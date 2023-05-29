MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -134 at DETROIT +114 at BALTIMORE -142 Cleveland +120 at CHICAGO…

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -134 at DETROIT +114 at BALTIMORE -142 Cleveland +120 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -148 LA Angels +126 Minnesota -122 at HOUSTON +104 at SEATTLE -134 N.Y Yankees +116

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -146 San Diego +124 at N.Y METS -130 Philadelphia +110 at ARIZONA -250 Colorado +205 at SAN FRANCISCO -150 Pittsburgh +130 at LA DODGERS -335 Washington +270

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -162 Milwaukee +136 at BOSTON -198 Cincinnati +166 at ST. LOUIS -198 Kansas City +166 Tampa Bay -196 at CHICAGO CUBS +164 Atlanta -245 at OAKLAND +200

