NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 2 (201½) Cleveland Oklahoma City 1 (208½) at NEW ORLEANS Boston 9½…

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 2 (201½) Cleveland Oklahoma City 1 (208½) at NEW ORLEANS Boston 9½ (202½) at MIAMI Denver 3½ (218) at LA LAKERS

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -172 Oakland +144 Kansas City -112 at DETROIT -104 Tampa Bay -240 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +198 at LA ANGELS -126 Minnesota +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -130 at N.Y METS +110 at MIAMI -142 Washington +120 Philadelphia -118 at SAN DIEGO +100 at SAN FRANCISCO -152 Pittsburgh +128

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -164 at TORONTO +138 at TEXAS -134 Cincinnati +114 Chicago Cubs -112 at BOSTON -104 Houston -220 at COLORADO +184 N.Y Yankees -134 at MILWAUKEE +114 at ATLANTA -184 Cleveland +154 at SEATTLE -166 Arizona +140

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Carolina -182 at N.Y ISLANDERS +150 Florida -118 at TAMPA BAY -102 at TORONTO -120 Boston +100 at VEGAS -114 Dallas -105

