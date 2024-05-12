Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor inside apartment; Montgomery Co. police concerned about possible additional victims

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a juvenile in Rockville, Maryland, late last month, police said.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a juvenile inside of the child’s apartment in Rockville, Maryland, late last month, police said.

Eric Bacon is facing charges of first-degree rape of a minor and burglary, Montgomery County police said in a news release.

When the victim arrived home on Wednesday April 24, at 3 p.m., investigators said Bacon was inside the apartment in the 15000 block of Frederick Road.

Bacon sexually assaulted the minor and left, police said. The victim’s brother came home around four hours later and saw Bacon still outside the home.

Bacon is also accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of property from the apartment.

Two days later, on Friday April 26, at 5 a.m., police picked up Bacon during a routine patrol, nine blocks away, in the 15900 block of Frederick Road.

Investigators are concerned that there may be additional victims. They’re asking anyone with information to call the SVID- Child Exploitation Unit at 240-773-5400 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

