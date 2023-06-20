Wednesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT Wednesday, June 21 MLB Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m. Toronto at Miami, 12:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs…

All Times EDT

Wednesday, June 21

MLB

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

MLS

New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville SC at Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

WNBA

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

