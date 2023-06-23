2023 NBA Draft Early Entries Fared

Jaden Akins, Michigan State, 6-4, Sophomore, not selected. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, Memphis,6-10, Senior, not selected. Trey Alexander, Creighton, 6-4, Sophomore, not…

Jaden Akins, Michigan State, 6-4, Sophomore, not selected.

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, Memphis,6-10, Senior, not selected.

Trey Alexander, Creighton, 6-4, Sophomore, not selected.

Damezi Anderson Jr., Detroit, 6-7, Senior, not selected.

Chase Audige, Northwestern, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

Marcus Bagley, Arizona State, 6-8, Sophomore, not selected.

Amari Bailey, UCLA, 6-5, Freshman, Charlotte, second-(41).

Will Baker, Nevada, 7-0, Junior, not selected.

TJ Bamba, Washington State, 6-5, Junior, not selected.

Josh Bannan, Montana, 6-10, Junior, not selected.

Grant Basile, Virginia Tech, 6-9, Senior, not selected.

Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan, 6-10, Sophomore, Cleveland, second-(49).

Manny Bates, Butler, 6-11, Senior, not selected.

Damion Baugh, TCU, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

Charles Bediako, Alabama, 7-0, Sophomore, not selected.

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 6-3, Junior, not selected.

T.J. Bickerstaff, Boston College, 6-9, Senior, not selected.

Anthony Black, Arkansas, 6-7, Freshman, Orlando, first-(6).

Adem Bona, UCLA, 6-10, Freshman, not selected.

Gael Bonilla, Capitanes (G League), 6-7, not selected.

Keylan Boone, Pacific, 6-8, Senior, not selected.

Jalen Bridges, Baylor, 6-7, Junior, not selected.

Johni Broome, Auburn, 6-10, Junior, not selected.

Jordan Brown, Louisiana, 6-11, Senior, not selected.

Kobe Brown, Missouri, 6-7, Senior, L.A. Clippers, first-(30).

Kobe Bufkin, Michigan, 6-4, Sophomore, Atlanta, first-(15).

Boo Buie, Northwestern, 6-2, Senior, not selected.

Tyler Burton, Richmond, 6-7, Senior, not selected.

Lamont Butler Jr., San Diego State, 6-2, Junior, not selected.

Toumani Camara, Dayton, 6-8, Senior, Washington, second-(52).

Tyger Campbell, UCLA, 6-0, Senior, not selected.

Wesley Cardet Jr., Chicago State, 6-6, Sophomore, not selected.

Dylan Cardwell, Auburn, 6-11, Junior, not selected.

Branden Carlson, Utah, 7-0, Senior, not selected.

Jaylen Clark, UCLA, 6-5, Junior, Minnesota, second-(53).

Noah Clowney, Alabama, 6-10, Freshman, Brooklyn, first-(21).

Frankie Collins, Arizona State, 6-1, Sophomore, not selected.

Yuri Collins, Saint Louis, 6-0, Senior, not selected.

Ricky Council IV, Arkansas, 6-6, Junior, not selected.

Kevin Cross, Tulane, 6-8, Senior, not selected.

LJ Cryer, Baylor, 6-1, Junior, not selected.

Clarence Daniels II, New Hampshire, 6-6, Junior, not selected.

Tristan da Silva, Colorado, 6-8, Junior, not selected.

Davonte Davis, Arkansas, 6-4, Junior, not selected.

Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic, 6-4, Junior, not selected.

RayJ Dennis, Toledo, 6-2, Senior, not selected.

Gradey Dick, Kansas, 6-8, Freshman, Toronto, first-(13).

Alou Dillon, Purdue-Northwest, 6-8, Senior, not selected.

Jordan Dingle, Pennsylvania, 6-3, Junior, not selected.

Marcus Domask, Southern Illinois, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

Zach Edey, Purdue, 7-4, Junior, not selected.

El Ellis, Louisville, 6-3, Senior, not selected.

Tosan Evbuomwan, Princeton, 6-8, Senior, not selected.

Adam Flagler, Baylor, 6-3, Senior, not selected.

Jaylen Forbes, Tulane, 6-5, Senior, not selected.

Armaan Franklin, Virginia, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

Enrique Freeman, Akron, 6-7, Senior, not selected.

Alex Fudge, Florida, 6-8, Sophomore, not selected.

Eric Gaines, UAB, 6-2, Junior, not selected.

Myron Gardner, Little Rock, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

Keyonte George, Baylor, 6-4, Freshman, Utah, first-(16).

Joseph Girard III, Syracuse, 6-1, Senior, not selected.

Wendell Green Jr., Auburn, 5-11, Junior, not selected.

Mouhamed Gueye, Washington State, 6-11, Sophomore, Boston, second-(39).

PJ Hall, Clemson, 6-10, Junior, not selected.

Jacksun Hamilton, Wisconsin-Parkside, 6-7, Sophomore, not selected.

De’Vion Harmon, Texas Tech, 6-2, Senior, not selected.

Ray Harrison, Grand Canyon, 6-4, Junior, not selected.

Hakim Hart, Maryland, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

Joey Hauser, Michigan State, 6-9, Senior, not selected.

Coleman Hawkins, Illinois, 6-10, Junior, not selected.

Jordan Hawkins, Connecticut, 6-5, Sophomore, New Orleans, first-(14).

Taylor Hendricks, UCF, 6-9, Freshman, Utah, first-(9).

Jalen Hill, Oklahoma, 6-7, Senior, not selected.

Blake Hinson, Pittsburgh, 6-7, Junior, not selected.

A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State, 6-4, Junior, not selected.

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton, 6-10, Sophomore, not selected.

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana, 6-6, Freshman, L.A. Lakers, first-(17).

Ithiel Horton, UCF, 6-5, Senior, not selected.

Jett Howard, Michigan, 6-8, Freshman, Orlando, first-(11).

Tyrese Hunter, Texas, 6-0, Sophomore, not selected.

Jordan Ivy-Curry, Pacific, 6-2, Junior, not selected.

Andre Jackson Jr., Connecticut, 6-6, Junior, Orlando, second-(36).

Gregory “GG” Jackson II, South Carolina, 6-9, Freshman, Memphis, second-(45).

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana, 6-9, Senior, Phoenix, second-(57).

Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

Sion James, Tulane, 6-5, Junior, not selected.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA, 6-7, Senior, Miami, first-(18).

Keshad Johnson, San Diego State, 6-7, Senior, not selected.

Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State, 6-5, Senior, Oklahoma City, second-(50).

Meechie Johnson, South Carolina, 6-2, Junior, not selected.

Colby Jones, Xavier, 6-6, Junior, Charlotte, second-(34).

Dillon Jones, Weber State, 6-6, Junior, not selected.

Djordjije Jovanovic, Ontario (G League), 6-7, not selected.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton, 7-1, Junior, not selected.

Arthur Kaluma, Creighton, 6-7, Sophomore, not selected.

Miles Kelly, Georgia Tech, 6-4, Sophomore, not selected.

Jackson Kenyon, Miami (OH), 6-8, Senior, not selected.

Bobi Klintman, Wake Forest, 6-10, Freshman, not selected.

Bol Kuir, San Diego, 7-3, Freshman, not selected.

Pelle Larsson, Arizona, 6-5, Junior, not selected.

Tyrin Lawrence, Vanderbilt, 6-4, Junior, not selected.

Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State, 6-9, Senior, not selected.

Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine, 6-7, Sophomore, L.A. Lakers, second-(40).

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 7-1, Freshman, Dallas, first-(12)

Chris Livingston, Kentucky, 6-6, Freshman, Milwaukee, second-(58).

Seth Lundy, Penn State, 6-6, Senior, Atlanta, second-(46).

Tramon Mark, Houston, 6-5, Sophomore, not selected.

Alijah Martin, Florida Atlantic, 6-2, Junior, not selected.

Madison McCall, Lesley (MA), 6-2, Senior, not selected.

Kevin McCullar, Kansas, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

Mike Miles Jr., TCU, 6-2, Junior, not selected.

Brandon Miller, Alabama, 6-9, Freshman, Charlotte, first-(2).

Emanuel Miller, TCU, 6-7, Senior, not selected.

Demetrius Mims, Gannon (PA), 6-6, Senior, not selected.

Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 6-3, Freshman, not selected.

Isaiah Miranda, North Carolina State, 7-1, Freshman, not selected.

Dillon Mitchell, Texas, 6-8, Freshman, not selected.

RayQuawndis Mitchell, Missouri-Kansas City, 6-5, Senior, not selected.

Omari Moore, San Jose State, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

Jelanie Morgan, Lesley (MA), 6-4, Freshman, not selected.

Casey Morsell, North Carolina State, 6-3, Senior, not selected.

Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

Kris Murray, Iowa, 6-8, Junior, Portland, first-(23).

Matthew Murrell, Mississippi, 6-4, Junior, not selected.

Grant Nelson, North Dakota State, 6-11, Junior, not selected.

Jordan Nesbitt, Hampton, 6-6, Sophomore, not selected.

Tristen Newton, Connecticut, 6-5, Senior, not selected.

Olivier Nkamhoua, Tennessee, 6-8, Senior, not selected.

Landers Nolley II, Cincinnati, 6-7, Senior, not selected.

Jack Nunge, Xavier, 7-0, Senior, not selected.

Toby Okani, Illinois-Chicago, 6-8, Junior, not selected.

Norchad Omier, Miami, 6-7, Junior, not selected.

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers, 6-11, Junior, not selected.

Nick Ongenda, DePaul, 6-11, Senior, not selected.

Nijel Pack, Miami, 6-0, Junior, not selected.

Elijah Pepper, UC Davis, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

Rob Perry, Murray State, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

Julian Phillips, Tennessee, 6-8, Freshman, Washington, second-(35).

Uros Plavsic, Tennessee, 7-0, Senior, not selected.

Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara, 6-5, Sophomore, Golden State, first-(19).

Quinten Post, Boston College, 7-0, Senior, not selected.

Justin Powell, Washington State, 6-6, Junior, not selected.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Marquette, 6-8, Junior, Dallas, first-(24).

Zyon Pullin, UC Riverside, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama, 6-1, Senior, not selected.

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 6-2, Junior, not selected.

Terry Roberts, Georgia, 6-3, Senior, not selected.

Luis Rodriguez, UNLV, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

Cormac Ryan, Notre Dame, 6-5, Senior, not selected.

Adama Sanogo, Connecticut, 6-9, Junior, not selected.

Marcus Sasser, Houston, 6-2, Senior, Detroit, first-(25).

Mark Sears, Alabama, 6-1, Junior, not selected.

Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State, 6-6, Freshman, Utah, first-(28).

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

Mike Sharavjamts, Dayton, 6-8, Freshman, not selected.

Jamarion Sharp, Western Kentucky, 7-5, Senior, not selected.

Jamal Shead, Houston, 6-1, Junior, not selected.

Ben Sheppard, Belmont, 6-6, Senior, Indiana, first-(26).

Grant Sherfield, Oklahoma, 6-2, Senior, not selected.

Dontrell Shuler, Cal State San Bernardino, 6-3, Senior

Malachi Smith, Gonzaga, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas, 6-5, Freshman, Charlotte, first-(27).

Terquavion Smith, North Carolina State, 6-4, Sophomore

Tolu Smith, Mississippi State, 6-10, Senior, not selected.

Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State, 6-0, Senior, not selected.

Julian Strawther, Gonzaga, 6-7, Junior, Denver, first-(29).

Justice Sueing, Ohio State, 6-7, Senior, not selected.

Russel Tchewa, South Florida, 7-0, Senior, not selected.

Tyler Thomas, Hofstra, 6-3, Senior, not selected.

Drew Timme, Gonzaga, 6-10, Senior, not selected.

Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska, 6-2, Senior, not selected.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin, Kansas State, 6-10, Senior, not selected.

Jacob Toppin, Kentucky, 6-9, Senior, not selected.

Mady Traore, New Mexico State, 6-11, Freshman, not selected.

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky, 6-9, Senior, not selected.

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona, 6-11, Junior, not selected.

Cameron Tyson, Seattle, 6-3, Senior, not selected.

Connor Vanover, Oral Roberts, 7-5, Senior, not selected.

Steele Venters, Eastern Washington, 6-7, Junior, not selected.

Damjan Vukcevic, Los Angeles Trade Tech, 6-8, Freshman, not selected.

Qudus Wahab, Georgetown, 6-11, Senior, not selected.

Jarace Walker, Houston, 6-8, Freshman, Indiana, first-(8).

Cason Wallace, Kentucky, 6-4, Freshman, Oklahoma City, first-(10).

Jordan Walsh, Arkansas, 6-7, Freshman, Boston, second-(38).

Anton Watson, Gonzaga, 6-8, Senior, not selected.

Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 6-7, Freshman, Brooklyn, first-(22).

Cam Whitmore, Villanova, 6-7, Freshman, Houston, first-(20)

Jaylin Williams, Auburn, 6-8, Senior, not selected.

Tyler Willoughby, Voorhees (SC), 6-3, Senior, not selected.

Jalen Wilson, Kansas, 6-8, Junior, Brooklyn, second-(51).

Tyrese Wineglass, Southwestern Adventist (TX), 5-10, Junior

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 6-4, Senior, Indiana, second-(55).

International

Miguel Allen, Joventut (Spain), 6-8, not selected.

Idrissa Ba, Levallois (France), 7-0, not selected.

Elian Benitez, Bourg (France), 5-11, not selected.

William Beugre-Kassi, Roanne (France), 6-6, not selected.

Mihailo Boskovic, Dynamic (Serbia), 6-10, not selected.

Michael Caicedo, Granada (Spain), 6-6, not selected.

Sasa Ciani, Cedevita (Croatia), 6-9, not selected.

Bilal Coulibaly, Levallois (France), 6-6, Washington, first-(7).

Carlin Davison, Airs (New Zealand), 6-5, not selected.

Ege Demir, Tofas (Turkey),6-10, not selected.

Thijs De Ridder, Antwerp (Belgium), 6-8, not selected.

Nikola Djurisic, Mega (Serbia), 6-8, not selected.

Ruben Dominguez, Estudiantes (Spain), 6-5, not selected.

Quinn Ellis, Monferrato (Italy), 6-4, not selected.

Juan Fernandez, Fuenlabrada (Spain), 6-10, not selected.

Clement Frisch,Nancy (France), 6-7, not selected.

Sananda Fru,Braunschweig (Germany) 6-9, not selected.

Gloire Goma, Chlorella (Spain),6-5, not selected.

Hassane Gueye, ASA (France), 6-10, not selected.

Ondrej Hanzlik, Girona (Spain),6-7, not selected.

Nadir Hifi, Le Portel (France), 6-3, not selected.

Tomislav Ivisic, Podgorica (Montenegro), 7-0, not selected.

Zvonimir Ivisic, Podgorica (Montenegro), 7-2, not selected.

Ilias Kamardine, Evreux (France), 6-4, not selected.

Konstantin Kostadinov, Palencia (Spain), 6-8, not selected.

Oleksandr Kovliar, Kalev/Cramo (Estonia), 6-3, not selected.

Liutauras Lelevicius, Zalgiris (Lithuania), 6-7, not selected.

Gilad Levy, Hapoel Jerusalem (Israel), 7-1, not selected.

Ruben Lopez, Gran Canaria (Spain), 6-8, not selected.

Assemian Moulare, Vichy-Clermont (France), 6-0, not selected.

Ousmane Ndiaye, Baskonia (Spain), 6-11, not selected.

James Nnaji, Barcelona (Spain), 7-0, Boston, second-(31).

David Okwera, Melbourne (Australia), 7-0, not selected.

Daniel Onwenu, Corinthians (Brazil), 6-6, not selected.

Romain Parmentelot, Lyon (France), 6-3, not selected.

Ivan Perasovic, Cibona (Croatia), 6-7, not selected.

Mantas Rubstavicius, Lietkabelis (Lithuania), 6-6, not selected.

Rayan Rupert, New Zealand (Australia), 6-6, Portland, second-(43).

Musa Sagnia, Manresa (Spain), 6-7, not selected.

Marcio Santos, Sesi Franca (Brazil), 6-9, not selected.

Enzo Shahrvin, Pau Orthez (France), 6-7, not selected.

Birahima Sylla,Roanne (France), 6-7, not selected.

Dez Andras Tanoh, Budapesti Honved (Hungary), 6-3, not selected.

Hugo Toom, Kalev/Cramo (Estonia), 6-7, not selected.

Armel Traore, Levallois (France), 6-8, not selected.

Ricards Vanags, Liepaja (Latvia), 6-8, not selected.

Tristan Vukcevic, Partizan (Serbia), 7-0, Washington, second-(42).

Victor Wembanyama, Levallois (France), 7-4, San Antonio, first-(1).

