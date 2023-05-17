Padres and Royals meet in series rubber match

Kansas City Royals (13-31, fifth in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (20-23, third in the NL West) San…

Kansas City Royals (13-31, fifth in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (20-23, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (2-2, 3.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -201, Royals +168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Diego is 20-23 overall and 11-12 in home games. The Padres have a 15-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Kansas City has gone 7-14 in road games and 13-31 overall. The Royals have a 6-25 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads San Diego with seven home runs while slugging .483. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 13-for-41 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino has seven home runs, 21 walks and 19 RBI while hitting .268 for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 14-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .191 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Royals: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.65 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Padres: Manny Machado: day-to-day (hand), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Jose Azocar: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Royals: Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Nicky Lopez: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.