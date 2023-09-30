Daniel gets first major league win as Angels beat A’s 5-1 in Oakland’s 111th loss

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Davis Daniel pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league win, helping the Los Angeles…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Davis Daniel pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league win, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Oakland 5-1 on Friday night and sending the Athletics to their 111th loss.

Chase Silseth returned from a concussion to make his first start since Aug. 26 and allowed one run and two hits in four innings. He had been sidelined since he was hit by an errant throw from first baseman Trey Cabbage.

“It was kind of tough because the body felt good for over a month, but the head was an issue and I didn’t want to take any chances,” Silseth said. “It was unfortunate, but I made the best of it and I just wanted to fight and get out there one more time this year and I did and I’m happy about it.”

Daniel (1-1), a 26-year-old right-hander who made his major league debut on Sept. 7, completed the four-hitter. He struck out two and walked one in his third big league appearance.

“Strikes, location, a lot of life on that fastball,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said. “You can pitch with that pitch. move it around, spot it and get major league hitters out. That was a really impressive five innings.”

Mickey Moniak, who had been out since Sept. 5 with left back tightness, hit a two-run homer in the fifth off Ken Waldichuk (4-9).

Moniak said he did not face a pitcher once while he was on the IL. He still singled in the third inning before hitting his home run.

“The wise words in ‘Sandlot:’ ‘You’re thinking too much, Smalls,’” Moniak said. “ I think that’s a true statement, even if it’s in a movie. The more you can take the overthinking out of the game and just let your abilities do the rest, it will only be beneficial.”

David Fletcher and Nolan Schanuel had RBI singles in the fourth, and the Angels got another run when left fielder JJ Bleday bobbled Schanuel’s hit and then hooked his throw wide of third for a double error.

Oakland (49-111) is on a 3-12 skid and has the most losses in the major leagues since Detroit went 47-114 in 2019.

Waldichuk gave up five runs — four earned — seven hits and three walks in five innings. His average fastball velocity of 91.7 mph was down 1.7 mph from his season average,

“Somewhat concerning,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “He said he felt great. Overall, with what he had and what he went out there with, he battled.”

Los Angeles won for the fourth time in 15 games.

Brent Rooker had an RBI double for the A’s.

BASE JUMPING

Schanuel’s walk in the third inning extended his on-base streak to 28 games at the start of his career, the fourth-longest streak in major league history behind Alvin Davis (47 in 1984), Truck Hannah (38 in 1918) and Enos Slaughter (29 in 1938).

TRAINERS ROOM

Angels: Schanuel was back in the lineup after missing two games with a bruised left knee bruise sustained when he fouled a ball Monday against Texas.

UP NEXT

A’s RHP Joe Boyle (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his third big league start Saturday. Angels LHP Kenny Rosenberg (2-2, 4.50) will start Saturday or follow an opener.

