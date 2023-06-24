Live Radio
Home » Sports » DICK'S Sporting Goods Open…

DICK’S Sporting Goods Open Tour Scores

The Associated Press

June 24, 2023, 1:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday

At En-Joie GC

Endicott, N.Y.

Purse: $2.1 million

Yardage: 6,994; Par: 72

Second Round

Ernie Els 67-65—132
Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-64—132
Brett Quigley 68-64—132
Joe Durant 64-69—133
Padraig Harrington 69-66—135
Thongchai Jaidee 69-66—135
Tim Herron 68-68—136
John Huston 69-67—136
Dicky Pride 68-68—136
Shane Bertsch 71-66—137
Darren Clarke 68-69—137
Richard Green 68-69—137
Vijay Singh 68-69—137
Kevin Sutherland 69-68—137
Michael Allen 71-67—138
Bernhard Langer 70-68—138
Timothy O’Neal 69-69—138
Rod Pampling 69-69—138
Ken Tanigawa 70-68—138
K.J. Choi 70-69—139
Retief Goosen 73-66—139
Lee Janzen 70-69—139
Rob Labritz 70-69—139
Paul Stankowski 70-69—139
Esteban Toledo 71-68—139
Billy Andrade 70-70—140
Michael Bradley 71-69—140
Paul Broadhurst 68-72—140
Glen Day 71-69—140
Shaun Micheel 69-71—140
Jason Schultz 67-73—140
Wes Short 72-68—140
David Branshaw 72-69—141
Marco Dawson 70-71—141
Ken Duke 68-73—141
Carlos Franco 71-70—141
Mario Tiziani 74-67—141
Y.E. Yang 72-69—141
Chris DiMarco 70-72—142
Scott Dunlap 72-70—142
Rocco Mediate 72-70—142
Duffy Waldorf 73-69—142
Brian Cooper 71-72—143
Paul Goydos 70-73—143
Brad Adamonis 74-70—144
Tim Ailes 72-72—144
Mike Goodes 71-73—144
Len Mattiace 73-71—144
Alan McLean 74-70—144
John Senden 72-72—144
Woody Austin 73-72—145
Jason Bohn 76-69—145
Tom Gillis 70-75—145
Jonathan Kaye 75-70—145
Skip Kendall 72-73—145
Jeff Maggert 72-73—145
Billy Mayfair 72-73—145
Scott McCarron 74-71—145
David McKenzie 70-75—145
Corey Pavin 76-69—145
Harry Rudolph 68-77—145
David Duval 74-72—146
Gary Hallberg 72-74—146
Dan Forsman 73-74—147
Harrison Frazar 69-78—147
Scott Parel 73-74—147
Charlie Wi 76-71—147
Tom Pernice 76-72—148
Larry Mize 74-75—149
Robert Gamez 71-79—150
Tim Petrovic 77-75—152
Willie Wood 74-78—152
Russ Cochran 76-77—153
Fred Funk 75-78—153
Kenny Knox 78-76—154
John Daly 75-81—156
Ken Green 78-78—156

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up