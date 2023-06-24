DICK’S Sporting Goods Open Tour Scores

Saturday At En-Joie GC Endicott, N.Y. Purse: $2.1 million Yardage: 6,994; Par: 72 Second Round Ernie Els 67-65—132 Miguel Angel…

Saturday

At En-Joie GC

Endicott, N.Y.

Purse: $2.1 million

Yardage: 6,994; Par: 72

Second Round

Ernie Els 67-65—132 Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-64—132 Brett Quigley 68-64—132 Joe Durant 64-69—133 Padraig Harrington 69-66—135 Thongchai Jaidee 69-66—135 Tim Herron 68-68—136 John Huston 69-67—136 Dicky Pride 68-68—136 Shane Bertsch 71-66—137 Darren Clarke 68-69—137 Richard Green 68-69—137 Vijay Singh 68-69—137 Kevin Sutherland 69-68—137 Michael Allen 71-67—138 Bernhard Langer 70-68—138 Timothy O’Neal 69-69—138 Rod Pampling 69-69—138 Ken Tanigawa 70-68—138 K.J. Choi 70-69—139 Retief Goosen 73-66—139 Lee Janzen 70-69—139 Rob Labritz 70-69—139 Paul Stankowski 70-69—139 Esteban Toledo 71-68—139 Billy Andrade 70-70—140 Michael Bradley 71-69—140 Paul Broadhurst 68-72—140 Glen Day 71-69—140 Shaun Micheel 69-71—140 Jason Schultz 67-73—140 Wes Short 72-68—140 David Branshaw 72-69—141 Marco Dawson 70-71—141 Ken Duke 68-73—141 Carlos Franco 71-70—141 Mario Tiziani 74-67—141 Y.E. Yang 72-69—141 Chris DiMarco 70-72—142 Scott Dunlap 72-70—142 Rocco Mediate 72-70—142 Duffy Waldorf 73-69—142 Brian Cooper 71-72—143 Paul Goydos 70-73—143 Brad Adamonis 74-70—144 Tim Ailes 72-72—144 Mike Goodes 71-73—144 Len Mattiace 73-71—144 Alan McLean 74-70—144 John Senden 72-72—144 Woody Austin 73-72—145 Jason Bohn 76-69—145 Tom Gillis 70-75—145 Jonathan Kaye 75-70—145 Skip Kendall 72-73—145 Jeff Maggert 72-73—145 Billy Mayfair 72-73—145 Scott McCarron 74-71—145 David McKenzie 70-75—145 Corey Pavin 76-69—145 Harry Rudolph 68-77—145 David Duval 74-72—146 Gary Hallberg 72-74—146 Dan Forsman 73-74—147 Harrison Frazar 69-78—147 Scott Parel 73-74—147 Charlie Wi 76-71—147 Tom Pernice 76-72—148 Larry Mize 74-75—149 Robert Gamez 71-79—150 Tim Petrovic 77-75—152 Willie Wood 74-78—152 Russ Cochran 76-77—153 Fred Funk 75-78—153 Kenny Knox 78-76—154 John Daly 75-81—156 Ken Green 78-78—156

