FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charlotte 0 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 FAU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Memphis 0 0 0 0 0 0 Navy 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 42 North Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulane 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 UAB 0 0 0 0 0 0 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 42, Navy 3

Thursday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

NC A&T at UAB, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at SMU, Noon

East Carolina at Michigan, Noon

Akron at Temple, 2 p.m.

South Florida at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

California at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at FAU, 6 p.m.

SC State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Memphis, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Houston, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Mississippi at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Wagner at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Washington, 5 p.m.

UAB at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

SMU at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

Ohio at FAU, 6 p.m.

North Texas at FIU, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Houston at Rice, 7 p.m.

Temple at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 Clemson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duke 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Elon at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

NC State at Uconn, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Miami, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Illinois at Boston College, Noon

Tennessee vs. Virginia at Nashville, Tenn., Noon

Wofford at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

South Carolina vs. North Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida St. vs. LSU at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Clemson at Duke, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Murray St. at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest, 11 a.m.

Holy Cross at Boston College, Noon

Purdue at Virginia Tech, Noon

Notre Dame at NC State, Noon

James Madison at Virginia, Noon

SC State at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2:15 p.m.

Texas A&M at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 5:15 p.m.

Lafayette at Duke, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 TCU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCF 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Kent St. at UCF, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Missouri St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at TCU, Noon

Arkansas St. at Oklahoma, Noon

N. Iowa at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Texas State at Baylor, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

UTSA at Houston, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

Illinois at Kansas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Utah at Baylor, Noon

Troy at Kansas St., Noon

S. Utah at BYU, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

SMU at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

UCF at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Texas at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Houston at Rice, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

Cent. Washington at Weber St., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Lamar, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Texas A&M Commerce, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Butler at Montana, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Oregon, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. vs. E. Washington at Minneapolis, 3:30 p.m.

San Diego at Cal Poly, 6 p.m.

Utah Tech at Montana St., 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Cal Poly at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Idaho at Nevada, 7 p.m.

Idaho St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Montana at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

UC Davis at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Fresno St., 9 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

North Greenville at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

E. Illinois at Indiana St., 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Furman, 7 p.m.

Wis.-Stevens Pt at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Air Force, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Bryant at UNLV, 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Georgia, 6 p.m.

SE Missouri at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

E. Illinois at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2:15 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Bryant, 6 p.m.

Elon at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

East Carolina at Michigan, Noon

Utah St. at Iowa, Noon

Fresno St. at Purdue, Noon

Buffalo at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Towson at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Northwestern at Rutgers, Noon

Friday, Sept. 8

Indiana St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Kansas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Purdue at Virginia Tech, Noon

Delaware at Penn St., Noon

Youngstown St. at Ohio St., Noon

Nebraska at Colorado, Noon

Richmond at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

UTEP at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Temple at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 13 Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Albany (NY) 34, Fordham 13

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Elon at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at UAB, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at Lehigh, Noon

New Hampshire at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Hampton vs. Grambling St. at Harrison, N.J., 3 p.m.

Towson at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at FAU, 6 p.m.

Maine at FIU, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

Stony Brook at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Delaware at Penn St., Noon

New Hampshire at Cent. Michigan, 1:30 p.m.

Campbell at The Citadel, 3 p.m.

Richmond at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Maine at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Wofford at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Towson, 6 p.m.

Elon at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

NC Central at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Albany (NY) at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 1 0 17 14 1 0 17 14 Louisiana Tech 1 0 22 17 1 0 22 17 FIU 0 1 17 22 0 1 17 22 Liberty 0 0 0 0 0 0 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 30 41 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 UTEP 0 1 14 17 0 1 14 17 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 17, UTEP 14

Umass 41, New Mexico St. 30

Louisiana Tech 22, FIU 17

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at SMU, Noon

Bowling Green at Liberty, Noon

ETSU at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

South Florida at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Maine at FIU, 6:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Incarnate Word at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

UTEP at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Liberty, 6 p.m.

North Texas at FIU, 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. vs. Air Force at Houston, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 20

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. 20, Ohio 13

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at UCF, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Howard at E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Miami, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn at Ohio, Noon

Bowling Green at Liberty, Noon

N. Illinois at Boston College, Noon

Ball St. at Kentucky, Noon

Akron at Temple, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Ball St. at Georgia, Noon

New Hampshire at Cent. Michigan, 1:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Ohio at FAU, 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at Akron, 6 p.m.

Fordham at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 37

___

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. 37, SC State 7

Friday’s Games

Howard at E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bowie St. at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Winston-Salem at NC Central, 4 p.m.

SC State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Delaware St. at Army, Noon

SC State at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at Akron, 6 p.m.

NC Central at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Morehouse at Howard, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Illinois at Indiana St., 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Youngstown St., 7:30 p.m.

W. Oregon at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

South Dakota at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Missouri St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dayton at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. vs. E. Washington at Minneapolis, 3:30 p.m.

Drake at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Presbyterian at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Murray St. at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

Indiana St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Youngstown St. at Ohio St., Noon

St. Thomas (Minn.) at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Maine at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 13 Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 35 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 56 UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. 20, Ohio 13

Vanderbilt 35, Hawaii 28

Southern Cal 56, San Jose St. 28

Friday’s Games

Stanford at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. at Iowa, Noon

Fresno St. at Purdue, Noon

Robert Morris at Air Force, 1 p.m.

Boise St. at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Bryant at UNLV, 4 p.m.

Nevada at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oregon St. at San Jose St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

UNLV at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Portland St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

UCF at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Idaho at Nevada, 7 p.m.

UCLA at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. vs. Air Force at Houston, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Fresno St., 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Albany (NY) at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Edinboro at Duquesne, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Ohio, Noon

New Hampshire at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

American International at CCSU, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

Wagner at Fordham, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Stonehill at CCSU, Noon

Sacred Heart at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Wagner at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Duquesne at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Bryant, 6 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 28 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 California 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Cal 56, San Jose St. 28

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Utah, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Stanford at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at TCU, Noon

Portland St. at Oregon, 3 p.m.

Boise St. at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

California at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Nevada at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oregon St. at San Jose St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Utah at Baylor, Noon

Nebraska at Colorado, Noon

Tulsa at Washington, 5 p.m.

Oregon at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

UC Davis at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Stanford at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Auburn at California, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 34 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Albany (NY) 34, Fordham 13

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at Lehigh, Noon

Marist at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Wagner at Fordham, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Holy Cross at Boston College, Noon

Sacred Heart at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Fordham at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

VMI at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Duke, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

W. Virginia St. at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Youngstown St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Marist at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Dayton at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Davidson at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Black Hills St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Butler at Montana, 2 p.m.

Drake at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

St. Thomas (FL) at Stetson, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Cal Poly, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Central St. (Ohio) at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Taylor at Butler, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Colorado Mesa at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Indiana Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Webber International at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Northwestern (IA) at Drake, 7 p.m.

Barton at Davidson, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 28 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt 35, Hawaii 28

Thursday’s Games

South Dakota at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Florida at Utah, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ball St. at Kentucky, Noon

Tennessee vs. Virginia at Nashville, Tenn., Noon

W. Carolina at Arkansas, 1 p.m.

Mercer at Mississippi, 2 p.m.

Umass at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Georgia, 6 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

South Carolina vs. North Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida St. vs. LSU at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest, 11 a.m.

Ball St. at Georgia, Noon

E. Kentucky at Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Mississippi at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee, 5 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Texas at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Furman at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at California, 10:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 7 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 0 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercer 17, North Alabama 7

Thursday’s Games

Shorter at Samford, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Furman, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina at Arkansas, 1 p.m.

Davidson at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at Mississippi, 2 p.m.

ETSU at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Wofford at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Samford at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Campbell at The Citadel, 3 p.m.

Carson-Newman at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

VMI at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Wofford at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Furman at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 0 0 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Lamar, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Texas A&M Commerce, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Incarnate Word at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Houston Christian at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 7 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. 37, SC State 7

Thursday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hampton vs. Grambling St. at Harrison, N.J., 3 p.m.

MVSU vs. Central St. (Ohio) at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Southern U. at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida A&M vs. Jackson St. at Miami Gardens, Fla., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Texas Southern at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Savannah St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Miles at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Lane at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marshall 0 0 0 0 0 0 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas State 0 0 0 0 0 0 Troy 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Rhode Island at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Oklahoma, Noon

Gardner-Webb at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Marshall, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Troy, 7 p.m.

Army at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Baylor, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

James Madison at Virginia, Noon

Troy at Kansas St., Noon

Texas State at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 5:15 p.m.

UAB at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Uconn at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Memphis at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 0 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 17 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercer 17, North Alabama 7

Thursday’s Games

N. Colorado at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Troy, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Utah Tech at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

S. Utah at BYU, 3 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Texas College at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Montana at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 1 0 42 3 Umass 1 0 41 30 Army 0 0 Uconn 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 42, Navy 3

Umass 41, New Mexico St. 30

Thursday’s Games

NC State at Uconn, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Army at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Notre Dame at NC State, Noon

Delaware St. at Army, Noon

Miami (Ohio) at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Uconn at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Tusculum at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Kennesaw St. at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

