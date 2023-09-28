Scotland urged to stay focused as points add up against Romania at the Rugby World Cup

LILLE, France (AP) — Scotland has been urged to stay focused as the points are expected to pile up against…

LILLE, France (AP) — Scotland has been urged to stay focused as the points are expected to pile up against a weak Romania in their Rugby World Cup match on Saturday.

As expected before the tournament, Romania has been disappointing in heavy defeats to No. 1-ranked Ireland by 82-8 and to No. 2 South Africa by 76-0, when rain kept that score down.

Scotland has made 13 changes after beating Tonga 45-17 last Sunday to rest front-line players in anticipation of a winner-takes-all Pool B match with Ireland next week for a place in the quarterfinals.

Only center Chris Harris and wing Kyle Steyn have been retained by Scotland in a starting XV to be captained by lock Grant Gilchrist.

Scotland should secure the four-tries bonus point in the first half and rock on, but coach Gregor Townsend has warned his side to stay on task and not loosen up.

“It will be a different game to what most of these players are used to,” he said on Thursday. “Sometimes we will have a lot of ball and sometimes we will make mistakes. The important thing is focusing on each moment and playing as a team.”

For many of the Scots, this will be their one big run in the Rugby World Cup, and they are straining at the leash.

“This will be a team full of energy,” Gilchrist said. “The important thing for us is that we play as a team and don’t go individual. It’s very easy when you have got loads of energy and excitement around playing and you see opportunities, you try to take them too early.

“We’ve talked about being patient, making sure that we support each other. All we’re asking is for the guys to go out there and do their job this weekend.

“We’re not expecting guys who have maybe not played for a few weeks to go out there and try to be something they’re not. Just be the best players within themselves, play to our systems, play as a team. That’s been the messaging this week and what will be the most important thing about our performance.”

Tighthead prop Javan Sebastian has received his first test start and will make his Rugby World Cup debut along with flanker Luke Crosbie and former Ireland Under-20s flyhalf Ben Healy. Hooker Johnny Matthews could make his Scotland debut off the bench.

Former British and Irish Lion flanker Hamish Watson will play his first match in nearly two months.

Romania also made wholesale changes — 10 — with its last pool match against Tonga in mind for a shot at a win.

Only captain No. 8 Cristian Chirica, lock Adrian Motoc, scrumhalf Gabriel Rupanu, outside center Jason Tomane and fullback Marius Simionescu were retained from the South Africa loss on Sept. 17.

That was time enough for Chirica to recover from an abdominal muscle strain, but three others suffered tournament-ending injuries: Flyhalf Hinckley Vaovasa (left shoulder), center Taylor Gontineac (right shoulder) and fullback Gabriel Pop (oblique muscle).

Alin Conache, a scrumhalf, will start at flyhalf for the first time in his eighth test, and the wings, former Tonga Sevens player Taliauli Sikuea and Tonga-born Sioeli Lama, will make their Rugby World Cup debuts.

The reserves include 38-year-old scrumhalf Florin Surugiu, who made his Oaks debut in 2008 and played Scotland in the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Lineups:

Scotland: Ollie Smith, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Cameron Redpath, Kyle Steyn, Ben Healy, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Luke Crosbie, Grant Gilchrist (captain), Sam Skinner, Javan Sebastain, Ewan Ashman, Jamie Bhatti. Reserves: Johnny Matthews, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, George Horne, Blair Kinghorn, Huw Jones.

Romania: Marius Simionescu, Sioeli Lama, Jason Tomane, Fonovai Tangimana, Taliauli Sikuea, Alin Conache, Gabriel Rupanu; Cristian Chirica (captain), Dragos Ser, Florian Rosu, Stefan Iancu, Adrian Motoc, Gheorghe Gajion, Robert Irimescu, Alexandru Savin. Reserves: Florin Bardasu, Iulian Hartig, Costel Burtila, Marius Iftimiciuc, Damian Stratila, Florin Surugiu, Tudor Boldor, Nicholas Onutu.

