Wimbledon Results

Wednesday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £16,077,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from…

Wednesday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £16,077,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Grigor Dimitrov (21), Bulgaria, def. Sho Shimabukuro, Japan, 6-1, 6-2, 6-1.

Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Sebastian Ofner, Austria, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Arthur Fery, Britain, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.

Frances Tiafoe (10), United States, def. Yibing Wu, China, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-4.

Milos Raonic, Canada, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-3.

Francisco Cerundolo (18), Argentina, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Dominic Stricker, Switzerland, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Tommy Paul (16), United States, def. Shintaro Mochizuki, Japan, 7-5, 6-3, 6-1.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-0.

Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-3.

Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Sebastian Korda (22), United States, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Maxime Cressy, United States, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8), 7-6 (7).

Men’s Singles

Second Round

Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Jannik Sinner (8), Italy, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 7-5, 6-1, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 6-2, 6-3.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, def. Camila Osorio, Colombia, 6-3, 6-4.

Donna Vekic (20), Croatia, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-3.

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Lucrezia Stefanini, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, def. Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Maria Sakkari (8), Greece, 0-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (13), Brazil, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 3-6, 6-0, 6-4.

Jelena Ostapenko (17), Latvia, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-1, 6-2.

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-2, 6-4.

Barbora Krejcikova (10), Czech Republic, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-2, 7-5.

Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, def. Carol Zhao, Canada, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Natalija Stevanovic, Serbia, def. Karolina Pliskova (18), Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-3.

Alize Cornet, France, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-2, 6-2.

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Alison Riske-Amritraj, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Madison Keys (25), United States, def. Sonay Kartal, Britain, 6-0, 6-3.

Mirra Andreeva, Russia, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Petra Kvitova (9), Czech Republic, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Daria Kasatkina (11), Russia, def. Jodie Anna Burrage, Britain, 6-0, 6-2.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-2, 6-0.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.