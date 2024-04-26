Brewers left-hander Wade Miley says he needs Tommy John surgery

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers left-handed pitcher Wade Miley said Friday that he needs Tommy John surgery. The 37-year-old Miley…

The 37-year-old Miley was put on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation on April 22, retroactive to April 19.

“I need a full Tommy John,” Miley said Friday before the Brewers faced the New York Yankees. “I knew it was a different pain than what I’ve been dealt with the last couple of years. It doesn’t really hurt that bad. That’s the weird part. I would just think UCL damage would be more painful.”

Miley made two starts this season, working a total of seven innings. He has a 0-1 record with a 6.43 ERA after allowing six runs, five earned. The Brewers were counting on him this season after he went 9-4 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts last season.

“I’ve got to keep my head down and move forward,” Miley said, acknowledging that he’ll need 11 to 12 months of recuperation. “I’ve still got more in the tank.”

Miley joins fellow pitchers JB Bukauskas, Taylor Clarke, DL Hall and Jakob Junis on the injured list. The Brewers already are playing the entire season without two-time All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who won’t return until 2025 after having offseason shoulder surgery.

