Wednesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT
Wednesday, June 21
MLB
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
MLS
New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville SC at Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
WNBA
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.
