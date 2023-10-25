FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 3 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 3 0 101 72 6 1 215 136 SMU 3 0 120 26 5 2 255 102 UTSA 3 0 126 64 4 3 203 176 Memphis 2 1 94 76 5 2 249 159 Rice 2 1 95 69 4 3 238 192 FAU 2 1 86 67 3 4 169 175 South Florida 2 2 135 171 4 4 224 274 Navy 2 2 95 96 3 4 128 155 North Texas 1 2 97 76 3 4 242 248 Tulsa 1 2 75 88 3 4 166 218 Charlotte 1 2 26 55 2 5 102 159 UAB 1 3 120 156 2 6 232 301 Temple 0 4 74 197 2 6 153 304 East Carolina 0 3 34 65 1 6 122 169

___

Saturday’s Games

Navy at Temple, 2 p.m.

UTSA at North Texas, 3 p.m.

South Florida at Memphis, 3 p.m.

FAU at UAB, 3 p.m.

Tulane at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

SMU at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

FAU at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Tulsa at SMU, Noon

Memphis at North Texas, 3 p.m.

East Carolina at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Rice, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida St. 5 0 180 93 7 0 291 130 Louisville 3 1 129 110 6 1 239 144 North Carolina 3 1 149 93 6 1 251 157 Duke 2 1 72 48 5 2 207 97 Virginia Tech 2 1 85 73 3 4 171 173 Boston College 2 2 122 134 4 3 204 213 Georgia Tech 2 2 110 113 3 4 208 212 Clemson 2 3 99 113 4 3 213 144 Miami 1 2 79 84 5 2 254 134 NC State 1 2 37 58 4 3 178 165 Virginia 1 2 76 78 2 5 165 218 Wake Forest 1 3 62 94 4 3 162 155 Pittsburgh 1 3 100 121 2 5 172 172 Syracuse 0 3 24 112 4 3 201 155

___

Thursday’s Games

Wake Forest at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston College at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at North Carolina, Noon

Florida St. at Pittsburgh, TBA

Notre Dame at Clemson, TBA

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at NC State, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Florida St. at Wake Forest, Noon

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

Clemson at NC State, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 4 0 135 85 7 0 302 113 Texas 3 1 139 78 6 1 241 122 Kansas St. 3 1 144 84 5 2 258 127 Oklahoma St. 3 1 143 121 5 2 204 182 Iowa St. 3 1 111 101 4 3 161 140 BYU 2 2 100 123 5 2 193 170 Kansas 2 2 135 128 5 2 248 192 West Virginia 2 2 117 123 4 3 205 184 Baylor 2 2 88 141 3 4 162 210 TCU 2 3 118 116 4 4 235 184 Texas Tech 2 3 136 127 3 5 240 203 Houston 1 3 106 155 3 4 202 219 UCF 0 4 117 162 3 4 239 198 Cincinnati 0 4 72 117 2 5 189 182

___

Thursday’s Games

TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. at Texas, TBA

Kansas at Iowa St., TBA

Houston at Baylor, TBA

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., TBA

BYU at West Virginia, TBA

UCF at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Houston at Kansas St., Noon

West Virginia at UCF, Noon

Oklahoma at Kansas, Noon

BYU at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 4 0 179 71 6 1 315 131 Montana 3 1 96 92 6 1 191 135 Idaho 3 1 143 100 5 2 235 154 Idaho St. 3 1 135 114 3 4 208 269 Sacramento St. 2 2 109 121 5 2 211 174 UC Davis 2 2 95 87 4 3 173 173 E. Washington 2 2 135 133 3 4 216 231 Portland St. 2 2 150 118 3 4 265 230 N. Arizona 2 2 106 100 2 5 167 225 Cal Poly 1 4 91 208 3 5 162 297 Weber St. 1 4 77 136 3 5 153 194 N. Colorado 0 4 72 108 0 7 111 245

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Portland St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

N. Colorado at Montana, 3 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Portland St., 4 p.m.

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 3 0 65 37 6 1 213 144 SE Missouri 3 0 108 38 3 4 204 188 Tennessee St. 1 1 37 45 5 2 169 152 Bryant 1 1 67 49 3 4 169 194 Charleston Southern 1 1 24 27 3 4 95 205 Gardner-Webb 1 1 56 43 3 4 163 232 E. Illinois 1 2 80 87 5 3 186 176 Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 2 40 69 3 4 187 218 Robert Morris 0 2 40 74 2 5 162 220 Tennessee Tech 0 2 3 51 2 5 75 186

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Tennessee Tech at Robert Morris, Noon

UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.

Bryant at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 5 0 229 31 8 0 325 47 Ohio St. 4 0 121 39 7 0 236 70 Penn St. 3 1 114 46 6 1 278 68 Rutgers 3 2 102 100 6 2 225 126 Maryland 2 2 116 90 5 2 234 130 Indiana 0 4 41 150 2 5 125 205 Michigan St. 0 4 49 133 2 5 132 195

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wisconsin 3 1 93 66 5 2 188 128 Iowa 3 2 71 79 6 2 156 116 Minnesota 2 2 69 109 4 3 142 170 Nebraska 2 2 54 74 4 3 131 135 Northwestern 1 3 66 116 3 4 141 181 Purdue 1 3 82 118 2 5 161 209 Illinois 1 4 87 143 3 5 163 222

___

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska at Michigan St., Noon

Wisconsin at Indiana, Noon

Ohio St. at Rutgers, Noon

Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Iowa at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Indiana at Penn St., Noon

Maryland at Northwestern, Noon

Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 4 0 134 47 6 1 226 141 Richmond 4 1 133 108 5 3 195 176 Elon 4 1 97 80 4 4 164 185 Villanova 3 1 103 54 5 2 197 131 Albany (NY) 3 1 121 75 5 3 215 157 Campbell 3 2 157 148 4 3 261 204 New Hampshire 2 2 159 128 4 3 276 197 William & Mary 2 2 92 75 4 3 143 115 Monmouth (NJ) 2 2 160 106 3 4 249 183 Towson 2 2 128 141 3 4 168 210 Rhode Island 2 3 105 125 4 4 223 223 Hampton 1 3 71 152 3 4 164 248 Maine 1 4 135 166 2 6 178 237 NC A&T 0 4 33 118 1 6 83 209 Stony Brook 0 5 88 193 0 7 102 250

___

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at North Carolina, Noon

Towson at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Maine, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Villanova at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Elon at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Towson, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Villanova, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 6 0 207 116 8 0 296 167 Jacksonville St. 4 1 130 120 6 2 216 153 New Mexico St. 4 1 133 94 6 3 265 193 W. Kentucky 2 2 112 100 4 4 239 236 Louisiana Tech 2 3 121 120 3 6 237 247 Middle Tennessee 1 3 106 141 2 6 190 265 UTEP 1 3 58 83 2 6 131 211 FIU 1 4 87 148 4 4 171 216 Sam Houston St. 0 4 84 116 0 7 94 181

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at South Carolina, Noon

Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

New Mexico St. 27, Louisiana Tech 24

Liberty 42, W. Kentucky 29

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 2 1 89 75 5 1 220 123 Penn 2 1 67 57 5 1 166 123 Cornell 2 1 82 76 3 3 143 152 Dartmouth 2 1 67 60 3 3 132 128 Princeton 2 1 58 49 3 3 103 89 Brown 1 2 73 97 3 3 174 176 Yale 1 2 69 74 3 3 169 129 Columbia 0 3 33 50 2 4 82 74

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Brown, Noon

Harvard at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Columbia at Yale, Noon

Princeton at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 3 1 101 45 6 2 238 155 Ohio 3 1 113 64 6 2 180 111 Buffalo 3 1 88 53 3 5 207 231 Bowling Green 2 2 72 93 4 4 178 200 Akron 0 4 48 126 1 7 123 235 Kent St. 0 4 40 117 1 7 100 264

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 4 0 118 87 7 1 279 161 N. Illinois 3 1 131 75 4 4 194 170 Cent. Michigan 2 2 73 94 4 4 176 238 E. Michigan 2 2 88 70 4 4 146 156 Ball St. 1 3 64 96 2 6 129 232 W. Michigan 1 3 111 127 2 6 191 274

___

Tuesday’s Games

N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Akron, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 1 0 16 10 6 1 228 180 Howard 1 0 27 23 3 4 211 191 SC State 1 0 35 7 3 4 152 160 Norfolk St. 0 1 23 27 2 5 151 190 Morgan St. 0 1 10 16 1 5 78 138 Delaware St. 0 1 7 35 1 6 136 275

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at SC State, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

SC State at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Howard at Delaware St., Noon

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 4 0 140 58 7 0 275 88 South Dakota 4 0 113 60 6 1 182 101 N. Iowa 3 1 104 102 4 3 171 183 N. Dakota St. 2 2 133 90 5 2 261 138 S. Illinois 2 2 73 74 5 2 162 133 Illinois St. 2 2 137 106 4 3 239 137 North Dakota 2 2 119 103 4 3 229 174 Youngstown St. 2 2 144 119 4 3 251 192 Missouri St. 2 2 106 102 3 4 213 202 Murray St. 1 3 67 121 2 5 122 222 Indiana St. 0 4 58 118 0 7 72 231 W. Illinois 0 4 42 183 0 7 120 321

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

North Dakota at Murray St., 2 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

W. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 4 0 167 78 7 0 239 94 UNLV 3 0 114 70 6 1 250 184 Fresno St. 2 1 83 65 6 1 238 141 Wyoming 2 1 86 79 5 2 184 179 Boise St. 2 1 99 89 3 4 208 216 San Jose St. 2 2 141 125 3 5 262 247 Colorado St. 1 2 78 99 3 4 209 235 New Mexico 1 2 92 108 3 4 209 228 Nevada 1 2 42 72 1 6 110 237 San Diego St. 1 3 82 123 3 5 157 225 Utah St. 1 3 118 142 3 5 282 272 Hawaii 0 3 75 127 2 6 188 291

___

Friday’s Games

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force vs. Army at Denver, 2:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Nevada, 4 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Utah St. at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Wyoming at Boise St., 5:30 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

San Jose St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 3 0 113 83 4 3 203 255 Merrimack 3 1 128 71 4 3 204 127 Stonehill 2 2 99 109 3 4 139 224 St. Francis (Pa.) 2 2 115 92 2 5 167 200 Wagner 2 2 57 85 2 5 76 207 CCSU 1 2 67 80 3 4 192 204 LIU Brooklyn 1 2 51 83 1 6 91 185 Sacred Heart 1 4 86 113 1 7 113 190

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Sacred Heart, Noon

Duquesne at Wagner, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Merrimack at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

LIU Brooklyn at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Duquesne at Sacred Heart, Noon

Stonehill at Wagner, Noon

Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington 4 0 141 96 7 0 281 132 Southern Cal 4 1 221 154 6 2 363 244 Oregon 3 1 155 72 6 1 329 119 Oregon St. 3 1 144 109 6 1 267 142 Utah 3 1 89 74 6 1 164 105 UCLA 2 2 98 74 5 2 219 104 Arizona 2 2 130 100 4 3 223 144 Colorado 1 3 117 160 4 3 241 251 Washington St. 1 3 85 142 4 3 230 209 California 1 3 110 166 3 4 209 218 Stanford 1 4 89 204 2 5 149 258 Arizona St. 0 4 80 108 1 6 119 185

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at Utah, 2 p.m.

California at Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

Washington at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Oregon St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Oregon at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 4 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lafayette 2 0 94 57 6 1 184 145 Holy Cross 2 1 137 72 4 3 284 185 Georgetown 2 1 63 59 4 4 198 171 Fordham 1 1 62 63 5 2 231 157 Colgate 1 1 35 65 3 4 122 241 Lehigh 1 2 69 73 2 6 137 229 Bucknell 0 3 67 138 2 5 133 239

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Lehigh, Noon

Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Lafayette at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 4 0 181 108 5 2 303 159 Drake 4 0 113 64 4 3 151 216 St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 1 131 110 5 3 180 205 Marist 4 1 140 129 4 3 147 194 Butler 3 2 135 97 5 3 243 166 Morehead St. 2 2 92 79 3 4 151 204 Presbyterian 1 3 71 91 3 4 152 169 Stetson 1 3 76 124 3 4 168 242 San Diego 1 3 109 135 1 6 152 213 Dayton 0 5 73 148 2 6 187 233 Valparaiso 0 4 86 122 1 6 134 213

___

Saturday’s Games

Drake at Marist, Noon

San Diego at Presbyterian, Noon

Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Butler at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

Dayton at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Valparaiso at Butler, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Drake, 1 p.m.

Marist at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Presbyterian at Davidson, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 4 0 139 67 7 0 281 98 Missouri 3 1 149 103 7 1 271 186 Florida 3 1 122 102 5 2 204 140 Kentucky 2 2 112 131 5 2 219 165 Tennessee 2 2 97 96 5 2 221 136 South Carolina 1 4 122 170 2 5 186 222 Vanderbilt 0 4 83 158 2 6 222 275

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 5 0 148 88 7 1 245 132 LSU 4 1 221 157 6 2 379 212 Mississippi 3 1 120 114 6 1 278 164 Texas A&M 2 2 94 78 4 3 226 139 Mississippi St. 1 3 68 121 4 3 188 180 Auburn 0 4 69 130 3 4 187 167 Arkansas 0 5 97 126 2 6 212 183

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M at Mississippi, Noon

Arkansas at Florida, Noon

Uconn at Tennessee, Noon

Jacksonville St. at South Carolina, Noon

Missouri at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

South Carolina at Texas A&M, Noon

Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Furman 4 0 122 66 6 1 219 151 Chattanooga 5 1 224 105 6 2 278 166 W. Carolina 3 1 148 100 5 2 265 201 Mercer 3 2 117 86 5 3 189 188 Samford 3 3 152 156 4 4 234 215 VMI 2 2 51 92 3 4 83 165 ETSU 1 3 78 110 2 5 126 222 The Citadel 0 4 44 142 0 7 61 263 Wofford 0 5 64 143 0 8 97 234

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Furman at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wofford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 3 0 96 61 6 1 242 119 Lamar 3 0 78 56 4 3 153 157 Nicholls 3 0 96 24 3 3 133 139 Houston Christian 1 2 60 78 3 4 185 196 Texas A&M Commerce 1 2 59 65 1 6 111 213 SE Louisiana 1 3 106 117 1 7 172 254 McNeese St. 0 3 44 107 0 7 116 256 Northwestern St. 0 2 33 64 0 6 84 213

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Christian at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Lamar, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Texas A&M Commerce at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 5 0 139 67 6 1 194 115 Jackson St. 4 2 144 118 5 3 215 202 Alabama St. 3 2 87 89 3 3 104 110 Alabama A&M 2 2 116 113 4 3 238 176 MVSU 1 3 67 100 1 6 98 204 Bethune-Cookman 0 4 79 103 1 6 131 213

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 3 1 99 74 4 3 140 155 Prairie View 3 1 111 101 3 4 127 245 Southern U. 3 3 118 95 4 3 163 113 Grambling St. 2 2 118 113 3 4 217 242 Texas Southern 1 3 112 134 2 5 174 271 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 4 48 131 1 6 90 217

___

Thursday’s Games

MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Grambling St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at Southern U., 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 4 0 108 59 7 0 227 135 Georgia St. 3 1 98 86 6 1 216 160 Old Dominion 3 1 118 106 4 3 169 178 Georgia Southern 2 1 89 97 5 2 226 170 Coastal Carolina 2 2 99 109 4 3 208 159 Marshall 1 2 74 96 4 3 191 191 Appalachian St. 1 2 86 95 3 4 227 209

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas State 2 1 101 90 5 2 268 199 Troy 2 1 79 26 5 2 186 122 South Alabama 2 1 133 41 4 3 248 136 Louisiana-Lafayette 1 2 82 88 4 3 230 195 Arkansas St. 1 2 64 101 3 4 150 246 Louisiana-Monroe 0 4 95 155 2 5 139 229 Southern Miss. 0 4 89 166 1 6 145 267

___

Thursday’s Games

South Alabama at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.

Marshall at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Southern Miss. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Marshall at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Troy at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at James Madison, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 2 0 70 65 5 2 262 171 Cent. Arkansas 3 0 105 65 5 2 257 176 E. Kentucky 2 0 73 57 3 4 200 251 Abilene Christian 2 1 81 92 4 3 208 191 Utah Tech 1 1 67 62 2 5 184 304 Tarleton St. 1 2 113 99 5 3 251 200 S. Utah 1 2 99 103 2 5 194 208 North Alabama 1 3 97 144 3 5 186 232 Stephen F. Austin 0 4 99 117 3 5 264 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln University (CA) at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Utah Tech at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Abilene Christian at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 6 2 287 131 Army 2 5 147 183 Uconn 1 6 144 213 Umass 1 7 183 339

___

Saturday’s Games

Uconn at Tennessee, Noon

Notre Dame at Clemson, TBA

Air Force vs. Army at Denver, 2:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Umass at Army, Noon

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 1 5 123 122

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Lincoln University (CA) at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

