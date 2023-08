South Africa 3, Italy 2

Italy 1 1 — 2 South Africa 1 2 — 3 First Half_1, Italy, Caruso, (penalty kick), 11th minute; 2,…

Italy 1 1 — 2 South Africa 1 2 — 3

First Half_1, Italy, Caruso, (penalty kick), 11th minute; 2, South Africa, Orsi, 32nd.

Second Half_3, South Africa, Magaia, (Kgatlana), 67th; 4, Italy, Caruso, (Girelli), 74th; 5, South Africa, Kgatlana, (Magaia), 90th+2.

Goalies_Italy, Francesca Durante, Laura Giuliani, Rachele Baldi; South Africa, Kaylin Swart, Andile Dlamini, Kebotseng Moletsane.

Yellow Cards_None.

Referee_Maria Carvajal. Assistant Referees_Leslie Vasquez, Monica Amboya, Nicolas Gallo Barragan. 4th Official_Myriam Marcotte.

