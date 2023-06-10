French Open Results

Saturday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €23,352,500
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Championship
Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (4), United States, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-3, 6-1.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.