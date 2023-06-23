2023 NBA Draft Early Entries Fared

Jaden Akins, Michigan State, 6-4, Sophomore, not selected.
Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, Memphis,6-10, Senior, not selected.
Trey Alexander, Creighton, 6-4, Sophomore, not selected.
Damezi Anderson Jr., Detroit, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Chase Audige, Northwestern, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Marcus Bagley, Arizona State, 6-8, Sophomore, not selected.
Amari Bailey, UCLA, 6-5, Freshman, Charlotte, second-(41).
Will Baker, Nevada, 7-0, Junior, not selected.
TJ Bamba, Washington State, 6-5, Junior, not selected.
Josh Bannan, Montana, 6-10, Junior, not selected.
Grant Basile, Virginia Tech, 6-9, Senior, not selected.
Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan, 6-10, Sophomore, Cleveland, second-(49).
Manny Bates, Butler, 6-11, Senior, not selected.
Damion Baugh, TCU, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Charles Bediako, Alabama, 7-0, Sophomore, not selected.
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 6-3, Junior, not selected.
T.J. Bickerstaff, Boston College, 6-9, Senior, not selected.
Anthony Black, Arkansas, 6-7, Freshman, Orlando, first-(6).
Adem Bona, UCLA, 6-10, Freshman, not selected.
Gael Bonilla, Capitanes (G League), 6-7, not selected.
Keylan Boone, Pacific, 6-8, Senior, not selected.
Jalen Bridges, Baylor, 6-7, Junior, not selected.
Johni Broome, Auburn, 6-10, Junior, not selected.
Jordan Brown, Louisiana, 6-11, Senior, not selected.
Kobe Brown, Missouri, 6-7, Senior, L.A. Clippers, first-(30).
Kobe Bufkin, Michigan, 6-4, Sophomore, Atlanta, first-(15).
Boo Buie, Northwestern, 6-2, Senior, not selected.
Tyler Burton, Richmond, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Lamont Butler Jr., San Diego State, 6-2, Junior, not selected.
Toumani Camara, Dayton, 6-8, Senior, Washington, second-(52).
Tyger Campbell, UCLA, 6-0, Senior, not selected.
Wesley Cardet Jr., Chicago State, 6-6, Sophomore, not selected.
Dylan Cardwell, Auburn, 6-11, Junior, not selected.
Branden Carlson, Utah, 7-0, Senior, not selected.
Jaylen Clark, UCLA, 6-5, Junior, Minnesota, second-(53).
Noah Clowney, Alabama, 6-10, Freshman, Brooklyn, first-(21).
Frankie Collins, Arizona State, 6-1, Sophomore, not selected.
Yuri Collins, Saint Louis, 6-0, Senior, not selected.
Ricky Council IV, Arkansas, 6-6, Junior, not selected.
Kevin Cross, Tulane, 6-8, Senior, not selected.
LJ Cryer, Baylor, 6-1, Junior, not selected.
Clarence Daniels II, New Hampshire, 6-6, Junior, not selected.
Tristan da Silva, Colorado, 6-8, Junior, not selected.
Davonte Davis, Arkansas, 6-4, Junior, not selected.
Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic, 6-4, Junior, not selected.
RayJ Dennis, Toledo, 6-2, Senior, not selected.
Gradey Dick, Kansas, 6-8, Freshman, Toronto, first-(13).
Alou Dillon, Purdue-Northwest, 6-8, Senior, not selected.
Jordan Dingle, Pennsylvania, 6-3, Junior, not selected.
Marcus Domask, Southern Illinois, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Zach Edey, Purdue, 7-4, Junior, not selected.
El Ellis, Louisville, 6-3, Senior, not selected.
Tosan Evbuomwan, Princeton, 6-8, Senior, not selected.
Adam Flagler, Baylor, 6-3, Senior, not selected.
Jaylen Forbes, Tulane, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Armaan Franklin, Virginia, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Enrique Freeman, Akron, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Alex Fudge, Florida, 6-8, Sophomore, not selected.
Eric Gaines, UAB, 6-2, Junior, not selected.
Myron Gardner, Little Rock, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Keyonte George, Baylor, 6-4, Freshman, Utah, first-(16).
Joseph Girard III, Syracuse, 6-1, Senior, not selected.
Wendell Green Jr., Auburn, 5-11, Junior, not selected.
Mouhamed Gueye, Washington State, 6-11, Sophomore, Boston, second-(39).
PJ Hall, Clemson, 6-10, Junior, not selected.
Jacksun Hamilton, Wisconsin-Parkside, 6-7, Sophomore, not selected.
De’Vion Harmon, Texas Tech, 6-2, Senior, not selected.
Ray Harrison, Grand Canyon, 6-4, Junior, not selected.
Hakim Hart, Maryland, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Joey Hauser, Michigan State, 6-9, Senior, not selected.
Coleman Hawkins, Illinois, 6-10, Junior, not selected.
Jordan Hawkins, Connecticut, 6-5, Sophomore, New Orleans, first-(14).
Taylor Hendricks, UCF, 6-9, Freshman, Utah, first-(9).
Jalen Hill, Oklahoma, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Blake Hinson, Pittsburgh, 6-7, Junior, not selected.
A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State, 6-4, Junior, not selected.
DaRon Holmes II, Dayton, 6-10, Sophomore, not selected.
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana, 6-6, Freshman, L.A. Lakers, first-(17).
Ithiel Horton, UCF, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Jett Howard, Michigan, 6-8, Freshman, Orlando, first-(11).
Tyrese Hunter, Texas, 6-0, Sophomore, not selected.
Jordan Ivy-Curry, Pacific, 6-2, Junior, not selected.
Andre Jackson Jr., Connecticut, 6-6, Junior, Orlando, second-(36).
Gregory “GG” Jackson II, South Carolina, 6-9, Freshman, Memphis, second-(45).
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana, 6-9, Senior, Phoenix, second-(57).
Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Sion James, Tulane, 6-5, Junior, not selected.
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA, 6-7, Senior, Miami, first-(18).
Keshad Johnson, San Diego State, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State, 6-5, Senior, Oklahoma City, second-(50).
Meechie Johnson, South Carolina, 6-2, Junior, not selected.
Colby Jones, Xavier, 6-6, Junior, Charlotte, second-(34).
Dillon Jones, Weber State, 6-6, Junior, not selected.
Djordjije Jovanovic, Ontario (G League), 6-7, not selected.
Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton, 7-1, Junior, not selected.
Arthur Kaluma, Creighton, 6-7, Sophomore, not selected.
Miles Kelly, Georgia Tech, 6-4, Sophomore, not selected.
Jackson Kenyon, Miami (OH), 6-8, Senior, not selected.
Bobi Klintman, Wake Forest, 6-10, Freshman, not selected.
Bol Kuir, San Diego, 7-3, Freshman, not selected.
Pelle Larsson, Arizona, 6-5, Junior, not selected.
Tyrin Lawrence, Vanderbilt, 6-4, Junior, not selected.
Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State, 6-9, Senior, not selected.
Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine, 6-7, Sophomore, L.A. Lakers, second-(40).
Dereck Lively II, Duke, 7-1, Freshman, Dallas, first-(12)
Chris Livingston, Kentucky, 6-6, Freshman, Milwaukee, second-(58).
Seth Lundy, Penn State, 6-6, Senior, Atlanta, second-(46).
Tramon Mark, Houston, 6-5, Sophomore, not selected.
Alijah Martin, Florida Atlantic, 6-2, Junior, not selected.
Madison McCall, Lesley (MA), 6-2, Senior, not selected.
Kevin McCullar, Kansas, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Mike Miles Jr., TCU, 6-2, Junior, not selected.
Brandon Miller, Alabama, 6-9, Freshman, Charlotte, first-(2).
Emanuel Miller, TCU, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Demetrius Mims, Gannon (PA), 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 6-3, Freshman, not selected.
Isaiah Miranda, North Carolina State, 7-1, Freshman, not selected.
Dillon Mitchell, Texas, 6-8, Freshman, not selected.
RayQuawndis Mitchell, Missouri-Kansas City, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Omari Moore, San Jose State, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Jelanie Morgan, Lesley (MA), 6-4, Freshman, not selected.
Casey Morsell, North Carolina State, 6-3, Senior, not selected.
Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Kris Murray, Iowa, 6-8, Junior, Portland, first-(23).
Matthew Murrell, Mississippi, 6-4, Junior, not selected.
Grant Nelson, North Dakota State, 6-11, Junior, not selected.
Jordan Nesbitt, Hampton, 6-6, Sophomore, not selected.
Tristen Newton, Connecticut, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Olivier Nkamhoua, Tennessee, 6-8, Senior, not selected.
Landers Nolley II, Cincinnati, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Jack Nunge, Xavier, 7-0, Senior, not selected.
Toby Okani, Illinois-Chicago, 6-8, Junior, not selected.
Norchad Omier, Miami, 6-7, Junior, not selected.
Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers, 6-11, Junior, not selected.
Nick Ongenda, DePaul, 6-11, Senior, not selected.
Nijel Pack, Miami, 6-0, Junior, not selected.
Elijah Pepper, UC Davis, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Rob Perry, Murray State, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Julian Phillips, Tennessee, 6-8, Freshman, Washington, second-(35).
Uros Plavsic, Tennessee, 7-0, Senior, not selected.
Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara, 6-5, Sophomore, Golden State, first-(19).
Quinten Post, Boston College, 7-0, Senior, not selected.
Justin Powell, Washington State, 6-6, Junior, not selected.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Marquette, 6-8, Junior, Dallas, first-(24).
Zyon Pullin, UC Riverside, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama, 6-1, Senior, not selected.
Antonio Reeves, Kentucky, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Jeremy Roach, Duke, 6-2, Junior, not selected.
Terry Roberts, Georgia, 6-3, Senior, not selected.
Luis Rodriguez, UNLV, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Cormac Ryan, Notre Dame, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Adama Sanogo, Connecticut, 6-9, Junior, not selected.
Marcus Sasser, Houston, 6-2, Senior, Detroit, first-(25).
Mark Sears, Alabama, 6-1, Junior, not selected.
Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State, 6-6, Freshman, Utah, first-(28).
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Mike Sharavjamts, Dayton, 6-8, Freshman, not selected.
Jamarion Sharp, Western Kentucky, 7-5, Senior, not selected.
Jamal Shead, Houston, 6-1, Junior, not selected.
Ben Sheppard, Belmont, 6-6, Senior, Indiana, first-(26).
Grant Sherfield, Oklahoma, 6-2, Senior, not selected.
Dontrell Shuler, Cal State San Bernardino, 6-3, Senior
Malachi Smith, Gonzaga, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas, 6-5, Freshman, Charlotte, first-(27).
Terquavion Smith, North Carolina State, 6-4, Sophomore
Tolu Smith, Mississippi State, 6-10, Senior, not selected.
Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State, 6-0, Senior, not selected.
Julian Strawther, Gonzaga, 6-7, Junior, Denver, first-(29).
Justice Sueing, Ohio State, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Russel Tchewa, South Florida, 7-0, Senior, not selected.
Tyler Thomas, Hofstra, 6-3, Senior, not selected.
Drew Timme, Gonzaga, 6-10, Senior, not selected.
Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska, 6-2, Senior, not selected.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin, Kansas State, 6-10, Senior, not selected.
Jacob Toppin, Kentucky, 6-9, Senior, not selected.
Mady Traore, New Mexico State, 6-11, Freshman, not selected.
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky, 6-9, Senior, not selected.
Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona, 6-11, Junior, not selected.
Cameron Tyson, Seattle, 6-3, Senior, not selected.
Connor Vanover, Oral Roberts, 7-5, Senior, not selected.
Steele Venters, Eastern Washington, 6-7, Junior, not selected.
Damjan Vukcevic, Los Angeles Trade Tech, 6-8, Freshman, not selected.
Qudus Wahab, Georgetown, 6-11, Senior, not selected.
Jarace Walker, Houston, 6-8, Freshman, Indiana, first-(8).
Cason Wallace, Kentucky, 6-4, Freshman, Oklahoma City, first-(10).
Jordan Walsh, Arkansas, 6-7, Freshman, Boston, second-(38).
Anton Watson, Gonzaga, 6-8, Senior, not selected.
Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 6-7, Freshman, Brooklyn, first-(22).
Cam Whitmore, Villanova, 6-7, Freshman, Houston, first-(20)
Jaylin Williams, Auburn, 6-8, Senior, not selected.
Tyler Willoughby, Voorhees (SC), 6-3, Senior, not selected.
Jalen Wilson, Kansas, 6-8, Junior, Brooklyn, second-(51).
Tyrese Wineglass, Southwestern Adventist (TX), 5-10, Junior
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 6-4, Senior, Indiana, second-(55).
|International
Miguel Allen, Joventut (Spain), 6-8, not selected.
Idrissa Ba, Levallois (France), 7-0, not selected.
Elian Benitez, Bourg (France), 5-11, not selected.
William Beugre-Kassi, Roanne (France), 6-6, not selected.
Mihailo Boskovic, Dynamic (Serbia), 6-10, not selected.
Michael Caicedo, Granada (Spain), 6-6, not selected.
Sasa Ciani, Cedevita (Croatia), 6-9, not selected.
Bilal Coulibaly, Levallois (France), 6-6, Washington, first-(7).
Carlin Davison, Airs (New Zealand), 6-5, not selected.
Ege Demir, Tofas (Turkey),6-10, not selected.
Thijs De Ridder, Antwerp (Belgium), 6-8, not selected.
Nikola Djurisic, Mega (Serbia), 6-8, not selected.
Ruben Dominguez, Estudiantes (Spain), 6-5, not selected.
Quinn Ellis, Monferrato (Italy), 6-4, not selected.
Juan Fernandez, Fuenlabrada (Spain), 6-10, not selected.
Clement Frisch,Nancy (France), 6-7, not selected.
Sananda Fru,Braunschweig (Germany) 6-9, not selected.
Gloire Goma, Chlorella (Spain),6-5, not selected.
Hassane Gueye, ASA (France), 6-10, not selected.
Ondrej Hanzlik, Girona (Spain),6-7, not selected.
Nadir Hifi, Le Portel (France), 6-3, not selected.
Tomislav Ivisic, Podgorica (Montenegro), 7-0, not selected.
Zvonimir Ivisic, Podgorica (Montenegro), 7-2, not selected.
Ilias Kamardine, Evreux (France), 6-4, not selected.
Konstantin Kostadinov, Palencia (Spain), 6-8, not selected.
Oleksandr Kovliar, Kalev/Cramo (Estonia), 6-3, not selected.
Liutauras Lelevicius, Zalgiris (Lithuania), 6-7, not selected.
Gilad Levy, Hapoel Jerusalem (Israel), 7-1, not selected.
Ruben Lopez, Gran Canaria (Spain), 6-8, not selected.
Assemian Moulare, Vichy-Clermont (France), 6-0, not selected.
Ousmane Ndiaye, Baskonia (Spain), 6-11, not selected.
James Nnaji, Barcelona (Spain), 7-0, Boston, second-(31).
David Okwera, Melbourne (Australia), 7-0, not selected.
Daniel Onwenu, Corinthians (Brazil), 6-6, not selected.
Romain Parmentelot, Lyon (France), 6-3, not selected.
Ivan Perasovic, Cibona (Croatia), 6-7, not selected.
Mantas Rubstavicius, Lietkabelis (Lithuania), 6-6, not selected.
Rayan Rupert, New Zealand (Australia), 6-6, Portland, second-(43).
Musa Sagnia, Manresa (Spain), 6-7, not selected.
Marcio Santos, Sesi Franca (Brazil), 6-9, not selected.
Enzo Shahrvin, Pau Orthez (France), 6-7, not selected.
Birahima Sylla,Roanne (France), 6-7, not selected.
Dez Andras Tanoh, Budapesti Honved (Hungary), 6-3, not selected.
Hugo Toom, Kalev/Cramo (Estonia), 6-7, not selected.
Armel Traore, Levallois (France), 6-8, not selected.
Ricards Vanags, Liepaja (Latvia), 6-8, not selected.
Tristan Vukcevic, Partizan (Serbia), 7-0, Washington, second-(42).
Victor Wembanyama, Levallois (France), 7-4, San Antonio, first-(1).
