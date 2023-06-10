French Open Results

Live Radio
The Associated Press

June 10, 2023, 2:42 PM

Saturday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €23,352,500

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (4), United States, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-3, 6-1.

