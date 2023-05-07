NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 Results

Sunday At Kansas Speedway Kansas City, Kan. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (8) Denny Hamlin, Toyota,…

Sunday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267 laps, 51 points.

2. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267, 38.

3. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 34.

4. (17) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 267, 37.

5. (3) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 267, 34.

6. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 41.

7. (21) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 30.

8. (4) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 38.

9. (5) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 267, 35.

10. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 31.

11. (13) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 26.

12. (33) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 267, 25.

13. (18) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267, 24.

14. (27) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 267, 29.

15. (9) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 267, 28.

16. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 24.

17. (14) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 25.

18. (30) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 267, 19.

19. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 18.

20. (24) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 267, 17.

21. (19) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 267, 23.

22. (26) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 18.

23. (35) JJ Yeley, Ford, 266, 0.

24. (32) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 266, 13.

25. (29) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 266, 0.

26. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 266, 20.

27. (28) Ryan Preece, Ford, 266, 10.

28. (34) Brennan Poole, Ford, 264, 0.

29. (22) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 262, 16.

30. (25) Harrison Burton, Ford, 261, 7.

31. (15) Austin Cindric, Ford, 260, 6.

32. (31) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 260, 5.

33. (36) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 260, 4.

34. (7) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, accident, 176, 11.

35. (16) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 162, 2.

36. (12) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 157, 6.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 117.57 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 24 minutes, 24 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.307 seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 57 laps.

Lead Changes: 37 among 12 drivers.

Lap Leaders: W.Byron 0-2; R.Chastain 3-4; T.Reddick 5-27; M.Truex 28-39; C.Bell 40-42; M.McDowell 43; C.Lajoie 44-46; D.Hamlin 47-48; M.Truex 49-71; D.Hamlin 72-83; M.Truex 84; D.Hamlin 85-88; M.Truex 89-93; D.Hamlin 94; M.Truex 95-97; D.Hamlin 98-109; M.Truex 110; B.Wallace 111-112; R.Chastain 113; B.Wallace 114-117; M.Truex 118-140; K.Larson 141-154; B.Wallace 155; K.Larson 156; B.Wallace 157-158; J.Logano 159-166; K.Larson 167-169; D.Hamlin 170; K.Larson 171-182; D.Hamlin 183; K.Larson 184-186; C.Elliott 187-191; M.Truex 192-202; K.Larson 203-208; C.Lajoie 209-212; W.Byron 213-220; K.Larson 221-266; D.Hamlin 267

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 7 times for 85 laps; M.Truex, 8 times for 79 laps; D.Hamlin, 8 times for 34 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 23 laps; W.Byron, 2 times for 10 laps; B.Wallace, 4 times for 9 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 8 laps; C.Lajoie, 2 times for 7 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 5 laps; R.Chastain, 2 times for 3 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 3 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Busch, 2; K.Larson, 2; W.Byron, 2; C.Bell, 1; M.Truex, 1; T.Reddick, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Stenhouse, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. R.Chastain, 370; 2. C.Bell, 367; 3. K.Harvick, 332; 4. M.Truex, 330; 5. R.Blaney, 326; 6. T.Reddick, 319; 7. D.Hamlin, 317; 8. K.Busch, 306; 9. B.Keselowski, 303; 10. K.Larson, 300; 11. W.Byron, 297; 12. C.Buescher, 277; 13. J.Logano, 274; 14. R.Stenhouse, 270; 15. A.Bowman, 270; 16. C.Briscoe, 250.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

