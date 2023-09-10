NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Results

Sunday At Kansas Speedway Kansas City, Kan. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (5) Tyler Reddick, Toyota,…

Sunday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 268 laps, 51 points.

2. (14) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 268, 48.

3. (19) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 268, 39.

4. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 268, 43.

5. (11) Joey Logano, Ford, 268, 35.

6. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 268, 41.

7. (35) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 268, 30.

8. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 268, 38.

9. (12) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 268, 41.

10. (23) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 268, 27.

11. (20) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 268, 34.

12. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 268, 35.

13. (6) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 268, 31.

14. (36) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 268, 23.

15. (9) William Byron, Chevrolet, 268, 22.

16. (15) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 268, 21.

17. (25) Aric Almirola, Ford, 268, 20.

18. (28) Ryan Preece, Ford, 268, 19.

19. (26) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 268, 18.

20. (21) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 268, 0.

21. (30) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 268, 16.

22. (24) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 268, 15.

23. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 268, 14.

24. (27) Cole Custer, Ford, 268, 0.

25. (32) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 267, 12.

26. (7) Michael McDowell, Ford, 267, 11.

27. (13) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 12.

28. (33) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 9.

29. (34) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 266, 0.

30. (22) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 266, 7.

31. (18) Austin Cindric, Ford, 266, 6.

32. (10) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 264, 14.

33. (8) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 259, 4.

34. (31) JJ Yeley, Ford, dvp, 212, 0.

35. (29) Harrison Burton, Ford, dvp, 175, 2.

36. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, accident, 3, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 125.213 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 12 minutes, 38 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.327 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 45 laps.

Lead Changes: 19 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Bell 0-9; K.Larson 10-39; A.Almirola 40-42; K.Larson 43-66; B.Wallace 67-69; K.Larson 70-109; J.Yeley 110; K.Larson 111-114; C.Elliott 115-131; K.Larson 132; C.Elliott 133-162; B.Keselowski 163-171; D.Hamlin 172; B.Keselowski 173-186; D.Hamlin 187-215; C.Bell 216-221; D.Suárez 222-230; D.Hamlin 231-263; D.Suárez 264-266; T.Reddick 267-268

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 5 times for 99 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 63 laps; C.Elliott, 2 times for 47 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 23 laps; C.Bell, 2 times for 15 laps; D.Suárez, 2 times for 12 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 3 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 3 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 2 laps; J.Yeley, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: W.Byron, 5; K.Larson, 3; C.Buescher, 3; M.Truex, 3; K.Busch, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; T.Reddick, 1; R.Blaney, 1; R.Chastain, 1; J.Logano, 1; C.Bell, 1; R.Stenhouse, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 2075; 2. K.Larson, 2074; 3. T.Reddick, 2060; 4. C.Buescher, 2057; 5. D.Hamlin, 2057; 6. M.Truex, 2055; 7. K.Busch, 2050; 8. B.Keselowski, 2048; 9. R.Blaney, 2046; 10. R.Chastain, 2043; 11. J.Logano, 2033; 12. C.Bell, 2031; 13. B.Wallace, 2030; 14. K.Harvick, 2029; 15. R.Stenhouse, 2027; 16. M.McDowell, 2012.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.