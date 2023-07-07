Wimbledon Results

Friday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £16,077,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from…

Friday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £16,077,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Second Round

Christopher O’Connell, Australia, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

Holger Rune (6), Denmark, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Alex de Minaur (15), Australia, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev (19), Germany, def. Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Alexandre Muller, France, 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (31), Spain, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Nicolas Jarry (25), Chile, def. Jason Kubler, Australia, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Cameron Norrie (12), Britain, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Third Round

Hubert Hurkacz (17), Poland, def. Lorenzo Musetti (14), Italy, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner (8), Italy, def. Quentin Halys, France, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

Alexander Bublik (23), Kazakhstan, def. Maximilian Marterer, Germany, 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Roman Safiullin, Russia, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-0.

Denis Shapovalov (26), Canada, def. Liam Broady, Britain, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, 7-5.

Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, def. David Goffin, Belgium, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 6-2, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-1.

Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 6-2, 1-0, ret.

Petra Kvitova (9), Czech Republic, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-2, 6-2.

Madison Keys (25), United States, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 7-5, 6-3.

Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Irina-Camelia Begu (29), Romania, 7-5, 6-3.

Dalma Galfi, Hungary, def. Jule Niemeier, Germany, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Natalija Stevanovic, Serbia, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 7-5, 7-5.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (21), Russia, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7).

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Anhelina Kalinina (26), Ukraine, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7).

Ons Jabeur (6), Tunisia, def. Zhuoxuan Bai, China, 6-1, 6-1.

Third Round

Victoria Azarenka (19), Belarus, def. Daria Kasatkina (11), Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (18).

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Donna Vekic (20), Croatia, 6-1, 7-5.

Jessica Pegula (4), United States, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-4, 6-0.

Belinda Bencic (14), Switzerland, def. Magda Linette (23), Poland, 6-3, 6-1.

Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Petra Martic (30), Croatia, 6-2, 7-5.

Marie Bouzkova (32), Czech Republic, def. Caroline Garcia (5), France, 7-6 (0), 4-6, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Fabrice Martin, France, and Andreas Mies (8), Germany, def. Jeremy Chardy and Ugo Humbert, France, 7-5, 7-5.

Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, def. Guido Andreozzi and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (10), Germany, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 7-5, 6-3.

Nicolas Mahut, France, and Lloyd Glasspool (11), Britain, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Maxime Cressy, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (7), El Salvador, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, and Brandon Nakashima, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

David Pel, Netherlands, and Reese Stalder, United States, def. Constant Lestienne and Corentin Moutet, France, 6-3, 6-2.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, and Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-3, 7-5.

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (4), Poland, def. Mackenzie McDonald and Ben Shelton, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens, Netherlands, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (6), Australia, def. Guillermo Duran and Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8).

Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, and Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Storm Hunter, Australia, and Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-0, 6-2.

Daria Saville, Australia, and Kateryna Baindl, Ukraine, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, and Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 6-4, 7-5.

Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Ingrid Martins, Brazil, def. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, 6-0, 6-3.

Eri Hozumi, Japan, and Rebeka Masarova, Spain, def. Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato (13), Japan, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, and Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.

Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (12), Taiwan, def. Angela Kulikov and Sophie Chang, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk (15), Ukraine, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, and Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 7-5, 6-3.

Heather Watson and Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (7), Latvia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (5), United States, def. Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7).

Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Sloane Stephens and Makenna Jones, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Timea Babos, Hungary, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Giuliana Olmos (10), Mexico, 6-3, 6-4.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Anna Blinkova and Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Leylah Annie Fernandez (6), Canada, def. Alycia Parks and Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Zhu Lin, China, and Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, def. Maryna Zanevska and Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 6-4, 6-4.

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, and Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-3, 6-4.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Alicia Barnett and Julian Cash, Britain, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7).

Andrea Vavassori, Italy, and Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Ena Shibahara (8), Japan, def. Lloyd Glasspool and Jodie Anna Burrage, Britain, 6-4, 7-5.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Mate Pavic (7), Croatia, def. Miyu Kato, Japan, and Sander Gille, Belgium, 6-3, 7-5.

Katie Boulter, Britain, and Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Storm Hunter and John Peers, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Jonny O’Mara and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Xu Yifan, China, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Neal Skupski, Britain, and Desirae Krawczyk (2), United States, 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

