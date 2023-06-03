All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 40 18 .690 _ Baltimore 36 21 .632 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 40 18 .690 _ Baltimore 36 21 .632 3½ New York 34 25 .576 6½ Toronto 31 27 .534 9 Boston 29 27 .518 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 31 27 .534 _ Detroit 26 29 .473 3½ Cleveland 25 32 .439 5½ Chicago 24 35 .407 7½ Kansas City 17 40 .298 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 36 20 .643 _ Houston 34 23 .596 2½ Seattle 29 28 .509 7½ Los Angeles 30 29 .508 7½ Oakland 12 47 .203 25½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 33 24 .579 _ Miami 30 28 .517 3½ New York 30 28 .517 3½ Philadelphia 25 32 .439 8 Washington 25 32 .439 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 30 27 .526 _ Pittsburgh 29 27 .518 ½ Cincinnati 26 31 .456 4 Chicago 25 31 .446 4½ St. Louis 25 33 .431 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 35 23 .603 _ Los Angeles 35 23 .603 _ San Francisco 28 29 .491 6½ San Diego 26 31 .456 8½ Colorado 25 34 .424 10½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 3, Milwaukee 1

Boston 8, Cincinnati 2

Minnesota 7, Cleveland 6

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Miami 4, Oakland 0

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Texas 2, Seattle 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 0

Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2

Colorado 7, Kansas City 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Baltimore 3, San Francisco 2

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Kelley 0-1) at Boston (Whitlock 2-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4) at Houston (Javier 6-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-4) at Miami (Pérez 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Allen 2-2) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 4-2), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 3, Milwaukee 1

San Diego 10, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 2

Arizona 5, Colorado 4

Boston 8, Cincinnati 2

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4, 11 innings

Miami 4, Oakland 0

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 5

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7

Colorado 7, Kansas City 2

Arizona 3, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 2, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Baltimore 3, San Francisco 2

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Strahm 4-3) at Washington (Gore 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 2-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-4) at Miami (Pérez 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 4-2), 10:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 5-2) at Arizona (Nelson 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-2) at San Diego (Darvish 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 5:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

