French Open Results

Saturday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €23,352,500 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at…

Saturday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €23,352,500

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (4), United States, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-3, 6-1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.