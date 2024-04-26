NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 2 (201½) Cleveland Oklahoma City 1 (208½) at NEW ORLEANS Boston 9½…
NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ORLANDO
|2
|(201½)
|Cleveland
|Oklahoma City
|1
|(208½)
|at NEW ORLEANS
|Boston
|9½
|(202½)
|at MIAMI
|Denver
|3½
|(218)
|at LA LAKERS
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-172
|Oakland
|+144
|Kansas City
|-112
|at DETROIT
|-104
|Tampa Bay
|-240
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+198
|at LA ANGELS
|-126
|Minnesota
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-130
|at N.Y METS
|+110
|at MIAMI
|-142
|Washington
|+120
|Philadelphia
|-118
|at SAN DIEGO
|+100
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-152
|Pittsburgh
|+128
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-164
|at TORONTO
|+138
|at TEXAS
|-134
|Cincinnati
|+114
|Chicago Cubs
|-112
|at BOSTON
|-104
|Houston
|-220
|at COLORADO
|+184
|N.Y Yankees
|-134
|at MILWAUKEE
|+114
|at ATLANTA
|-184
|Cleveland
|+154
|at SEATTLE
|-166
|Arizona
|+140
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|-182
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|+150
|Florida
|-118
|at TAMPA BAY
|-102
|at TORONTO
|-120
|Boston
|+100
|at VEGAS
|-114
|Dallas
|-105
