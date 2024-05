Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Wednesday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €7,877,020 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at…

Wednesday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €7,877,020

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Jakub Mensik, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Zhang Zhizhen, China, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-2, 7-5.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Sebastian Ofner, Austria, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (4).

Luciano Darderi, Italy, def. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Pavel Kotov, Russia, def. Alex Michelsen, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Nuno Borges, Portugal, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Flavio Cobolli, Italy, def. Maximilian Marterer, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Gael Monfils, France, 6-2, 7-5.

Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, def. Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, 6-3, 6-2.

Terence Atmane, France, def. Christopher Eubanks, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-2.

Elina Avanesyan, Russia, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-7 (3), 6-0, 7-5.

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Diane Parry, France, 6-2, 6-3.

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Brenda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Zhu Lin, China, 6-3, 6-2.

Naomi Osaka, Japan, def. Clara Burel, France, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Mayar Sherif, Egypt, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 6-2, 6-2.

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Nuria Brancaccio, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

