Sports on TV for July 8 – 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, July 8 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5 a.m. FS2 — AFL:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, July 8

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at St. Kilda

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Essendon

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

NBC — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 6, Southwick, Mass.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

8 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

BOXING

9:30 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa (Welterweights), Atlantic City, N.J.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Hamilton

CYCLING

6:20 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, 125 miles, Libourne to Limoges, France

2 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, 125 miles, Libourne to Limoges, France

FISHING

3 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: Day 3, Cape May, New Jersey

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Third Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.

CW: LIV Golf League: Second Round, Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Peach Jam: Team Ramey vs. Georgia Stars, North Augusta, S.C.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — The Run 4 Roses Classic: TBD, 2025 Aqua Championship, Louisville, Ky.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — The Run 4 Roses Classic: TBD, 2024 Aqua Championship, Louisville, Ky.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

8 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 290 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ABC — UFC 290 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

ESPN — UFC 290 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR Toronto at Detroit

4 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Milwaukee

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at Houston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at San Diego OR LA Angels at LA Dodgers (9 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Miami vs. Boston, Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Dallas vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: New York vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Detroit vs. Orlando, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Memphis vs. Chicago, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Indiana vs. Washington, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz, Las Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — MLR Playoffs: San Diego vs. New England, Grand Final, Bridgeview, Ill.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro Tournament: England vs. Spain, Championship, Batumi, Georgia

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: Panama vs. Qatar, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

1 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m.

CNBC — USATF: Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special

2 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at New York

_____

Sunday, July 9

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

12 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship: The Chevrolet Grand Prix, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Bowmanville, Ontario

7 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400 available at Walmart, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNEWS — AVP: Hermosa Beach Pro Series, Virginia Beach, Va.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 3: Trilogy vs. Power, Triplets vs. Tri State, 3 Headed Monsters vs. 3’s Company, Enemies vs. Bivouac, Aliens vs. Killer 3’s, Ghost Ballers vs. Killer 3’s, Brooklyn, N.Y.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Montreal at B.C.

CYCLING

7:05 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, 114 miles, Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy De Dôme, France

2 a.m. (Monday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, 114 miles, Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy De Dôme, France (Taped)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Final Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.

CW: LIV Golf League: Final Round, Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Peach Jam U-15 Championship: TBD, North Augusta, S.C.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Peach Jam U-16 Championship: TBD, North Augusta, S.C.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Peach Jam U-17 Championship: TBD, North Augusta, S.C.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Peach Jam 8th Grade Championship: TBD, North Augusta, S.C.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Redwoods vs. Chaos, Minneapolis

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Texas at Washington

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR Atlanta at Tampa Bay (2 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Houston OR Atlanta at Tampa Bay (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — MLB First-Year Player Draft

MLBN — MLB First-Year Player Draft

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Toronto vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Charlotte, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: New York vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Detroit vs. Houston, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Boston vs. Washington, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Portland, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Denver, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Golden State, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: Guatemala vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, Cincinnati

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at York United FC

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: U.S. vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Cincinnati

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Wales, San Jose, Calif.

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

1 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m.

CNBC — USATF: Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Connecticut

_____

