Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 29, 2023, 11:55 PM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -134 at DETROIT +114
at BALTIMORE -142 Cleveland +120
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -148 LA Angels +126
Minnesota -122 at HOUSTON +104
at SEATTLE -134 N.Y Yankees +116

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -146 San Diego +124
at N.Y METS -130 Philadelphia +110
at ARIZONA -250 Colorado +205
at SAN FRANCISCO -150 Pittsburgh +130
at LA DODGERS -335 Washington +270

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -162 Milwaukee +136
at BOSTON -198 Cincinnati +166
at ST. LOUIS -198 Kansas City +166
Tampa Bay -196 at CHICAGO CUBS +164
Atlanta -245 at OAKLAND +200

