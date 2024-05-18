Saturday’s Scores

Girls Softball OHSAA Softball Championships Division I Region 3 Lancaster 2, Powell Olentangy Liberty 0 Marysville 8, Ashville Teays Valley…

Girls Softball OHSAA Softball Championships Division I Region 3

Lancaster 2, Powell Olentangy Liberty 0

Marysville 8, Ashville Teays Valley 7, 8 innings

Division II Region 6

Maumee 5, Tontogany Otsego 1

Bryan 7, Napoleon 0

Region 7

Plain City Jonathan Alder 5, Carroll Bloom-Carroll 2

Region 8

Granville 4, Newark Licking Valley 2

Division III Region 10

Oak Harbor 6, Defiance Tinora 1

Division IV Region 15

Mechanicsburg 2, Danville 0

Region 16

Ft. Loramie 15, Covington 7

