4 3 204 213
Georgia Tech 2 2 110 113 3 4 208 212
Clemson 2 3 99 113 4 3 213 144
Miami 1 2 79 84 5 2 254 134
NC State 1 2 37 58 4 3 178 165
Virginia 1 2 76 78 2 5 165 218
Wake Forest 1 3 62 94 4 3 162 155
Pittsburgh 1 3 100 121 2 5 172 172
Syracuse 0 3 24 112 4 3 201 155

___

Thursday’s Games

Wake Forest at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston College at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at North Carolina, Noon

Florida St. at Pittsburgh, TBA

Notre Dame at Clemson, TBA

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at NC State, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Florida St. at Wake Forest, Noon

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

Clemson at NC State, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 4 0 135 85 7 0 302 113
Texas 3 1 139 78 6 1 241 122
Kansas St. 3 1 144 84 5 2 258 127
Oklahoma St. 3 1 143 121 5 2 204 182
Iowa St. 3 1 111 101 4 3 161 140
BYU 2 2 100 123 5 2 193 170
Kansas 2 2 135 128 5 2 248 192
West Virginia 2 2 117 123 4 3 205 184
Baylor 2 2 88 141 3 4 162 210
TCU 2 3 118 116 4 4 235 184
Texas Tech 2 3 136 127 3 5 240 203
Houston 1 3 106 155 3 4 202 219
UCF 0 4 117 162 3 4 239 198
Cincinnati 0 4 72 117 2 5 189 182

___

Thursday’s Games

TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. at Texas, TBA

Kansas at Iowa St., TBA

Houston at Baylor, TBA

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., TBA

BYU at West Virginia, TBA

UCF at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Houston at Kansas St., Noon

West Virginia at UCF, Noon

Oklahoma at Kansas, Noon

BYU at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana St. 4 0 179 71 6 1 315 131
Montana 3 1 96 92 6 1 191 135
Idaho 3 1 143 100 5 2 235 154
Idaho St. 3 1 135 114 3 4 208 269
Sacramento St. 2 2 109 121 5 2 211 174
UC Davis 2 2 95 87 4 3 173 173
E. Washington 2 2 135 133 3 4 216 231
Portland St. 2 2 150 118 3 4 265 230
N. Arizona 2 2 106 100 2 5 167 225
Cal Poly 1 4 91 208 3 5 162 297
Weber St. 1 4 77 136 3 5 153 194
N. Colorado 0 4 72 108 0 7 111 245

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Portland St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

N. Colorado at Montana, 3 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Portland St., 4 p.m.

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UT Martin 3 0 65 37 6 1 213 144
SE Missouri 3 0 108 38 3 4 204 188
Tennessee St. 1 1 37 45 5 2 169 152
Bryant 1 1 67 49 3 4 169 194
Charleston Southern 1 1 24 27 3 4 95 205
Gardner-Webb 1 1 56 43 3 4 163 232
E. Illinois 1 2 80 87 5 3 186 176
Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 2 40 69 3 4 187 218
Robert Morris 0 2 40 74 2 5 162 220
Tennessee Tech 0 2 3 51 2 5 75 186

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Tennessee Tech at Robert Morris, Noon

UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.

Bryant at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 5 0 229 31 8 0 325 47
Ohio St. 4 0 121 39 7 0 236 70
Penn St. 3 1 114 46 6 1 278 68
Rutgers 3 2 102 100 6 2 225 126
Maryland 2 2 116 90 5 2 234 130
Indiana 0 4 41 150 2 5 125 205
Michigan St. 0 4 49 133 2 5 132 195

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 3 1 93 66 5 2 188 128
Iowa 3 2 71 79 6 2 156 116
Minnesota 2 2 69 109 4 3 142 170
Nebraska 2 2 54 74 4 3 131 135
Northwestern 1 3 66 116 3 4 141 181
Purdue 1 3 82 118 2 5 161 209
Illinois 1 4 87 143 3 5 163 222

___

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska at Michigan St., Noon

Wisconsin at Indiana, Noon

Ohio St. at Rutgers, Noon

Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Iowa at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Indiana at Penn St., Noon

Maryland at Northwestern, Noon

Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 4 0 134 47 6 1 226 141
Richmond 4 1 133 108 5 3 195 176
Elon 4 1 97 80 4 4 164 185
Villanova 3 1 103 54 5 2 197 131
Albany (NY) 3 1 121 75 5 3 215 157
Campbell 3 2 157 148 4 3 261 204
New Hampshire 2 2 159 128 4 3 276 197
William & Mary 2 2 92 75 4 3 143 115
Monmouth (NJ) 2 2 160 106 3 4 249 183
Towson 2 2 128 141 3 4 168 210
Rhode Island 2 3 105 125 4 4 223 223
Hampton 1 3 71 152 3 4 164 248
Maine 1 4 135 166 2 6 178 237
NC A&T 0 4 33 118 1 6 83 209
Stony Brook 0 5 88 193 0 7 102 250

___

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at North Carolina, Noon

Towson at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Maine, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Villanova at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Elon at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Towson, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Villanova, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Liberty 6 0 207 116 8 0 296 167
Jacksonville St. 4 1 130 120 6 2 216 153
New Mexico St. 4 1 133 94 6 3 265 193
W. Kentucky 2 2 112 100 4 4 239 236
Louisiana Tech 2 3 121 120 3 6 237 247
Middle Tennessee 1 3 106 141 2 6 190 265
UTEP 1 3 58 83 2 6 131 211
FIU 1 4 87 148 4 4 171 216
Sam Houston St. 0 4 84 116 0 7 94 181

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at South Carolina, Noon

Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

New Mexico St. 27, Louisiana Tech 24

Liberty 42, W. Kentucky 29

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Harvard 2 1 89 75 5 1 220 123
Penn 2 1 67 57 5 1 166 123
Cornell 2 1 82 76 3 3 143 152
Dartmouth 2 1 67 60 3 3 132 128
Princeton 2 1 58 49 3 3 103 89
Brown 1 2 73 97 3 3 174 176
Yale 1 2 69 74 3 3 169 129
Columbia 0 3 33 50 2 4 82 74

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Brown, Noon

Harvard at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Columbia at Yale, Noon

Princeton at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami (Ohio) 3 1 101 45 6 2 238 155
Ohio 3 1 113 64 6 2 180 111
Buffalo 3 1 88 53 3 5 207 231
Bowling Green 2 2 72 93 4 4 178 200
Akron 0 4 48 126 1 7 123 235
Kent St. 0 4 40 117 1 7 100 264

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 4 0 118 87 7 1 279 161
N. Illinois 3 1 131 75 4 4 194 170
Cent. Michigan 2 2 73 94 4 4 176 238
E. Michigan 2 2 88 70 4 4 146 156
Ball St. 1 3 64 96 2 6 129 232
W. Michigan 1 3 111 127 2 6 191 274

___

Tuesday’s Games

N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Akron, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 1 0 16 10 6 1 228 180
Howard 1 0 27 23 3 4 211 191
SC State 1 0 35 7 3 4 152 160
Norfolk St. 0 1 23 27 2 5 151 190
Morgan St. 0 1 10 16 1 5 78 138
Delaware St. 0 1 7 35 1 6 136 275

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at SC State, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

SC State at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Howard at Delaware St., Noon

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Dakota St. 4 0 140 58 7 0 275 88
South Dakota 4 0 113 60 6 1 182 101
N. Iowa 3 1 104 102 4 3 171 183
N. Dakota St. 2 2 133 90 5 2 261 138
S. Illinois 2 2 73 74 5 2 162 133
Illinois St. 2 2 137 106 4 3 239 137
North Dakota 2 2 119 103 4 3 229 174
Youngstown St. 2 2 144 119 4 3 251 192
Missouri St. 2 2 106 102 3 4 213 202
Murray St. 1 3 67 121 2 5 122 222
Indiana St. 0 4 58 118 0 7 72 231
W. Illinois 0 4 42 183 0 7 120 321

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

North Dakota at Murray St., 2 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

W. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Air Force 4 0 167 78 7 0 239 94
UNLV 3 0 114 70 6 1 250 184
Fresno St. 2 1 83 65 6 1 238 141
Wyoming 2 1 86 79 5 2 184 179
Boise St. 2 1 99 89 3 4 208 216
San Jose St. 2 2 141 125 3 5 262 247
Colorado St. 1 2 78 99 3 4 209 235
New Mexico 1 2 92 108 3 4 209 228
Nevada 1 2 42 72 1 6 110 237
San Diego St. 1 3 82 123 3 5 157 225
Utah St. 1 3 118 142 3 5 282 272
Hawaii 0 3 75 127 2 6 188 291

___

Friday’s Games

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force vs. Army at Denver, 2:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Nevada, 4 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Utah St. at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Wyoming at Boise St., 5:30 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

San Jose St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 3 0 113 83 4 3 203 255
Merrimack 3 1 128 71 4 3 204 127
Stonehill 2 2 99 109 3 4 139 224
St. Francis (Pa.) 2 2 115 92 2 5 167 200
Wagner 2 2 57 85 2 5 76 207
CCSU 1 2 67 80 3 4 192 204
LIU Brooklyn 1 2 51 83 1 6 91 185
Sacred Heart 1 4 86 113 1 7 113 190

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Sacred Heart, Noon

Duquesne at Wagner, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Merrimack at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

LIU Brooklyn at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Duquesne at Sacred Heart, Noon

Stonehill at Wagner, Noon

Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 4 0 141 96 7 0 281 132
Southern Cal 4 1 221 154 6 2 363 244
Oregon 3 1 155 72 6 1 329 119
Oregon St. 3 1 144 109 6 1 267 142
Utah 3 1 89 74 6 1 164 105
UCLA 2 2 98 74 5 2 219 104
Arizona 2 2 130 100 4 3 223 144
Colorado 1 3 117 160 4 3 241 251
Washington St. 1 3 85 142 4 3 230 209
California 1 3 110 166 3 4 209 218
Stanford 1 4 89 204 2 5 149 258
Arizona St. 0 4 80 108 1 6 119 185

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at Utah, 2 p.m.

California at Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

Washington at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Oregon St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Oregon at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 4 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lafayette 2 0 94 57 6 1 184 145
Holy Cross 2 1 137 72 4 3 284 185
Georgetown 2 1 63 59 4 4 198 171
Fordham 1 1 62 63 5 2 231 157
Colgate 1 1 35 65 3 4 122 241
Lehigh 1 2 69 73 2 6 137 229
Bucknell 0 3 67 138 2 5 133 239

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Lehigh, Noon

Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Lafayette at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Davidson 4 0 181 108 5 2 303 159
Drake 4 0 113 64 4 3 151 216
St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 1 131 110 5 3 180 205
Marist 4 1 140 129 4 3 147 194
Butler 3 2 135 97 5 3 243 166
Morehead St. 2 2 92 79 3 4 151 204
Presbyterian 1 3 71 91 3 4 152 169
Stetson 1 3 76 124 3 4 168 242
San Diego 1 3 109 135 1 6 152 213
Dayton 0 5 73 148 2 6 187 233
Valparaiso 0 4 86 122 1 6 134 213

___

Saturday’s Games

Drake at Marist, Noon

San Diego at Presbyterian, Noon

Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Butler at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

Dayton at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Valparaiso at Butler, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Drake, 1 p.m.

Marist at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Presbyterian at Davidson, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 4 0 139 67 7 0 281 98
Missouri 3 1 149 103 7 1 271 186
Florida 3 1 122 102 5 2 204 140
Kentucky 2 2 112 131 5 2 219 165
Tennessee 2 2 97 96 5 2 221 136
South Carolina 1 4 122 170 2 5 186 222
Vanderbilt 0 4 83 158 2 6 222 275

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 5 0 148 88 7 1 245 132
LSU 4 1 221 157 6 2 379 212
Mississippi 3 1 120 114 6 1 278 164
Texas A&M 2 2 94 78 4 3 226 139
Mississippi St. 1 3 68 121 4 3 188 180
Auburn 0 4 69 130 3 4 187 167
Arkansas 0 5 97 126 2 6 212 183

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M at Mississippi, Noon

Arkansas at Florida, Noon

Uconn at Tennessee, Noon

Jacksonville St. at South Carolina, Noon

Missouri at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

South Carolina at Texas A&M, Noon

Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Furman 4 0 122 66 6 1 219 151
Chattanooga 5 1 224 105 6 2 278 166
W. Carolina 3 1 148 100 5 2 265 201
Mercer 3 2 117 86 5 3 189 188
Samford 3 3 152 156 4 4 234 215
VMI 2 2 51 92 3 4 83 165
ETSU 1 3 78 110 2 5 126 222
The Citadel 0 4 44 142 0 7 61 263
Wofford 0 5 64 143 0 8 97 234

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Furman at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wofford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 3 0 96 61 6 1 242 119
Lamar 3 0 78 56 4 3 153 157
Nicholls 3 0 96 24 3 3 133 139
Houston Christian 1 2 60 78 3 4 185 196
Texas A&M Commerce 1 2 59 65 1 6 111 213
SE Louisiana 1 3 106 117 1 7 172 254
McNeese St. 0 3 44 107 0 7 116 256
Northwestern St. 0 2 33 64 0 6 84 213

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Christian at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Lamar, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Texas A&M Commerce at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida A&M 5 0 139 67 6 1 194 115
Jackson St. 4 2 144 118 5 3 215 202
Alabama St. 3 2 87 89 3 3 104 110
Alabama A&M 2 2 116 113 4 3 238 176
MVSU 1 3 67 100 1 6 98 204
Bethune-Cookman 0 4 79 103 1 6 131 213

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 3 1 99 74 4 3 140 155
Prairie View 3 1 111 101 3 4 127 245
Southern U. 3 3 118 95 4 3 163 113
Grambling St. 2 2 118 113 3 4 217 242
Texas Southern 1 3 112 134 2 5 174 271
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 4 48 131 1 6 90 217

___

Thursday’s Games

MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Grambling St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at Southern U., 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 4 0 108 59 7 0 227 135
Georgia St. 3 1 98 86 6 1 216 160
Old Dominion 3 1 118 106 4 3 169 178
Georgia Southern 2 1 89 97 5 2 226 170
Coastal Carolina 2 2 99 109 4 3 208 159
Marshall 1 2 74 96 4 3 191 191
Appalachian St. 1 2 86 95 3 4 227 209

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas State 2 1 101 90 5 2 268 199
Troy 2 1 79 26 5 2 186 122
South Alabama 2 1 133 41 4 3 248 136
Louisiana-Lafayette 1 2 82 88 4 3 230 195
Arkansas St. 1 2 64 101 3 4 150 246
Louisiana-Monroe 0 4 95 155 2 5 139 229
Southern Miss. 0 4 89 166 1 6 145 267

___

Thursday’s Games

South Alabama at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.

Marshall at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Southern Miss. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Marshall at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Troy at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at James Madison, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Austin Peay 2 0 70 65 5 2 262 171
Cent. Arkansas 3 0 105 65 5 2 257 176
E. Kentucky 2 0 73 57 3 4 200 251
Abilene Christian 2 1 81 92 4 3 208 191
Utah Tech 1 1 67 62 2 5 184 304
Tarleton St. 1 2 113 99 5 3 251 200
S. Utah 1 2 99 103 2 5 194 208
North Alabama 1 3 97 144 3 5 186 232
Stephen F. Austin 0 4 99 117 3 5 264 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln University (CA) at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Utah Tech at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Abilene Christian at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 6 2 287 131
Army 2 5 147 183
Uconn 1 6 144 213
Umass 1 7 183 339

___

Saturday’s Games

Uconn at Tennessee, Noon

Notre Dame at Clemson, TBA

Air Force vs. Army at Denver, 2:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Umass at Army, Noon

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 1 5 123 122

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Lincoln University (CA) at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

