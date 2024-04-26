Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 26, 2024

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ORLANDO 2 (201½) Cleveland
Oklahoma City 1 (208½) at NEW ORLEANS
Boston (202½) at MIAMI
Denver (218) at LA LAKERS

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -172 Oakland +144
Kansas City -112 at DETROIT -104
Tampa Bay -240 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +198
at LA ANGELS -126 Minnesota +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -130 at N.Y METS +110
at MIAMI -142 Washington +120
Philadelphia -118 at SAN DIEGO +100
at SAN FRANCISCO -152 Pittsburgh +128

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -164 at TORONTO +138
at TEXAS -134 Cincinnati +114
Chicago Cubs -112 at BOSTON -104
Houston -220 at COLORADO +184
N.Y Yankees -134 at MILWAUKEE +114
at ATLANTA -184 Cleveland +154
at SEATTLE -166 Arizona +140

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Carolina -182 at N.Y ISLANDERS +150
Florida -118 at TAMPA BAY -102
at TORONTO -120 Boston +100
at VEGAS -114 Dallas -105

