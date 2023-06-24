DICK’S Sporting Goods Open Tour Scores

Saturday
At En-Joie GC
Endicott, N.Y.
Purse: $2.1 million
Yardage: 6,994; Par: 72
Second Round
|Ernie Els
|67-65—132
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|68-64—132
|Brett Quigley
|68-64—132
|Joe Durant
|64-69—133
|Padraig Harrington
|69-66—135
|Thongchai Jaidee
|69-66—135
|Tim Herron
|68-68—136
|John Huston
|69-67—136
|Dicky Pride
|68-68—136
|Shane Bertsch
|71-66—137
|Darren Clarke
|68-69—137
|Richard Green
|68-69—137
|Vijay Singh
|68-69—137
|Kevin Sutherland
|69-68—137
|Michael Allen
|71-67—138
|Bernhard Langer
|70-68—138
|Timothy O’Neal
|69-69—138
|Rod Pampling
|69-69—138
|Ken Tanigawa
|70-68—138
|K.J. Choi
|70-69—139
|Retief Goosen
|73-66—139
|Lee Janzen
|70-69—139
|Rob Labritz
|70-69—139
|Paul Stankowski
|70-69—139
|Esteban Toledo
|71-68—139
|Billy Andrade
|70-70—140
|Michael Bradley
|71-69—140
|Paul Broadhurst
|68-72—140
|Glen Day
|71-69—140
|Shaun Micheel
|69-71—140
|Jason Schultz
|67-73—140
|Wes Short
|72-68—140
|David Branshaw
|72-69—141
|Marco Dawson
|70-71—141
|Ken Duke
|68-73—141
|Carlos Franco
|71-70—141
|Mario Tiziani
|74-67—141
|Y.E. Yang
|72-69—141
|Chris DiMarco
|70-72—142
|Scott Dunlap
|72-70—142
|Rocco Mediate
|72-70—142
|Duffy Waldorf
|73-69—142
|Brian Cooper
|71-72—143
|Paul Goydos
|70-73—143
|Brad Adamonis
|74-70—144
|Tim Ailes
|72-72—144
|Mike Goodes
|71-73—144
|Len Mattiace
|73-71—144
|Alan McLean
|74-70—144
|John Senden
|72-72—144
|Woody Austin
|73-72—145
|Jason Bohn
|76-69—145
|Tom Gillis
|70-75—145
|Jonathan Kaye
|75-70—145
|Skip Kendall
|72-73—145
|Jeff Maggert
|72-73—145
|Billy Mayfair
|72-73—145
|Scott McCarron
|74-71—145
|David McKenzie
|70-75—145
|Corey Pavin
|76-69—145
|Harry Rudolph
|68-77—145
|David Duval
|74-72—146
|Gary Hallberg
|72-74—146
|Dan Forsman
|73-74—147
|Harrison Frazar
|69-78—147
|Scott Parel
|73-74—147
|Charlie Wi
|76-71—147
|Tom Pernice
|76-72—148
|Larry Mize
|74-75—149
|Robert Gamez
|71-79—150
|Tim Petrovic
|77-75—152
|Willie Wood
|74-78—152
|Russ Cochran
|76-77—153
|Fred Funk
|75-78—153
|Kenny Knox
|78-76—154
|John Daly
|75-81—156
|Ken Green
|78-78—156
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.