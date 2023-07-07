Sports on TV for July 8 – 9

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, July 8
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at St. Kilda
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Essendon
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
1 p.m.
NBC — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 6, Southwick, Mass.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
4 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
5:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
8 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
BOXING
9:30 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa (Welterweights), Atlantic City, N.J.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Ottawa at Hamilton
CYCLING
6:20 a.m.
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, 125 miles, Libourne to Limoges, France
2 a.m. (Sunday)
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, 125 miles, Libourne to Limoges, France
FISHING
3 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: Day 3, Cape May, New Jersey
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Third Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
1 p.m.
CW: LIV Golf League: Second Round, Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England (Taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
1:30 p.m.
NBATV — Peach Jam: Team Ramey vs. Georgia Stars, North Augusta, S.C.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — The Run 4 Roses Classic: TBD, 2025 Aqua Championship, Louisville, Ky.
6 p.m.
ESPNU — The Run 4 Roses Classic: TBD, 2024 Aqua Championship, Louisville, Ky.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
8 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 290 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ABC — UFC 290 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
ESPN — UFC 290 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR Toronto at Detroit
4 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at Milwaukee
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at Houston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at San Diego OR LA Angels at LA Dodgers (9 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Miami vs. Boston, Las Vegas
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Dallas vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas
5 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: New York vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Detroit vs. Orlando, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Memphis vs. Chicago, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Indiana vs. Washington, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz, Las Vegas
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FOX — MLR Playoffs: San Diego vs. New England, Grand Final, Bridgeview, Ill.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro Tournament: England vs. Spain, Championship, Batumi, Georgia
7 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: Panama vs. Qatar, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas
TENNIS
8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
1 p.m.
ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m.
CNBC — USATF: Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special
2 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at New York
_____
Sunday, July 9
AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
12 p.m.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship: The Chevrolet Grand Prix, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Bowmanville, Ontario
7 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400 available at Walmart, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNEWS — AVP: Hermosa Beach Pro Series, Virginia Beach, Va.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 3: Trilogy vs. Power, Triplets vs. Tri State, 3 Headed Monsters vs. 3’s Company, Enemies vs. Bivouac, Aliens vs. Killer 3’s, Ghost Ballers vs. Killer 3’s, Brooklyn, N.Y.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Montreal at B.C.
CYCLING
7:05 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, 114 miles, Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy De Dôme, France
2 a.m. (Monday)
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, 114 miles, Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy De Dôme, France (Taped)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Final Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
1 p.m.
CW: LIV Golf League: Final Round, Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England (Taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Peach Jam U-15 Championship: TBD, North Augusta, S.C.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Peach Jam U-16 Championship: TBD, North Augusta, S.C.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Peach Jam U-17 Championship: TBD, North Augusta, S.C.
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Peach Jam 8th Grade Championship: TBD, North Augusta, S.C.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Redwoods vs. Chaos, Minneapolis
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — Texas at Washington
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR Atlanta at Tampa Bay (2 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Houston OR Atlanta at Tampa Bay (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — MLB First-Year Player Draft
MLBN — MLB First-Year Player Draft
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Toronto vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Charlotte, Las Vegas
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: New York vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Detroit vs. Houston, Las Vegas
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Boston vs. Washington, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Portland, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Denver, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Golden State, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: Guatemala vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, Cincinnati
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at York United FC
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: U.S. vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Cincinnati
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Wales, San Jose, Calif.
TENNIS
8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
1 p.m.
ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
6 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m.
CNBC — USATF: Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Connecticut
_____
