Saturday’s Scores

|Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball Championships
|Division I
|Region 3
Lancaster 2, Powell Olentangy Liberty 0
Marysville 8, Ashville Teays Valley 7, 8 innings
|Division II
|Region 6
Maumee 5, Tontogany Otsego 1
Bryan 7, Napoleon 0
|Region 7
Plain City Jonathan Alder 5, Carroll Bloom-Carroll 2
|Region 8
Granville 4, Newark Licking Valley 2
|Division III
|Region 10
Oak Harbor 6, Defiance Tinora 1
|Division IV
|Region 15
Mechanicsburg 2, Danville 0
|Region 16
Ft. Loramie 15, Covington 7
