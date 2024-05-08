Another tennis player suspended for corruption linked to match-fixing syndicate in Belgium

LONDON (AP) — A low-ranked Argentinian tennis player linked to a match-fixing syndicate in Belgium has been suspended for five…

LONDON (AP) — A low-ranked Argentinian tennis player linked to a match-fixing syndicate in Belgium has been suspended for five years for corruption, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Wednesday.

Eduardo Agustín Torre was sanctioned for offenses from 2017 in connection with the criminal case of Grigor Sargsyan, the leader of the syndicate, who was given a five-year custodial sentence last year.

Torre, who reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of 596 in September 2014, did not respond to the ITIA’s charges of 35 breaches including the facilitation of wagering, contriving the outcome of matches, soliciting money or benefit to negatively influence a player’s best efforts, failure to report corrupt approaches, and failure to report corruption offenses.

By failing to respond, “Torre effectively admitted liability for all charges and acceded to sanctions,” the ITIA said.

Torre was also fined $35,000.

The ITIA has suspended at least 15 tennis players so far for corruption linked to the match-fixing syndicate that was headed by Sargsyan.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.